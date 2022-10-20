Read full article on original website
Your Picks For Grand Junction Colorado’s Best Bacon
Did you know the average American consumes nearly 18 pounds of bacon per year? According to you, this is where you'll find the best bacon in Grand Junction, Colorado. I asked on Facebook, "Where will you find the best bacon in Grand Junction." You mentioned several excellent restaurants around the valley. In the end, one locally-owned and operated restaurant stood out from the crowd.
How Much Snowfall Should Western Colorado Expect in November?
The higher elevations around Grand Junction saw the first significant snowfall of the season over the weekend. Snowfall data from the NWS shows a few inches of snow fell on the Grand Mesa as well as on portions of the Colorado plateau. Climate.gov shows most communities around Grand Junction see...
Grand Junction Shouts Out to Western Colorado High School Marching Bands
Fall is a great time of year to get out and enjoy our western Colorado high school marching bands. They make Friday night football even more exciting, and they entertain our communities during our street festivals and holiday events. Today we wanted to show some love for these hard-working groups...
Western Colorado’s Plateau Creek Was Chocolaty Goodness After Snow
Western Colorado's Grand Mesa experienced rain, hail, and snow, in a relatively short amount of time on Sunday, October 23, 2022. With that, the Plateau Creek was flowing in rare form over the weekend. Sunday's drive along Plateau Creek looked like something out of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory....
Western Colorado’s Clover Cemetery After First Snow
With the weekend's snow and rain, a trip up the Grand Mesa seemed to be in order. With that, it was past time for a visit to the Clover Cemetery near Collbran. A little past downtown Collbran you'll find a small cemetery, home to just over 400 memorials, many dating back to the mid-1800s.
Mesa County Residents Should Receive Refund Check by Mail Soon
This week, don't assume that all the mail you receive is junk, because a check from Mesa County may be waiting for you if you are a resident. According to Mesa County, TABOR refund checks began being mailed on Monday, October 24, 2022. Who is Eligible for a TABOR Refund...
These Places Have the Best Onion Rings in Grand Junction, Colorado
When most people order a burger, it usually comes with fries. If you are eating at a really good burger joint they will have other sides that pair well with your entree. Sides that go great with a burger include baked beans, cole slaw, pasta salad, or some amazing onion rings. Today we're asking you who has the best onion rings in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Freeze Warning issued ahead of potentially damaging freeze
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Freeze Warning is in effect overnight and Tuesday morning from 2 AM until 10 AM for the Highway 50 Corridor from the Grand Valley through Delta and Montrose, for the I-70 Corridor from Grand Junction to Silt, for the Dolores River Valley southwest of the Uncompahgre Plateau, and for the Four Corners Region.
A House With a Pool in Grand Junction’s Alpine Meadows? Yes, Please
If your Colorado dream home is meant to include a heated inground pool, this may be your chance to make it happen for far less than you may expect. Check out this corner lot in Grand Junction's Alpine Meadows neighborhood added to the listings at Zillow.com in October. This neighborhood is near Horizon Drive so you can zip over to the airport or access I-70 quickly.
TABOR check coming for Mesa County residents
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Every registered voter in Mesa County is about to get a check in the mail thanks to over $12 million in excess revenue collected by the county in 2021. The county says that this is because it received more money in 2021 than the TABOR limit allows, triggering a county-wide tax refund to everyone who is a registered voter.
Tracking another rain and snow maker
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Active Alerts:. A Freeze warning will go into effect at 2 am tomorrow for Grand Junction and Montrose and expire at 10 am. Winter Weather Advisory remains active from midnight tonight until midnight on Monday. It will include areas from Mesa, Delta, Montrose, and Ouray counties.
These are the Best Places for Chicken Tenders in Grand Junction
What's the difference between chicken tenders, chicken fingers, and chicken strips? Very little. These tasty appetizers are a house favorite pretty much anywhere. They are a great snack, our kids will almost always eat them, and when paired with a great dipping sauce they can really hit the spot. We asked you about your favorite places to go for chicken tenders in Grand Junction.
Grand Junction’s Parade of Lights Theme Is ‘There’s No Place Like Home’
Do you have plans to be in the Grand Junction Parade of Lights?. It's the biggest parade of the year in Grand Junction and it's closer than ever. The 40th annual Parade of Lights will be held on Saturday, December 3 in downtown Grand Junction beginning at 5:00 p.m. What...
Grand Junction Remembers the Weirdest Treats From Halloween Night
Heading out to trick-or-treat on Halloween night. As a kid, what could be more fun? A night of friends, costumes, and candy. Well, usually. Believe it or not, there are plenty of neighborhoods in America that don't even have a trick-or-treat night anymore. It's all trunk-or-treats or zippo. If you...
Cyclist dies after getting hit by train in Colorado
A man died on Thursday morning after he was struck by a train while riding his bike in Grand Junction, according to officials from the Grand Junction Police Department. The accident occurred on the 2300 block of River Road at about 11:05 AM. The man had allegedly trespassed onto railroad property and attempted to cross the tracks on his bike when he was hit by an oncoming train.
Winter Storm Watch issued for the Grand Mesa and nearby mountains
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A weekend storm system will bring rain and snow to Colorado. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Grand Mesa, the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the San Juan Mountains, and the Sawatch Mountains. The watch will likely be upgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning.
Major Pickleball and Tennis Court Upgrades Are Coming To Grand Junction Parks
In case you haven't noticed, pickleball is huge in Grand Junction and it's about to get even bigger. Believe it or not, pickleball has been around since 1965, but it's only been in recent years that it's exploded in popularity. It's been growing by leaps and bounds over the past decade and in 2021 and 2022, pickleball was named the fastest-growing sport in America with nearly 5 million players. It's been estimated that by the end of the decade there could be 40 million people playing pickleball.
Please Stop Doing This at Red Lights in Grand Junction
You’ll encounter all kinds of drivers on Colorado roads – here are 25 of them. 27 'I'm So Grand Junction That I...' We All Know Are True. Scroll through 27 "I'm so Grand Junction that I..." examples that we all know to be true.
Our first snow of the season could be on the way
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A storm system passing just south of us will pass by with no significant affect on our area. Now our attention turns to the potential for our first snow of the season next Sunday and Sunday night. Snow Possible Next Weekend. Our first snow of...
GJPD seeking help identifying suspect in hit-and-run crash
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department says it needs the public’s help in identifying a car involved in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month. The GJPD reports that at around 5:15 p.m. on October 5 a motorcyclist was driving down Patterson Road when a dark gray Dodge Durango began tailgating him.
