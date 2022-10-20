Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
WWE Blasted For Making Bobby Lashley Look Like An Ice Cream Man
Bobby Lashley was absolutely furious after Brock Lesnar returned and cost him the United States Championship match against Seth Rollins on Raw last week. Their latest segment was criticized as well. Bobby Lashley called out Brock Lesnar for the heinous attack last week. The two kicked off this week’s Raw...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Talent Says Hulk Hogan Got Legend Fired For Pitching Randy Savage Title Run
Hulk Hogan is a WWE Hall of Famer and one of the most iconic wrestlers to ever step into the squared circle. However, the Hulkster's career has also been rocked by scandals and some of his peers have nothing but negative things to say about him for a variety of reasons. One of the most common criticisms, however, is that Hogan was a backstage politician who ensured that he always remained on top.
wrestlinginc.com
Ted DiBiase's Million Dollar Man Gimmick Extended Far Beyond The Wrestling Ring
For the WWF, one of its classic heel gimmicks cost the company a pretty penny. During the late 1980s and 1990s, future WWF Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase's "Million Dollar Man" character became one of the most fondly remembered heels in professional wrestling history -– a wealthy swindler who always finagled a way to come out on top. DiBiase joined the company fulltime in 1987 and he, and his wallet, soon became a prominent part of WWF television.
wrestlinginc.com
Kane Feels Bret Hart Wasn't Appreciated In One Way
When it comes to Bret Hart, it's difficult to find anyone who dismisses the qualities he possessed in the ring — the catchphrase "The best there is, the best there was, the best there ever will be" exists for a reason, and modern-day wrestlers are still paying homage to "The Hitman" to this day. And yet, sometimes a person being so good at one aspect of their job can overshadow another aspect in which they're arguably just as good. That's where Glenn Jacobs, popularly known as WWE's Kane, comes in. On the latest episode of "Table For 3," alongside Hart and Jerry Lawler, the WWE Hall of Famer praised one aspect of Hart's game that he feels is often overlooked.
wrestlinginc.com
Greg Gagne Names Only Person Who Left AWA For WWE 'The Right Way'
After being left reeling from how Hulk Hogan abruptly departed the American Wrestling Association (AWA) in 1983 to join WWE, which ultimately led to more surprise exits from the promotion, Greg Gagne, the son of late legendary wrestler and promoter Verne Gagne, has named the only person in the business who left the AWA "the right way" to join Vince McMahon's company.
itrwrestling.com
“I Don’t Think We Knew How To Book Him” – Jim Ross On WWE’s Issues Booking Ric Flair
When Ric Flair joined WWE in late 2001 he became the on-screen co-owner of WWE, before being named General Manager of Monday Night Raw as the brand split took effect. While Flair wrestled intermittently during this period it was widely believed that his full-time wrestling career was over. However, as 2002 progressed Flair wrestled on an increasingly regular basis to the point where his matches became common place on Raw and at pay-per-views. This theme continued for the next few years until the Nature Boy finally ‘retired.’
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross Claims WWE Didn’t Know “How To Book” WWE Hall Of Famer
Despite the star in question becoming a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, Jim Ross has claimed WWE originally had no idea how to book them. Ric Flair has been a celebrated performer in every organisation he’s walked into, whether it’s WWE, WCW, IMPACT, or elsewhere. Having achieved 16 World Championship reigns throughout his career, two of which came in WWE, it would seem that each promoter who booked ‘The Nature Boy’ knew precisely how to use him.
wrestlinginc.com
Bill Watts Gives His Candid Thoughts On Vince McMahon
Bill Watts is a legendary name in pro wrestling history and "The Cowboy" gave his thoughts on another legendary name, former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Watts was the successful promoter of Mid-South Wrestling where he competed against McMahon. Obviously, McMahon came out on top as WWE went national, but Watts claims it wasn't the hand of McMahon that caused the Mid-South territory to go belly up.
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Steamboat's First Pro Wrestling Championship Came By Defeating Ric Flair
Before he was "The Dragon," and long before his days with WWE, Richard Henry Blood was simply Ricky Steamboat. Shortly before his debut with Championship Wrestling from Florida (CWF), promoter Eddie Graham walked him through what his ring name would be. Speaking with the "Shining Wizards Podcast" (h/t PWInsider) in May 2014, Blood recalled: "The late Eddie Graham gave me the Steamboat name. In 1976 I walked into the Tampa office and there sat Eddie Graham, and Verne Gagne had sent him pictures of me wrestling as 'Rick Blood,' and Eddie said what a great wrestling name — but for a heel."
itrwrestling.com
Kurt Angle Reveals Wrestling Legends Shane McMahon Sees As His Closest Friends
The last time that Shane McMahon existed in the WWE Universe was his exit at this year’s Royal Rumble. However, that doesn’t mean that Shane McMahon isn’t still involved with the world of professional wrestling. On the most recent episode of his “The Kurt Angle Show” podcast, Kurt Angle spotlighted that Shane McMahon is still close friends with several high-profile legends in the wrestling community, and keeps consistent contact with them. The list includes top-level stars such as “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and The Undertaker.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Considering Bringing Back Event That Made Steve Austin Famous
WWE is reportedly bringing back a former premium live event that initially broadcast from 1993 until 2002. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the King of the Ring event could be making its return to the WWE premium live event calendar. It's said that, if brought back, the show would feature both the King of the Ring tournament and the Queen's Crown tournament. The report indicated that, because of guaranteed money coming in from the organization's deal with Peacock, WWE has no need to worry when it comes to putting on shows that didn't draw in the past as the "dynamic" is now different.
wrestlinginc.com
DDP Wishes He Had Wrestled Top WWE Star
"Diamond" Dallas Page has had one of the most unlikely successful careers in wrestling history, beginning his journey into the business at 35 and still managing to win the WCW World Championship on three occasions. Along with championship gold, DDP has also faced off against legendary talent in both WWE and, more notably, WCW such as The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, Goldberg, Kevin Nash, and other former World Champions. However, there is one name not on that list that DDP wishes he faced during his time with WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Bret Hart Is Surprised WWE Released Top AEW Act
This past year, all over the realm of pro wrestling, certain tag teams were standing out among the pack doing some of the best work of their careers. The Usos, representing The Bloodline, come to mind in WWE, while elsewhere, one tag team has been dominating every promotion they step into: FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler)
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Shoots On CM Punk's AEW All Out Media Scrum Rant
The controversy surrounding the All Out 2022 press conference continues to be a topic of discussion over a month and a half after it happened on September 4. With the most recent reports saying that CM Punk could be gone from AEW entirely following the chaos, many are looking back on the former AEW World Champion's tirade that likely cost him his job.
itrwrestling.com
Chris Masters “Petitioned” For Royal Rumble Confrontation With Bobby Lashley
Enjoying two short stays in WWE, Chris Masters last competed for the sports entertainment giant in 2011. ‘The Masterpiece’ has since set up shop on the independent circuit, having competed for IMPACT Wrestling, the National Wrestling Alliance, and everywhere else in between. Though he did return for a...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair Calls Out Joe Rogan
Ric Flair wrestled his last match earlier this year, but the 73-year-old wants to put Joe Rogan in a Figure-Four leglock. On a recent episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," which featured wrestling superfan Rick Rubin as a guest, the titular host questioned the legitimacy of the Figure-Four and stated that it wouldn't be effective in a jiu-jitsu competition. "[The move] doesn't work. So as someone's setting up a Figure-Four, you're literally giving up an inside heel hook," Rogan said. "It's kinda funny, in that regard, that, you know, you are doing this thing but this thing in the real world is the worst thing you do."
itrwrestling.com
Jim Ross Believes The Undertaker & Brock Lesnar’s Hell In A Cell Match “Over Exceeded”
After capturing the WWE Undisputed Championship at SummerSlam 2002 by defeating The Rock, Brock Lesnar signed exclusively with SmackDown which put him on a collision course with The Undertaker. By the time WWE reached No Mercy tension between the pair was at an all-time high. They had already wrestled in...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On When Triple H Is Expected Back At WWE TV Tapings
This past Monday, it was reported that WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque had tested positive for COVID-19, which meant he wouldn't be present for "WWE Raw" that night or and "WWE NXT" the following evening. With "WWE SmackDown" hours away, there's now been an update on whether or not "The Game" will be back in time to run tonight's show.
