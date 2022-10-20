*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. One of the most despicable things a person can do to another is to manipulate them into getting what they want using nefarious means. To be cruel to someone, to do something to them that hurts them just to get what you want - that doesn’t make you a very good person, I think.

15 DAYS AGO