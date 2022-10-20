ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Terry Mansfield

Be Rich Forever or Fall in Love?

We all want to be happy, but what does happiness mean to you?. Couple in love kissing on the beach.Image by adamkontor from Pixabay. What would you prefer, to fall in love or be rich forever? Both have their pros and cons. But ultimately, you must decide what will make you truly happy.
Daily Mail

Retired American police officer, 60, who moved 9,000 miles to marry a Maasai tribesman, 30, says she 'couldn't be happier' - despite strangers saying he's 'just with her for a green card'

A woman who moved 9,000 miles away to marry a Maasai tribesman 30 years younger than her has said she 'couldn't be happier' - despite strangers saying he's 'just with her for a green card'. Deborah Babu, 60, from Sacramento, California, wasn't expecting to fall in love when she met...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Jason's World

Man decides to take time off but to not tell family and friends

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. At one point I had so much to do all the time that after work, I could not relax. So, to make sure I had ample time when I took vacation time from work, I didn't let anyone know that I was taking time off. That way, I could spend all of my time doing whatever I wanted instead of what others needed me for.
Mary Duncan

Wife threatens husband with cheating: “Take me on vacation, or else!”

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. One of the most despicable things a person can do to another is to manipulate them into getting what they want using nefarious means. To be cruel to someone, to do something to them that hurts them just to get what you want - that doesn’t make you a very good person, I think.

