Read full article on original website
Related
Joe Biden Quietly Crushes China's Tech Ambitions
The latest U.S. export controls could have a huge impact on China's burgeoning semiconductor industry—and slow its military modernization.
Apple Has Missed A Beat With 2022 iPad Line, Expert Says — What Cupertino Can Do To Turn It From Confusing To Sensible
The 2022 iPad Pro is the smallest update in that model’s seven-year history, in contrast with new tablets from Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Samsung and Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGL GOOG Google, which have made recent strides in the category, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said in his weekly “Power-On” newsletter.
Comments / 0