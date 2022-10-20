Critically acclaimed producer, writer, and director Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water) has become more than well-known in the world of horror cinema. From Cronos (1993) to Nightmare Alley (2021), the Academy Award-winning filmmaker is one of the most recognized auteurs working today, most if not all of his films featuring a staunch emphasis on practical makeup and effects and telling monster stories where the most monstrous acts are carried out by human vices rather than supernatural beings. Another aspect of Del Toro that makes him such a beloved force in the industry is his refreshing humility despite his astronomical success. The filmmaker always seems interested in exploring new approaches to storytelling and constantly bolsters the work of his peers in the industry, and through a new partnership with Netflix, Del Toro is taking those ideas to the next level. Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities is a new horror anthology series featuring eight stories from acclaimed horror filmmakers and a star-studded cast, all taking at least moderate inspiration from Del Toro's work.

