William C. Floyd, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William C. Floyd, age 90, died at his home in Warren on Thursday, October 20, 2022, surrounded by his wife and caregiver; he had been ill for several years. He was born in Freeport, Ohio on July 6, 1932, to the late W. Cecil and...
Arnold Jerome Wagner, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Arnold Jerome Wagner, 83, of Youngstown, Ohio, entered into eternal rest on October 4, 2022. He was born July 31,1939 in Youngstown, the first of three sons born to the union of Leonard S. and Louise F. Wagner. Arnold’s parents as well as his...
Thelma Damron, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thelma Damron, 89, passed into her heavenly home at 7:53 p.m., Saturday, October 22, 2022 from her worldly home with her loving family by her side. Mrs. Damron was born May 24, 1933 in Wytheville, Virginia, a daughter of the late Paul and Virginia (Dalton)...
Karla Jo Mazzi, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Born as the second of four children to Arthur and Zella Worley in Alliance, Ohio on June 15, 1954. Karla loved being around children and worked for the Howland School system as a valued member of the cafeteria staff in addition to serving as a school bus driver for over 30 years.
Duane A. Lehman, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Duane A. Lehman, 62, passed away, Thursday, October 20, 2022, in the comfort of his home. Duane was born January 14, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Duane O. Lehman and Julia “Judy” Romano Rolland. For the majority of his career, Duane...
Judith Frankford, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Frankford, 80, of Girard, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 20,2022 at Cleveland Clinic following a brief illness. Judith was born May 22, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter to the late Morgan and Martha (Malinowski) Bixler. Judith was a 1960 graduate of...
Jefferson D. (Bear) Heaver, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jefferson D. (Bear) Heaver, 73, of Poland, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022. He was born in Boardman on April 1, 1949 and was raised by his parents, the late Dr. Robert and Lucile (Tomason) Heaver. Bear was a 1967 graduate of Boardman High...
Michael James “Cold Cuts” Calautti, Sr., Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael James “Cold Cuts” Calautti, Sr. of Canfield, Ohio passed away peacefully on the evening of Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the age of 98, by the side of his devoted wife of 64 years, Anna Maria Corsaro Calautti. Born on April 9,...
Helen Povtak, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Povtak, 95, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 21, 2022. Mrs. Povtak was born on March 6, 1927, the daughter of Michael and Mary Kuchinsky of Cleveland, Ohio. She is survived by sons Tim (Sharlene)...
Westminster holds off late Grove City rally
Westminster held off a late Grove City rally in a 24-17 victory on Saturday in President's Athletic Conference battle.
Highlights: Newton Falls vs. Crestview
Man facing charge after armed robbery in Newton Falls. Police are asking for help after an armed suspect fled the scene of a robbery Sunday morning. There was a shooting on the Northside of Youngstown Saturday morning. All-inclusive trick or treat at Canfield Fairgrounds. Kids of all abilities were able
Kathleen M. Law, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen M. Law passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022. She was born August 17, 1941. Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kathleen M Law, please visit our floral...
Anthony Lawrence, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Anthony Lawrence, Sr., departed this life October 3, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital Belmont. Mr. Lawrence was born October 16, 1958 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Albert and Elizabeth Lawrence. He had been employed by Milford Fabricating as a Sheet Metal...
South Range shuts out Hubbard to secure another undefeated regular season
South Range shuts out Hubbard to secure another undefeated regular season.
Ruth L. Carmichael, Beloit, Ohio
BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth L. Carmichael passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022. She was born March 16, 1925. Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ruth L Carmichael, please visit our floral...
Richard S. McCarthy, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard S. McCarthy, 97, of Youngstown, Ohio, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the Inn at Poland Way, Poland, Ohio. Dick was born November 5, 1924, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of the late John J. and Lou A. (Peterson) McCarthy. He was a...
Judith Ann Shamp Coleman, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Ann Shamp Coleman, 82, ascended peacefully into Heaven at 6:53 p.m., Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Aultman Hospital in Canton. Judy was born March 6, 1940 in Lisbon and was the daughter of John D. England. She was a member of the Lisbon First...
Tony McCall, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tony McCall died on Saturday, October 17, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Tony McCall, please visit our floral store.
Lowellville overcomes slow start for 10-0 finish
The Lowellville Rockets overcame a slow start Friday night to secure an unbeaten regular season record with a 34-7 victory over rival Western Reserve.
Larry H. Updyke, Dorset, Ohio
DORSET, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry H. Updyke, age 71, of Dorset, Ohio, died at home on Thursday, October 20, 2022. He was born February 3, 1951, in Muskegon, Michigan, a son of Lawrence R. and Dorothy A. (Metz) Updyke. A long time resident of Dorset, Larry was formerly a...
