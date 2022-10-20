ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Persona 5 Royal - Official Finish ‘Em Trailer

Join the Phantom Thieves in Persona 5 Royal and check out the latest exciting trailer for the RPG to see characters and more. The game is available to play now with Xbox Game Pass or buy now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows.
Mario+Rabbids Sparks of Hope Sparks List and Where to Find All Sparks

At the start, a Spark can be equipped for each hero, and later up to two different Sparks can protect any one character. You'll also be able to level up Sparks just as Heroes themselves level up - by feeding them Star Bits earned from battles and missions, and exploration. Increasing a Spark's level will bolster their activated abilities to make them even more powerful.
Apex Legends Season 15: Catalyst Lore Explained

Apex Legends next season Eclipse revealed their new legend Catalyst. We got the lore trailer revealing Catalyst’s backstory and motivations for joining the Apex games. Just in case you missed it, here’s everything you need to know about Catalyst’s background. Catalyst comes from the planet Boreas. If...
'Multiple' New Digimon Games Are in the Works

Digimon is coming back in a big way, with multiple new games. A new announcement via Twitter from Digimon producers Kazumasa Habu and Takahiro Yokota confirms that there are “multiple” Digimon games in the works. “Today, I would like to announce that we have decided to release Digimon...
Overwatch 2 Hero Tips: Sojourn

Command the battlefield as Overwatch 2's new Damage hero, Sojourn, with these tips and tricks to get you started. For more on Overwatch 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/overwatch-2/
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Hands-On Preview - Everything We Know

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are less than a month away, and I was lucky enough to go hands-on with a special demo build, specifically of Pokemon Scarlet. I could explore a large area and tackle three main story tasks in any order, and I opted to get a taste of as many things as I could in the hour I had, including the Let’s Go! feature, picnics, a Starfall Street challenge, a Gym Test and battle, plus, character customization. Here are my hands-on impressions of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with summaries of everything we know about the games so far.
Tim Burton Shares Why Dumbo Was Probably His Last Film With Disney

Director Tim Burton has shared why his live-action remake of Dumbo will probably be the last film he will ever make for Disney. As reported by Deadline, Burton was speaking about this topic at a press conference at the Lumière Festival in Lyon, France, where he received the Prix Lumière award. For those unfamiliar, this award recognizes someone in the world of film for their contributions to the medium.
God of War Ragnarok: The Final Preview

In 2018, Sony Santa Monica Studio created one of the best mixes of combat and storytelling ever made: God of War. God of War Ragnarok has a lot to live up to and so far I’m happy to say that I’m loving the opening moments. I’ve had the opportunity to play through the first 5 or so hours and it has delivered an engaging, emotional story with portions of Kratos violently ripping things in half sprinkled in during the touching opening story beats.
Why Persona 5 Royal is the Ideal Starting Point for the Series

Persona 5 Royal has now arrived on Xbox and PC allowing a new audience to experience the game for the first time. If you fancy dipping into a series that mixes supernatural turn-based combat with time-management and social simulator elements, here's four reasons why Persona 5 Royal is the ideal starting point. Sponsored by ATLUS and XBOX.
Dead Matter - Official 'Road to Early Access' Developer Vlog

Get a deep dive into the development of the open-world survival game Dead Matter, including the updates and changes the team is working on for the game's Early Access launch. The video details the updates and improvements to the infected and their behavior and AI systems, the focus on refining key locations of the map for the Early Access launch, graphics, gameplay changes like overhauls to the looting system, and much more.
No Man's Sky – Switch Performance Review

Creating an entire universe of stars and planets is no mean feat, but Hello Games did just that in the 2016 game No Man’s Sky. However, as monumental a challenge as that was, getting the same universe into the comparatively itty bitty memory and hardware budget of the Nintendo Switch is nothing short of galactic.
Epic Games Store Has Fallout 3 Free For This Week

The Epic Games Store has revealed its free games for this week. You can get Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition and Evoland Legendary Edition from the store. Fallout 3 and Evoland are available for free on the Epic Games Store until October 27, 8:30 PM IST. Fallout 3:...
New Tales from the Borderlands - Official Launch Trailer

New Tales from the Borderlands is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Epic Game Store). Check out the launch trailer to see the antics of Anu, Octavio, and Fran, learn more about the story and get ready to join them and fight back against exploitation and corporate greed in this narrative-driven adventure game.
Cyberpunk 2077 Is Bringing In 1 Million Players Each Day Since the Past 4 Weeks; CDPR Celebrates the Continued Interest and More

Recently, we learned that Cyberpunk 2077 is enjoying its second run at fame as it surpassed Witcher with peak concurrent viewers and also became one of the top sellers on Steam. We also learned that popular personality, Sasha Grey, will voice a character in Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Phantom Liberty. Cyberpunk 2077 seems to be enjoying its time in the sun as it has recorded 1 million active players each day since the past 4 weeks.
The Silent Hill: Townfall Trailer Audio Is Hiding a Secret Message

There's more than meets the eye (and ear) to the already ominous Silent Hill: Townfall trailer, as NoCode and Annapurna have hidden a secret message within its audio. Following a tease from co-producer NoCode's creative director Jon McKellan that the trailer includes some secrets, Reddit user MilkmanEX extracted its audio and converted it to an MP3. When viewing the audio's spectrogram, at around 52 seconds in, the secret message appears.
No Man's Sky Nintendo Switch vs PS4 Performance Review

No Man's Sky Waypoint 4.0 has now released on Nintendo's Switch, porting the universe into your hands. The sheer scale of the game is a tight fit for the Switch's hardware specs as it offers multi-player, procedural world generation, and limitless planets to explore. Just how well does this monumental title translate to the mobile form factor? What has been sacrificed from the PS4 version? Graphics, performance, loading, and much more are covered here in our IGN performance review.
Send Us Your Horror Game Suggestions for IGN's Upcoming Face-Off!

When you look at the current landscape of games today, we have new horror franchises popping up and expanding the genre in terrifying new ways. Meanwhile, classic franchises like Resident Evil, Silent Hill, and Dead Space continue to build on their horrific legacy with new entries of their own. As...
Gotham Knights - How to Unlock Co-op Multiplayer

One of the big draws of Gotham Knights is being able to play online co-op with another person. However, you will need to do a couple things in order to unlock multiplayer. For more on Gotham Knights, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/gotham-knights.

