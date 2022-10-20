Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 54-10 win over IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 18 Ohio State sweeps weekend opponents, secures spot in Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud, Buckeyes offense overcome ‘weird’ first half in 360-yard outing against IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State forces 6 turnovers, defeats Iowa 54-10The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes shut out in consecutive games, drop regular season finale to No. 13 Northwestern 2-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Highball Halloween returns in person to Columbus’ Short North
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Highball Halloween, one of the nation’s most elaborate costume parties, is back in the Short North for its 15th anniversary Saturday, and this year’s party is for people of all ages. The event is being held in person for the first time in two years and also marks the first time […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Ohio State, Iowa marching bands join forces to honor Elton John
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Marching Band and the Hawkeye Marching Band joined forces Saturday to play music recognized across the world. The two bands performed seven songs from the iconic British singer and composer Elton John. The performance began with the bands forming John's current 'E'...
That’s a wrap on this year's Circleville Pumpkin Show
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — The “Greatest Free Show on Earth,” is wrapping up Saturday night after bringing hundreds of thousands of people to the city of Circleville for the annual pumpkin show. Local business owners shared that the Circleville Pumpkin Show, which lasts for five days every year,...
columbusunderground.com
Preview: Hometown Band Caamp’s ‘Lavender Days’ Tour at Nationwide Arena
With their star steadily on the rise across the country, Columbus’ own alt-folk sons Caamp have, maybe a little bittersweetly for their local followers, outgrown our city’s smaller stages. Tonight, their hometown crowd will greet them at Nationwide Arena – the final stop of the American leg of their Lavender Days tour, which will head to Europe and the United Kingdom for a handful of dates next month.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Pizza In Columbus
Pizza has had a long journey. In fact, the word pizza first appeared in local lexicons in 997 in Gaeta and other regions of central and southern Italy. So how did a dish that evolved in Naples, Italy from the Foccacia of Ancient Rome become the most beloved food in the world?
Win Tickets to R&B Music Experience with Monica and More
MAGIC 955’S GOT YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO ‘THE COLUMBUS R&B MUSIC EXPERIENCE’ STARRING R&B SUPERSTAR MONICA AND MORE!
‘Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened’: losing Lucky’s and other campus gems
Lucky’s Stout House closed July 2021, will be replaced by apartments but remains in the hearts of Ohio State students. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Former Photo Editor. Since closing in July 2021, Ohio State has been unable to fill the four-leaf-clover-sized hole in South Campus’s heart that was once Lucky’s Stout House.
WTOL-TV
Haunting in Ohio? The story of the Ceely Rose murders at Malabar Farm
LUCAS, Ohio — I am, at times, a traveler often with no specific destination in mind. So I drove that day unaware my route would take me through a picturesque area called Pleasant Valley. A tranquil drive until …. Trouble. But maybe help is across the way. That...
columbusnavigator.com
This Century Old Mausoleum Is One Of The Most Beautiful Buildings In Columbus
Over the years, Columbus has been home to some truly impressive architecture. Nearly 100 years ago, the Columbus Mausoleum Company set out to build our city’s most iconic mausoleum. Green Lawn Abbey opened for business in 1929 and unlike so many other incredible old buildings, it’s still standing today.
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Columbus Area
If you're in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're on the west side, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. People love their wings, which you can dip in sauces like buffalo, teriyaki, garlic BBQ, lemon pepper, and/or sweet BBQ. They also have delicious tenders, boneless chicken, gizzards, and livers. If you have room for dessert, try some of the sweet potato pie, banana pudding, or Oreo cake.
Tanger Outlets Columbus to Host Second Annual Barktober, Oct. 29
Tanger Outlets Columbus will celebrate the spooky season with its annual Barktober event on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. The open-air outlet destination has lined up a variety of pet-friendly festivities for Halloween, including an artisan market, food trucks, a howl-o-ween pet parade and more. Visitors can enter their furry friends in the annual costume contest for a chance to win a $100 Tanger Outlets gift card. Proceeds from Barktober will benefit the Humane Society of Delaware County.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State preserves undefeated record following release of Taylor Swift albums
Very important information here. Ohio State is now 10-0 after the release of Taylor Swift albums, the only program in the country that can claim the superlative. Swift’s album “Midnights” came out Friday night before the Buckeyes drubbed Iowa 54-10 behind another strong performance from Ohio State’s high-powered offense.
stljewishlight.org
A bitter battle between two bagel shops boils over
(JTA) — A feud between two Jewish bagel shop owners in Columbus, Ohio, has spilled out of the oven and into full public view, resulting in a lawsuit and restraining order. The Columbus Jewish News reports that the owner of Block’s Bagels, a local Jewish deli mainstay since 1967, last week sued former business partner Jeremy Fox, owner of the Fox’s Bagels & Deli chain, after the latter moved to rebrand two shops the parties had been operating jointly.
columbusunderground.com
Fox in the Snow Announces Plans for Dublin
Thanks to a signage application submitted to the city’s Architectural Review Board, rumors of a Fox in the Snow location in Dublin have been swirling for some time. Today the rumors are confirmed as the cafe and bakery announced on its social media accounts it will open in Dublin next year.
What a $1.5 million home looks like in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. Home prices were up this past summer compared to last year, an increase of nearly $30,000 from August 2021, as homes sat on the market for […]
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus
There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
adventuremomblog.com
Ohio Road Trip Getaway- 1.5 hrs from Cincinnati and Columbus
Highland County is located around 1.5 hours from Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio and offers outdoor adventures and more for a day trip or weekend getaway. I’m sharing more about fun things to do on your Ohio road trip around Highland County. Thanks again to Visit Highland County for hosting...
columbusfreepress.com
Why won’t Columbus, Ohio, grow up?
This essay grows from an informal conversation over coffee with a friend. As I criticized the former mayor, but far more influential chair of the self-appointed and uncontrolled Downtown Development Commission’s unembarrassed promotion of an imaginary non-plan for a fictional downtown in 2040, they looked at me and asked: why can’t this city accept itself and build on what it is?
cuchimes.com
Meet five adoptable Franklin County shelter dogs in need of a home
Choosing to adopt gives an animal a second chance in life, helps prevent overpopulation and stands against unethical puppy mills and backyard breeding. Hannah Henschen, an animal care manager, has been working at the Franklin County Dog Shelter for nine years. She oversees adoption, rescue, behavior and foster programs. “I...
Neighbors meet to discuss teens stealing Kias, Hyundais in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Groups of kids and teens have been stealing KIAs and Hyundais for months and nothing seems to be working to stop it. A meeting was held Thursday to start a discussion about a solution. Toni Mezacapa is just one of the victims who said she's frustrated.
