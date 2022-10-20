Read full article on original website
Related
thecentersquare.com
Obama-endorsed Pritzker ‘ate up with Donald Trump,’ Bailey says
(The Center Square) – Presidential endorsements in the race for Illinois governor are revealing what issues the candidates champion. Former President Donald Trump hasn’t recently stated support for state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia. But, before the six-way GOP primary Bailey won this summer, Trump said he’s with him for the long haul.
FL Gov candidate Charlie Crist's top staffer left campaign citing a 'family matter.' He was actually arrested
Democratic Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist's campaign manager was arrested days prior to the campaign announcing that he would leave for a "family matter."
thecentersquare.com
Gov. Abbott: Biden officials have no 'clue about what’s going on at the border'
(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says Biden administration officials claiming the southern border is secure is "a sad joke.”. “None of these people in Washington have a clue about what’s going on at the border,” he said. The Center Square interviewed Abbott at a...
Congressman's ouster imperils Democrats' hold on Oregon seat
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — Progressive Jamie McLeod-Skinner made seven-term Rep. Kurt Schrader the first Democratic congressman to lose his reelection bid this year when she defeated him in their May primary. His ouster from Oregon’s 5th District, along with new boundaries that make the district a little less blue, is complicating Democratic efforts to hold the seat in the November midterm elections. As Election Day approaches, national political analysts are pegging the race between McLeod-Skinner and Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer as a toss-up. The election of either candidate would be historic: McLeod-Skinner would be Oregon’s first openly gay congressional delegate, while Chavez-DeRemer is one of two House candidates aspiring to be the first Oregon Latina elected to Congress. The 5th District isn’t the only surprisingly close contest for Democrats in Oregon: The party is under siege in a closely watched gubernatorial race and the newly formed 6th Congressional District is also competitive.
WXIA 11 Alive
Secretary of State investigating pro-Herschel Walker group that gave out gas, grocery vouchers
ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office is investigating 34N22, a pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC that has given gas and grocery vouchers to residents across the state, an agency spokesperson confirmed to 11Alive. Secretary of State spokesperson Robert Sinners declined to comment on the allegations made in...
thecentersquare.com
Despite claims of voter suppression, Georgia early voting numbers break records
(The Center Square) — Georgia continues to see a record number of voters during this year's midterm elections. Through Thursday, the state has seen 573,577 voters cast their ballots. That number includes 519,372 Georgians who voted early in person and 54,205 who returned absentee ballots. The number is less...
thecentersquare.com
Ohio chamber identifies key policy, tax issues to address
(The Center Square) – Ohio’s leading business organizations believes the state needs to focus on six key areas to drive economic growth over the next few decades to compete economically both nationally and internationally. The Ohio Chamber of Commerce released “The Blueprint for Ohio’s Economic Future,” which focuses...
thecentersquare.com
This Is How Much Money Iowa’s Economy Makes From the Gun Industry
Gun ownership has been a staple of traditional American life since the inception of the country, and even long before then. Some Americans use guns only to go hunting, for sport, or home protection, but there are many gun enthusiasts who embrace the Second Amendment and load up on as many firearms as they can. Whether it is one gun or 20, selling guns in the United States is a lucrative business.
Former Louisiana senator Peterson disbarred after fraud plea
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Louisiana Supreme Court has disbarred former state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, who is awaiting to hear whether she will be sentenced to prison for defrauding campaign contributors and the Louisiana Democratic Party, which she used to lead. Peterson, who resigned her Senate seat in...
WRDW-TV
‘I mean, why not’: Young Georgia voter encourages peers to do the same
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This week was the first week of early voting in Georgia, and in Richmond County, we are seeing record-breaking turnout. The 2018 elections shattered records, so that trend is continuing. The board of elections voted Friday to open two additional voting locations for early voting. Starting...
thecentersquare.com
$2.6 million in federal money heads to WV for public safety
(The Center Square) – West Virginia will receive more than $2.6 million in federal money to support public safety programs in 11 localities through U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. The funding includes four grants through the COPS Office School Violence Prevention Program, four...
thecentersquare.com
Enforcing new transgender school policies could be a bumpy road in VA
(The Center Square) – Although the Virginia Department of Education unveiled new guidelines on transgender issues they say give power back to parents, enforcing those rules in school districts could be a bumpy road. In a shift away from the previous administration, the new guidelines direct schools to inform...
fox9.com
Fact Check: Was Scott Jensen one of Minnesota's biggest opioid prescribers?
(FOX 9) - It took several weeks to set up their first general election debate, but once Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen took the stage in Rochester on Tuesday night, they wasted no time lobbing attack lines at each other. Walz cast himself as a steady hand...
thecentersquare.com
$500M grant program for Ohio Appalachian region kicks off
(The Center Square) – The state of Ohio released new guidelines on how it plans to spend $500 million in revitalization efforts in the state’s 32-county Appalachian region. The program, according to Gov. Mike DeWine, will use $30 million for project planning and technical assistance, while the remain...
thecentersquare.com
Study suggests more transparency will lower health care costs
(The Center Square) – You can walk into a restaurant and know how much a sandwich costs. Similarly, when you go to buy a car, a home, or even a shirt, the price to purchase is apparent. But you don’t know how much it will cost you to go to the doctor.
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina officials tout record increase in WIC program participation
(The Center Square) — State officials are touting a record increase in the number of North Carolinians participating in the federal Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, though experts contend it's nothing to celebrate. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday highlighted...
thecentersquare.com
Minnesota spending $900,000 to encourage kids to go outside
(The Center Square) – Minnesota is distributing the second half of $900,000 from its general fund and an account of the Game and Fish Fund to encourage children to experience outdoor recreational activities, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday. The 2021 Minnesota Legislature appropriated the funding from...
thecentersquare.com
Grants available for Rhode Island businesses offering technical support
(The Center Square) – A new grant program in Rhode Island will help businesses with expansion. The Network Matching Grant Program, Gov. Dan McKee said, will provide matching grants of no less than $50,000 for eligible companies that provide businesses with technical assistance, creating or expanding capital-access programs, and providing space for businesses to utilize on flexible terms.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Prisoner of war identified; Illinois' most popular fast food restaurant
DeVry University sues U.S. Department of Education. DeVry University has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education that seeks to block an order that the Naperville-based college pay more than $23 million to recoup the cost of loans taken out by more than 600 students. The order came...
thecentersquare.com
Mississippi police, schools receive federal funding
(The Center Square) – Grants totaling $4.5 million will be coming to police officers in Mississippi. Republican Mississippi U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith announced the Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services program will be doling out $3 million in funds to seven school districts for the School Violence Prevention Program and another $468,367 in the Community Policing Development Program throughout the state.
Comments / 6