Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Giants’ defense bails Saquon Barkley out after costly mistake
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley made a costly mistake near the end of his team’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but his defense bailed him out. Barkley finished with 24 carries for 110 yards in New York’s 23-17 win over the Jaguars. He added another 25 yards on four catches. He had some outstanding runs on the Giants’ final drive, but he made one mistake that could have been costly.
The 10 best New Jersey sports bars to watch Giants games
We didn’t need an excuse to drink and watch sports at the bar, but now we definitely have one. For the first time in years, the New York Giants are ... good?. The G-Men are arguably the biggest surprise in the NFL after a 5-1 start under new coach Brian Daboll. With back-to-back wins over the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens, the playoffs are seriously in play for the team that hasn’t made the postseason since 2016.
Yardbarker
'Family reunion!': Saquon Barkley tweet hints at OBJ-Giants reunion
Beckham, who started his career with the Giants in 2014, has found success during stops with the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams, including a Super Bowl with LA last season. Although injuries have slowed him, Beckham is still a capable receiver who could help a team make a playoff run.
Comments / 0