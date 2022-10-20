Read full article on original website
Karla Jo Mazzi, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Born as the second of four children to Arthur and Zella Worley in Alliance, Ohio on June 15, 1954. Karla loved being around children and worked for the Howland School system as a valued member of the cafeteria staff in addition to serving as a school bus driver for over 30 years.
William C. Floyd, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William C. Floyd, age 90, died at his home in Warren on Thursday, October 20, 2022, surrounded by his wife and caregiver; he had been ill for several years. He was born in Freeport, Ohio on July 6, 1932, to the late W. Cecil and...
Anthony Lawrence, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Anthony Lawrence, Sr., departed this life October 3, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital Belmont. Mr. Lawrence was born October 16, 1958 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Albert and Elizabeth Lawrence. He had been employed by Milford Fabricating as a Sheet Metal...
Helen Povtak, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Povtak, 95, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 21, 2022. Mrs. Povtak was born on March 6, 1927, the daughter of Michael and Mary Kuchinsky of Cleveland, Ohio. She is survived by sons Tim (Sharlene)...
Judith Frankford, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Frankford, 80, of Girard, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 20,2022 at Cleveland Clinic following a brief illness. Judith was born May 22, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter to the late Morgan and Martha (Malinowski) Bixler. Judith was a 1960 graduate of...
Thelma Damron, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thelma Damron, 89, passed into her heavenly home at 7:53 p.m., Saturday, October 22, 2022 from her worldly home with her loving family by her side. Mrs. Damron was born May 24, 1933 in Wytheville, Virginia, a daughter of the late Paul and Virginia (Dalton)...
Shelba J. Newcomer, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shelba J. Newcomer, 82, died Friday, October 21, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center in Salem. Shelba was born on January 16, 1940, a daughter of the late Thomas and Thurza Yarwood. Shelba was a member of the Salem AMVETS and the Salem Slovak Club.
Arnold Jerome Wagner, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Arnold Jerome Wagner, 83, of Youngstown, Ohio, entered into eternal rest on October 4, 2022. He was born July 31,1939 in Youngstown, the first of three sons born to the union of Leonard S. and Louise F. Wagner. Arnold’s parents as well as his...
Michael James “Cold Cuts” Calautti, Sr., Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael James “Cold Cuts” Calautti, Sr. of Canfield, Ohio passed away peacefully on the evening of Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the age of 98, by the side of his devoted wife of 64 years, Anna Maria Corsaro Calautti. Born on April 9,...
Duane A. Lehman, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Duane A. Lehman, 62, passed away, Thursday, October 20, 2022, in the comfort of his home. Duane was born January 14, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Duane O. Lehman and Julia “Judy” Romano Rolland. For the majority of his career, Duane...
Mary E. Robinson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Mary Robinson was born to this earth on January 6, 1928 and delivered to God on Friday, October 14, 2022. She was born in Youngstown, to the late Frank and Ada L. Murphy Cobbin. Mary was a 1945 graduate of Scienceville High School and...
Edith A. Porch, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration service will be 12:00 p.m. Monday, October 24, 2022 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home for Edith A. Porch 71, of Columbus, who departed this life on October 12, 2022 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Edith was born March 2,...
Kathleen M. Law, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen M. Law passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022. She was born August 17, 1941. Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kathleen M Law, please visit our floral...
Richard S. McCarthy, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard S. McCarthy, 97, of Youngstown, Ohio, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the Inn at Poland Way, Poland, Ohio. Dick was born November 5, 1924, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of the late John J. and Lou A. (Peterson) McCarthy. He was a...
Tony McCall, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tony McCall died on Saturday, October 17, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Tony McCall, please visit our floral store.
Clarence “Ed” Clayton, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarence “Ed” Clayton, 88, died Thursday evening October 20, 2022 at Continuing Health Care. He was born October 3, 1934 in Sharon, Pennsylvania a son of Robert Charles and Lillian Clayton. Mr. Clayton, of the Protestant faith, was a 1953 graduate of Brookfield...
Prospero “Bert” Bertilacci, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Prospero “Bert” Bertilacci of Niles passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 10:15 a.m. He was 82 years old. Bert was born on December 14, 1939, in Youngstown, the son of the late James and Ann Maletsky Bertilacci. He was a...
Mary Jo Maize, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jo Maize, 93, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at UPMC Jameson Hospital. Mary Jo was born in Lansing, Michigan on July 4, 1929, the daughter of the late Onofrio and Laura (Congolese) Bartolone. She was a graduate of Bessemer High School.
Francis Evan “Buck” Gordon, Andover, Ohio
ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Francis Evan “Buck” Gordon, died on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Lexington, Kentucky, with his family by his side, after a brief illness. He was born January 7, 1938, in Sparta, Illinois, the son of Rebecca Geraldine (Lively) and. Francis Ervin Gordon. Buck...
Marilyn A. Latell, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn A. Latell, 84, lifetime resident of Girard, passed away peacefully, after a short illness, on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, with her family by her side. Marilyn was born July 11, 1938 in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph and...
