Before Sunday night's game, Tony DeAngelo talked about not getting too high on a 4-1-0 start to the season. "It's only five games in, so it really doesn't mean anything," the Flyers' defenseman said. "A lot of people go by five-game stretches; I'm not one of those people. It's a good start. A ton of room for improvement, which is a good thing. So you're sitting at 4-1, but knowingly, lots of room for improvement."

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO