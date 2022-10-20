Read full article on original website
A ‘Virgin River’ Spinoff Could Be on the Horizon
Netflix‘s drama series Virgin River is one of the biggest shows on the streaming service. It follows Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), a nurse who leaves her life in Los Angeles for a fresh start in the small town. Though she’s trying to heal from her past, Mel falls for Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), a retired Marine who …
THE PANK IS BACK! ‘P-Valley’ Officially Renewed For Season 3
'P-Valley' officially renewed for Season 3 after months of loud whispers, fan speculation, and silence from STARZ
House of the Dragon ending was foreshadowed in Viserys and young Rhaenyra scene from episode 1
House of the Dragon foreshadowed the finale’s climactic scene back in episode one.The HBO series’s first season drew to a close on Sunday (23 October), ending with a plot twist with repercussions that will ricochet through the episodes to come.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*In the hopes of recruiting allies and maintaining support from people who believe her to be the rightful heir to the throne, Rhaneyra (Emma D’Arcy) sends her son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) to Storm’s End with his dragon Arrax.Rhaenyra urges him to act as a diplomat. When he arrives, however, something is amiss and he notices...
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
Ex-EastEnders actor Josephine Melville dies backstage after play
Actor had been appearing in a production of Nine Night at Nottingham Playhouse
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
David Tennant Says He Was “Worried It Would Be Difficult To Get In The Groove Again” On ‘Doctor Who’ Return
David Tennant returned to Doctor Who last night as the 14th Doctor after a 12-year hiatus and the Good Omens star said he was “worried it would be difficult to get in the groove again.” Alongside Catherine Tate, who played Donna Noble during Tennant’s previous stint as the 10th Doctor between 2005 and 2010, Tennant appeared last night in Jodie Whittaker’s final episode. Fans were also treated to a sneak peak of the 15th Doctor, Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa, who said: “What the hell is going on?”. Scroll down for a clip. Speaking to the BBC’s Today this morning, Tennant said...
How to Watch 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities': Episode Guide and Release Dates
Critically acclaimed producer, writer, and director Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water) has become more than well-known in the world of horror cinema. From Cronos (1993) to Nightmare Alley (2021), the Academy Award-winning filmmaker is one of the most recognized auteurs working today, most if not all of his films featuring a staunch emphasis on practical makeup and effects and telling monster stories where the most monstrous acts are carried out by human vices rather than supernatural beings. Another aspect of Del Toro that makes him such a beloved force in the industry is his refreshing humility despite his astronomical success. The filmmaker always seems interested in exploring new approaches to storytelling and constantly bolsters the work of his peers in the industry, and through a new partnership with Netflix, Del Toro is taking those ideas to the next level. Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities is a new horror anthology series featuring eight stories from acclaimed horror filmmakers and a star-studded cast, all taking at least moderate inspiration from Del Toro's work.
10 of The Most Underrated Films of 2022 (So Far)
There's an argument to be made that it's too early to make any kind of end-of-year list before the year's over. And to be perfectly fair, it's a good argument. You don't want to declare a certain group of films are the best or the worst before you have all the potential candidates to select from. If anything, you might want to wait a few months after a year's end before compiling a proper "best of" or "worst of" the year list.
Dark Star Pictures Buys Patricia Mazuy‘s ‘Saturn Bowling’ for North America, Director’s Next Film Lands at Arte With Isabelle Huppert (EXCLUSIVE)
Dark Star Pictures has come on board to release Patricia Mazuy’s “Saturn Bowling” (“Bowling Saturne”) in the U.S. The deal, brokered by Paris-based sales agent Totem Films, marks the first U.S. deal for a film by Mazuy, despite the filmmaker having received a retrospective at the Lincoln Center in 2019. The pic is written by Yves Thomas and Mazuy. It is produced by Patrick Sobelman (Agat Films & Cie, Ex Nihilo). The cast includes Arieh Worthalter, Achille Reggiani, Y Lan Lucas and Leila Muse. “Bowling Saturne” follows police officer Guillaume, who inherits his family’s bowling business following his father’s death. He decides to...
Everything to Know About Season 5 of ‘The Crown’: Cast, Premiere Date and More
Ready for more? The Crown has captivated viewers since its first season dropped in November 2016 — and the drama is showing no signs of slowing down. The Netflix hit began by recounting the story of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022, and her decades-long reign, as well as her marriage to […]
How 'The Rings of Power' Evolved Galadriel and Elrond's Friendship from Tolkien
Morfydd Clark’s Galadriel is not a happy she-Elf in Season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Her brother’s death embittered her heart and her quest to find and destroy Sauron is all-consuming. This makes her an unpopular commander to her soldiers, an untrusted vassal of High King Gil-galad’s (Benjamin Walker), a poor diplomat and negotiator in Númenor, and an awkward kingmaker in the Southlands.
'House of the Dragon' finale: Queen Rhaenyra's fury over the cruelest death as dragons go rogue
HBO's "House of the Dragon" ended its first season with a finale that featured a world-changing death by dragon.
The ‘Psycho’ Franchise Stayed Interesting By Never Making the Same Film Twice
Crafting a sequel to one of the most beloved films of all-time is always a challenge. As good as films like 2010: The Year We Made Contact or Blade Runner 2049 are, they are always going to be compared to the original classics that inspired them. Initially, it seemed like making a sequel to Alfred Hitchock’s acclaimed classic Psycho was sacrilegious. Psycho is easily one of the most influential films of its era, and it ends on a pitch perfect note. Was there any story left to tell?
‘Black Adam’ Debuts With $140 Million at the Global Box Office
Warner Bros. and DC Films’ Black Adam debuted at the top spot at the global box office, with $140 million. The superhero film made a better-than-expected $67 million in its domestic opening weekend, and added another $73 million from overseas markets. Black Adam is currently playing in 76 territories internationally, with Japan's release slated for December 2.
Charlie Cox on Why Daredevil’s New Yellow Suit Represents a “Different Side” of the Vigilante
One of the very first pieces of info that we got before Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) made his debut in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was the fact that the fan-favorite anti-hero was going to don a yellow suit – a big departure from the blood-red outfit that better underscored the gritty nature of the previous Daredevil series on Netflix. It might not seem like much, but a change in color signals a different approach to the character, something that we’ll know fully about when Daredevil: Born Again premieres in 2024.
How Does ‘Black Adam’ Tie Into ‘Shazam’?
[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Black Adam.]. Black Adam greatly expands the scope of the DC Extended Universe, bringing in the Justice Society as well as Dwayne Johnson's dark demigod. Even characters from The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker show up, proving that James Gunn's time in the DC Universe is only beginning. And while the majority of the films' Easter eggs are connected to the history of Adam and the Justice Society, there's another DC hero who plays a major part in the story. That hero? None other than Billy Batson/Shazam (Asher Angel/Zachary Levi).
'Selling Sunset': Power Ranking the Real Estate Agents, From Worst To Best
Viewers of Selling Sunset may have needed to pick their jaws up off the floor at the sight of the homes, fashion and events of the LA realty reality show - but it was the powerful women of The Oppenheim Group that has kept viewers hooked. Despite being a reality show, Netflix's Selling Sunset presents a level of glamour and luxury lifestyle that feels more like a fairytale fantasy. And the millions of dollars in property listings shown throughout the series would not pass through the doors of The O Group were it not for the powerful women who represent it.
