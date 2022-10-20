ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your Picks For Grand Junction Colorado’s Best Bacon

Did you know the average American consumes nearly 18 pounds of bacon per year? According to you, this is where you'll find the best bacon in Grand Junction, Colorado. I asked on Facebook, "Where will you find the best bacon in Grand Junction." You mentioned several excellent restaurants around the valley. In the end, one locally-owned and operated restaurant stood out from the crowd.
Western Colorado’s Clover Cemetery After First Snow

With the weekend's snow and rain, a trip up the Grand Mesa seemed to be in order. With that, it was past time for a visit to the Clover Cemetery near Collbran. A little past downtown Collbran you'll find a small cemetery, home to just over 400 memorials, many dating back to the mid-1800s.
These Places Have the Best Onion Rings in Grand Junction, Colorado

When most people order a burger, it usually comes with fries. If you are eating at a really good burger joint they will have other sides that pair well with your entree. Sides that go great with a burger include baked beans, cole slaw, pasta salad, or some amazing onion rings. Today we're asking you who has the best onion rings in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Freeze Warning issued ahead of potentially damaging freeze

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Freeze Warning is in effect overnight and Tuesday morning from 2 AM until 10 AM for the Highway 50 Corridor from the Grand Valley through Delta and Montrose, for the I-70 Corridor from Grand Junction to Silt, for the Dolores River Valley southwest of the Uncompahgre Plateau, and for the Four Corners Region.
A House With a Pool in Grand Junction’s Alpine Meadows? Yes, Please

If your Colorado dream home is meant to include a heated inground pool, this may be your chance to make it happen for far less than you may expect. Check out this corner lot in Grand Junction's Alpine Meadows neighborhood added to the listings at Zillow.com in October. This neighborhood is near Horizon Drive so you can zip over to the airport or access I-70 quickly.
TABOR check coming for Mesa County residents

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Every registered voter in Mesa County is about to get a check in the mail thanks to over $12 million in excess revenue collected by the county in 2021. The county says that this is because it received more money in 2021 than the TABOR limit allows, triggering a county-wide tax refund to everyone who is a registered voter.
Tracking another rain and snow maker

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Active Alerts:. A Freeze warning will go into effect at 2 am tomorrow for Grand Junction and Montrose and expire at 10 am. Winter Weather Advisory remains active from midnight tonight until midnight on Monday. It will include areas from Mesa, Delta, Montrose, and Ouray counties.
These are the Best Places for Chicken Tenders in Grand Junction

What's the difference between chicken tenders, chicken fingers, and chicken strips? Very little. These tasty appetizers are a house favorite pretty much anywhere. They are a great snack, our kids will almost always eat them, and when paired with a great dipping sauce they can really hit the spot. We asked you about your favorite places to go for chicken tenders in Grand Junction.
Cyclist dies after getting hit by train in Colorado

A man died on Thursday morning after he was struck by a train while riding his bike in Grand Junction, according to officials from the Grand Junction Police Department. The accident occurred on the 2300 block of River Road at about 11:05 AM. The man had allegedly trespassed onto railroad property and attempted to cross the tracks on his bike when he was hit by an oncoming train.
Winter Storm Watch issued for the Grand Mesa and nearby mountains

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A weekend storm system will bring rain and snow to Colorado. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Grand Mesa, the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the San Juan Mountains, and the Sawatch Mountains. The watch will likely be upgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning.
Major Pickleball and Tennis Court Upgrades Are Coming To Grand Junction Parks

In case you haven't noticed, pickleball is huge in Grand Junction and it's about to get even bigger. Believe it or not, pickleball has been around since 1965, but it's only been in recent years that it's exploded in popularity. It's been growing by leaps and bounds over the past decade and in 2021 and 2022, pickleball was named the fastest-growing sport in America with nearly 5 million players. It's been estimated that by the end of the decade there could be 40 million people playing pickleball.
Our first snow of the season could be on the way

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A storm system passing just south of us will pass by with no significant affect on our area. Now our attention turns to the potential for our first snow of the season next Sunday and Sunday night. Snow Possible Next Weekend. Our first snow of...
GJPD seeking help identifying suspect in hit-and-run crash

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department says it needs the public’s help in identifying a car involved in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month. The GJPD reports that at around 5:15 p.m. on October 5 a motorcyclist was driving down Patterson Road when a dark gray Dodge Durango began tailgating him.
