'No Grudges': Rachel Bilson Confronts 'Bling Ring' Thieves After Group Stole Actress' Family Heirloom & Designer Bags

By Samantha Benitz
 3 days ago
Rachel Bilson sat down with two members of the infamous " Bling Ring " group which robbed designer bags and jeans from her home in addition to a cherished family heirloom, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The O.C. actress was one of many celebrities targeted by the group from 2008 to 2009 when they burgled the homes of multiple high-profile stars. Paris Hilton , Orlando Bloom , and Lindsay Lohan were also targeted.

Bilson, whose mother's engagement ring was stolen in one heist, had a candid discourse with ex-Bling Ring members Gabby Neiers and Alexis Haines (née Neiers) during the latest episode of her podcast Broad Ideas , revealing how they all felt years after the crimes were committed.

The sisters said Alexis wasn't there during the robberies of Bilson's home, but her younger sibling, Gabby, was.

Alexis was arrested in 2009 and is ready to put her past behind her like Gabby — who said she aimed to publicly apologize to Bilson on The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist , although the on-air remarks were cut out.

"It's been a long time since any of this went down ," Bilson said, pointing out how the conversation was more important to have "than harboring any awkwardness and animosity."

"I'm grateful that you're allowing me to be here to [apologize] to you face-to-face," Gabby said. "I am so sorry that I ever made the choice to go into your home that night."

"I wish that I could take it back. It's been a living nightmare for you for the past 10 years, 11 years. As a mother now, all you want to do is protect your babies, and I know that I stripped you of feeling safe in your home, and I am so sorry," she continued.

Bilson encouraged Gabby to make peace with what happened as she already has.

"You obviously have remorse. I let the actual incidents go so long ago. It's so important for you, and as a mother, that you fully let go because now you are not that little girl. You have your little girl," Bilson replied.

The Hart of Dixie star added that while she does not support their past actions or watch any movies on the subject, she is never "a person that holds onto attachments in a negative space."

"You guys did come here," said Bilson. "It's a very vulnerable position to be in. It takes a lot to confront anything in your past that is uncomfortable in any way."

