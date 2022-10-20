Read full article on original website
Related
Love Stewart’s Shops? No Way You Knew All 10 Of These Trivia Questions!
Us New Yorker's love our Stewart's Shops. Is it home state pride? Love of the ice cream? Addiction to the coffee? What is it about Stewart's that is a New York State passion?. As much as you love Stewart's Shops and as often as you visit your favorite location on a daily basis, how much do you actually know about the chain of convenience store? See how many of the following you can answer correctly, without looking it up.
Is Hunting In New York State Safer Than Ever?
Hunting and fishing are outdoor sports that are often passed down from generation to generation. As gun legislation and safety laws are argued about in the media, some parents wonder if it is safe to hand the hunting tradition down to their children. Well, at least in New York State, hunting has never been safer.
Moose Sightings In New York! Where Are the Best Places to See One?
Have you ever seen a moose? I'm not talking about at a zoo, in a documentary or on social media. Have you ever seen a moose live-in-person? It does not happen very often and many people will go their entire life never seeing one in the wild. I cannot promise...
U.S. Federal Judge Says New Yorkers Need Guns In Church
The gun control debate in New York has never been more contentious. With mass shootings like the Tops Supermarket shooting in Buffalo, state lawmakers, the citizens they represent, and lobbyists on both sides are fighting to decide the future of gun control. From monitoring the social media accounts of registered...
Want a Career in Cannabis? The Upstate NY Weed Expo in Coming!
The 2022 New York State Cannabis Convention and Expo is happening soon in downtown Albany, and if you're interested in finding a career in cannabis, here's what you need to know. "This event aims to bring together many facets of the newly established New York State Adult Recreational Marijuana Industry."
A Dozen Spooktacular Upstate New York Halloween Events
Every town and city in Upstate New York will hold a special Halloween event. In fact, many from downstate New York and New York city often travel up to take part in many of these festive fall events. These include parades, scary movies, costume parties, dances, hayrides and spooky walking tours just to name a few.
Diaper Tax Relief Coming To New York State
The fall and winter months are upon us here in New York State and for many that means staying closer to home and spending more time inside. Before the snow starts to really fly, perhaps you are the kind of person who plans ahead and stocks up on essentials? If you have kids, especially kids in diapers, it seems you go through supplies even faster during the next few months.
Cookie Dough Recall In New York State Due To Danger From Plastic Pieces
It feels like the people who produce our food are asleep at the wheel. There have been so many food recalls lately, on all types of products, and it's scary. Maybe I didn't pay as much attention to recalls in the past, but it seems like there are multiple recalls each day.
Do NY Realtors Have To Disclose If The Home You Buy Is Haunted?
Let’s say you’re a homeowner that keeps hearing footsteps up the stairs when nobody else is in the house, a specific painting keeps falling off the wall no matter how well you attach it, and you occasionally wake up with unexplained scratches on your arm. You’re probably going to call either a priest or a real estate agent.
Quaint Capital Region Town Named Most Charming In New York
While our Capital Region cities have so much to offer, there is something extra special about our small towns here in the area. One of those gems is getting recognition as the most charming town in the Empire State. What are the ingredients that make up a charming small town?...
Changes to NY State Drivers License and Social Security? Why Choose X?
The look and options available for our New York State driver's license have evolved in 2022 and your Social Security information is about to as well. One example for your drivers license is the Real ID Card. If you want to fly out of Albany you will need one by May 3, 2023.
‘Adult Happy Meals’ Selling for $300K! Can You Buy Them in Upstate New York?
Even the most mature adults love an opportunity to embrace nostalgia, and be a kid again. The legendary restaurant chain, McDonald's, recently released a product that encouraged adults to embrace their inner child. They were available for a limited time, and industrious consumers were quick to snatch them up. Naturally,...
Almost Every Stewart’s in Upstate NY Has These Relics But Not For Long!
If you run into any Stewart's Shop in the Capital Region, you will see that they have a piece of history in every store. They are usually off to the side and unassuming but they still work. By the end of 2023, they will no longer be available. These Relics...
New York Pumpkin Carver In Food Network Fight For $25K On Sunday
If you’ve ever carved a Jack-o-Lantern, you know its not as easy as it looks on Instagram. After you’ve cut open the top and scooped the guts out, doing anything more than the absolute basic eyeholes and a mouth can spiral out of control and lead to some very... unique looking pumpkins.
New York’s Top Halloween Movie For Kids Is One Of The Freakiest
To me, there’s a difference between horror movies and Halloween movies. For every Nightmare on Elm Street, Jeepers Creepers, and Hereditary there’s The Addams Family, Hocus Pocus, and Scooby Doo and the Witch’s Ghost. Typically, the line is drawn short of an R rating, but while keeping the spirit of the season.
See NASA’s Stunning Pics of Upstate NY Fall Colors – From Space!
NASA’s deep space photography never fails to amaze. Their recent spectacular photos from the James Webb telescope capture the beauty and majesty of wonders far beyond our own planet. But even with their new tool, that doesn’t mean NASA doesn’t look down from time to time to capture Earth’s amazing sights, either.
Nearly 600 Charged On NY Fake ID Crackdown! Were Your Kids One?
Every once and a while when reminiscing with friends I will hear some of them talk about the different fake ID's they had when they were younger. They used them to get into bars, buy alcohol before reaching legal age, etc. We usually get a big laugh from the stories but it's not always funny.
NY Man Crowned National Mullet Champ 2022! Best In the U.S.A.!
The New York Yankees own 27 World Series Titles! The New York Giants have won 4 Super Bowl Championships and now the great State of New York can add another crowning achievement to it's long list of winners, a mullet championship!. Scott Salvadore of Stillwater, NY is the USA Mullet...
Here Are The 2022 Costs of New York’s 14 Most Expensive Colleges
While many colleges stymied during COVID and all went to virtual learning, costs rose dramatically. Pre-pandemic, only one school’s yearly cost was above $80,000. In 2020-2021, six schools cracked $80k. This past academic year, there were 28. For comparison’s sake, a 2023 Jaguar F-Type Convertible will run you $74,675....
New Yorkers are Lying on Their Job Resumes, and Here’s How Often They Do
As you're preparing to apply for a new job, have you ever stretched the truth on your resume?. Maybe you have, and maybe you haven't, but no matter how you slice it, a number of people across the country have told a white lie in order to bring their resume or CV together. It may be a position of more esteem at your former company, or a responsibility that you didn't actually have, or even a job at a company at which you never even worked a day.
Hot 99.1
Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://hot991.com
Comments / 0