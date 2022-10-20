We didn’t need an excuse to drink and watch sports at the bar, but now we definitely have one. For the first time in years, the New York Giants are ... good?. The G-Men are arguably the biggest surprise in the NFL after a 5-1 start under new coach Brian Daboll. With back-to-back wins over the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens, the playoffs are seriously in play for the team that hasn’t made the postseason since 2016.

