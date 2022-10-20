Read full article on original website
God Of War: Ragnarok Has Resolution And Performance Modes, Including 120fps
Like other first-party games from Sony, God of War: Ragnarok will have several graphical modes that players can choose from on PS5. Depending on your preferences, you'll be able to prioritize performance or quality with these modes, which require a few concessions. If Resolution is your top priority, you'll be...
Texas Chain Saw Massacre Reveals Two New Playable Villains Through Free Teaser Game
With The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Gun Interactive is returning to the asymmetrical horror genre it helped popularize with 2017's Friday The 13th: The Game. Following our recent deep dive, it's now been revealed that more than just the previously announced trio of villains will be playable when the game launches in 2023. Today, GameSpot can exclusively reveal the first development images of two new villains coming to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.
God Of War Ragnarok Preview: A Strong But Familiar Start For The Much-Anticipated Sequel
Who could have foreseen that God of War, a series built on the shoulders of a character defined by his campaign to ruthlessly murder the pantheon of Greek gods, would be the same series to deliver a thoughtful exploration of fatherhood? But that is exactly what Sony Santa Monica's 2018 reboot of the franchise did, and it's just one facet of a game that was exemplary in so many ways. From its cinematic presentation, jaw-dropping scale, and stirring orchestral soundtrack to its intense combat, fulfilling exploration, and robust role-playing systems, God of War revived the dormant series and made it a gold standard for cinematic storytelling in video games.
Is Code Veronica Getting a Remake? | GameSpot News
During an interview with Noisy Pixel, Resident Evil producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi confirmed that Capcom currently has no plans to remake Resident Evil: Code Veronica. If you’re new to the Resident Evil games, Code Veronica is a cult classic that was first released as a Dreamcast exclusive, but eventually came to the PlayStation 2 with more cutscenes. The game is set between Resident Evil 2 and 3; games that had remakes released in 2019 and 2020 respectively. So it's only natural to wonder if Capcom plans to redo this middle story as well.
Best-Selling Games And Consoles Of September 2022 Revealed
The NPD Group has released its latest monthly sales report, this one covering September 2022, showing which games and consoles sold the best in the US. The report also shines a light on how the US games industry is performing overall. Total spending on video games in the US in...
Brand-New DualShock 4 Controllers Are Only $32 Right Now
The DualShock line of controllers ended with the PlayStation 4 generation, but if you've been looking for a mint-in-box version of the DualSense predecessor, you can grab one right now for a bargain. Over on eBay, the still-excellent controllers are on sale from a licensed Sony reseller for just $40. These are brand-new controllers, and Antonline is a Sony authorized reseller. It's hard to find DualShock 4 controllers at this price in general, so getting a new one at this price makes it even better.
House Of The Dragon Season 1 Finale Leaks Online, So Beware Of Spoilers
The House of the Dragon Season 1 finale has seemingly leaked online, two days before it's scheduled to premiere this Sunday, October 23. People on social media have reported that the episode is floating out there on the internet, while IGN has confirmed the leak. Just how the finale leaked...
The Best Metal Gear Games, Ranked
Few video game franchises have been as revolutionary as Metal Gear over the decades, a series that has consistently reinvented itself to offer fresh and exciting twists on tactical espionage action. From the original game that prioritized stealth in an era where action games ruled supreme, to the groundbreaking rebirth of the series that paved the way for cinematic video games, the brainchild of Hideo Kojima has never been short on surprises.
No Code Veronica Remake Currently Planned, Resident Evil Producer Says
Resident Evil producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi has confirmed that Capcom currently has no plans to remake Resident Evil: Code Veronica, a game in the series that has become a cult-classic since it first launched back in 2000. Speaking to Noisy Pixel (via VGC), Hirabayashi added that while the opportunity for a...
The Callisto Protocol Goes Gold Ahead Of December Release
The Callisto Protocol, the next game from Dead Space and Call of Duty veteran Glen Schofield, has gone gold. This means development on the game is finished to a point where it is ready to be printed on discs. The developers at Striking Distance Studios aren't just sitting around until the game's December 2 release date, however, as it's understood that work continues after this milestone.
Best Xbox Deals: New Sports Games, Controllers, And More For Cheap
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Black Friday is still a month away, but you’d be forgiven for thinking it started today with how many great Xbox deals are floating around the web. Some of the biggest names in the Xbox catalog are on sale for their best prices of the year--making now a surprisingly good time to stock up on titles you may have missed. This includes Madden NFL 23 for just $48, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for $19, and Life is Strange: True Colors for $18.
Mario Party & Mario Party 2 Are Coming To Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack November 2
You'll soon be able to start the process of losing your friends, as Mario Party and Mario Party 2 are coming to Nintendo Switch Online November 2. Nintendo has finally announced the date original friendship killers will be coming to the Switch Online + Expansion Pack service, bringing the two classic N64 titles to Nintendo's latest console for the first time. The first Mario Party first launched in 1999, laying the foundations for many arguments to come, and lets four players face off against one another across nine adventure boards and 56 minigames.
God of War Ragnarok: The Mythology Behind Thor
The god of thunder himself, Thor, is one of the major players in Norse mythology, and will butt heads with Kratos in Sony Santa Monica’s latest. So, let’s become the Gods of Lore as we take a look at how Thor initially appeared in Norse Mythology, discuss how that compares to what we already know about the thunder god in the game, and what that might mean for his ultimate fate as the end times, Ragnarok itself, thunders closer.
