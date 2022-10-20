Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
JP comically falls into fan's lap during Dubs-Kings game
When foul balls go into the stands at a baseball game, fans get to take them home as souvenirs. But when Warriors star Jordan Poole goes into the stands, he must be returned. Late in the third quarter of the Warriors' game against the Kings at Chase Center on Sunday night, Poole was in the right corner and being defended by Sacramento big man Richaun Holmes.
NBC Sports
Steph makes hilariously ridiculous trick shot before game
Steph Curry continues to find ways to amaze fans who show up early to watch his pregame routine. Ahead of the Warriors' second game of the 2022-23 NBA season, Curry capped off his warmups with a trick shot that left the crowd at Chase Center thoroughly impressed. Before Curry hit...
NBC Sports
Draymond Jr. adorably plays peek-a-boo with reporters
Draymond Green Jr. kept himself entertained during his father's postgame press conference after the Warriors' 128-123 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at Chase Center. While the elder Green answered press conference questions, his five-year-old son played peek-a-boo with reporters in the room. Draymond Jr., or "D.J." as...
NBC Sports
How 49ers trade is 'special' homecoming for CMC, family
On Friday, 49ers general manager John Lynch raved about how the team’s newest member, star running back Christian McCaffrey, is a perfect fit for San Francisco. For the most part, the GM was talking about how McCaffrey’s skill set compliments coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense. But as many football fans already know, the All-Pro’s connection to the team, its personnel and the surrounding area go much deeper than that.
NBC Sports
Eye-opening stat shows 49ers' lack of late comebacks under Shanahan
The 49ers under Kyle Shanahan have made it all the way to Super Bowl LIV and the 2022 NFC Championship Game. However, there is one area in his tenure with San Francisco that has been a consistent struggle. Shanahan took over as 49ers coach in 2017, and since then, the...
NBC Sports
Tortorella makes a point as Flyers come back to earth with loss to Sharks
Before Sunday night's game, Tony DeAngelo talked about not getting too high on a 4-1-0 start to the season. "It's only five games in, so it really doesn't mean anything," the Flyers' defenseman said. "A lot of people go by five-game stretches; I'm not one of those people. It's a good start. A ton of room for improvement, which is a good thing. So you're sitting at 4-1, but knowingly, lots of room for improvement."
NBC Sports
CMC's message to 49ers fans after landing in Bay Area
Touchdown, Christian McCaffrey. After a stunning trade Thursday night in which the 49ers traded four future draft picks to the Carolina Panthers for McCaffrey, the star running back boarded a flight to the Bay Area on Friday morning. When the plane touched down, McCaffrey tweeted a message to 49ers fans.
NBC Sports
Welcome to the NBA, rook: Steph cooks Keegan with filthy move
Defending Paul George is one thing. Guarding Steph Curry is an entirely different task, and Kings rookie Keegan Murray found out the hard way Sunday night. Midway through the first quarter of the Warriors' game against the Kings at Chase Center, Curry got Murray on a switch and proceeded to absolutely cook the No. 4 overall draft pick in 2022.
NBC Sports
Kerr defends Klay's missed 3-pointer late in loss to Nuggets
The Warriors' 128-123 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday at Chase Center ended with a questionable decision by Klay Thompson. Down 126-123 with 13 seconds left in the game, Golden State had an opportunity to tie the game after trailing most of the way against the Nuggets. The Warriors...
NBC Sports
WATCH: Bergeron makes amazing play on Hall's winning goal for Bruins
Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron is in his 19th NHL season and still makes all the little plays that are so important to winning games. The veteran forward made an incredible play in overtime of Saturday's game against the Minnesota Wild to keep the puck in the attacking zone and help set up the winning goal.
NBC Sports
Why 49ers landing McCaffrey intensifies rivalry with Rams
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers' rivalry with the Los Angeles Rams doesn’t just take place on the field — it’s alive and well in the front offices too. After the 49ers trade for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was made official, general manager John Lynch spoke to the media and shared how the process, once again, boiled down to a competition with their division opponent.
NBC Sports
Elated Shanahan reveals instant reaction to 49ers' CMC trade
When news broke that San Francisco was trading for running back Christian McCaffrey on Thursday night, 49ers fans went wild. All-caps tweets from 49ers Faithful infiltrated Twitter. Memes went viral. Excitement was everywhere. Kyle Shanahan had a similar reaction to the trade news Thursday night. "It was more a big...
NBC Sports
Panthers GM: 49ers narrowly won CMC sweepstakes over two teams
The 49ers won the competition for one of the best offensive weapons in football, but it came at a cost. Christian McCaffrey officially is a Niner. The star running back landed in Santa Clara Friday morning, less than 15 miles away from his alma mater Stanford, and immediately expressed his excitement to be back in the Bay.
