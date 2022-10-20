Read full article on original website
2 Hudson Valley Towns Named ‘Most Beautiful’ in America
As Hudson Valley locals, we are all well aware that we live in one of the most gorgeous regions in America. It can be argued that every town in the Hudson Valley adds to the beauty of our region. However, one national publication has narrowed down 2 cities as the 'Most Beautiful."
5 Lesser-Known Dutchess County Towns You Should Visit
I consider myself lucky to live in the Hudson valley. The river, the mountains, the greenery in the spring, the fall foliage, and even the Norman Rockwell type winters (until you gotta shovel). And I also love all the cool towns. I especially love living in Dutchess County, where I can spend hours going from small town to small town, visiting local shops and restaurants.
Historic Hudson Valley Museum Finally Introduces Fascinating Expansion
Many residents have waited for this notable moment to happen. What exactly is causing all of the buzz around Hopewell Junction, NY?. Hopewell Junction offers a ton of cool things to its residents and to the Hudson Valley. There are great restaurants to eat at, cute stores to shop at, easy entrances to the rail trail and an awesome museum I just recently discovered on my walk. If you pick up the rail trail near Daddy O's restaurant, you'll notice there are a few buildings along the walking trail that have a pretty special meaning to the community.
Meet The Ghosts Of Clermont State Historic Site
Spooky and historical? That's what the Hudson Valley is all about in October. The Hudson Valley is rich with history; those historical roots come with a haunting past. I know I can't be the only one who has looked at one of the many beautiful historic sites and said "Yup, that place is definitely haunted."
History Nerds Thrilled, Rare Orange County NY Documents Now Available
Have you ever wanted to research something and been limited only be your ability to do the research? This might shock you, in this very digital age, but not all documents can be found on the internet. Yep, pretty shocking indeed. What about being able to search deeper? To find...
6 Incredibly Beautiful Dutchess County Buildings
There is no shortage of beautiful houses and buildings in Dutchess County. There are all of those mansions up and down the Hudson like the Roosevelt Estate, the Vanderbilt Estate, Mills Mansion and Olana just to name a few. And no doubt those are exquisite structures. But those are actual sites where you go specifically to get a tour of the building and the grounds. That’s not what I’m talking about in this case. I’m talking about beautiful buildings that we see on a daily basis, and use often.
Moose Safety 101, Steps to Staying Safe in the Hudson Valley
Earlier this month, a rather large moose had been spotted all over Dutchess County. According to reports, the moose was first seen running amuck in a Danbury movie theater parking lot. A day or 2 later, another moose (most likely the same moose) was seen galavanting across Putnam County. Then,...
Timeline for the New Paltz Halloween Celebration
In my opinion, no town does Halloween quite the way New Paltz does, I think it could give Salem, Massachusettes a run for its money. The annual parade is amazing, the night of 100 pumpkins is a must see and old of the oldest neighborhoods in America is back this year offering Trick or Treating. October 31st, 2022 in New Paltz New York is going to be the place to be.
Mac-Less in Wappingers – Popular Mac N’ Cheese Spot Closes Dutchess County Location
Mac n' cheese lovers in the Dutchess County area may be feeling a little, well, not so gouda these days, perhaps a little bleu, as a popular restaurant known for their extensive mac n' cheese offerings has announced that they have officially closed the doors to their Wappingers Falls location.
3 Ulster County Frightful Locations to Visit for Halloween
Halloween is less two weeks away! Where has October gone?!. Growing up, I've been super interested in the paranormal, watching shows like "Ghost Hunters," and then doing amateur ghost hunts with my friends. We managed to get our hands on some infrared cameras, and sound recording devices to use on...
Famous ‘Design Gurus’ Put Stunning Rhinebeck Home on Market
Founders of the world-renowned design studio Apparatus are selling their Hudson Valley home that's a modernist oasis. Gabriel Hendifar and Jeremy Anderson are the founders of Apparatus, a New York City-based design studio that "explores the relationship of lighting, furniture, objects and spaces." With locations in New York, L.A. and London, the duo has been called the "Pied Pipers of Design" and has famously held lavish parties attended by the most celebrated architects and designers.
58 Year Old Hudson Valley Meat Company Opening New Location
Woodstock Meats has announced that they are opening a new location in Dutchess County. Woodstock Meats is a butcher, grocery, and deli that has been serving the Woodstock, New York area for over 50 years. They partner locally, to provide fresh, high-quality products to the community and they make their own products in-house like their bone broth, butter, beef jerky and dry rubs.
One of the Oldest Covered Bridges in the Country is in New Paltz, NY
The Hudson Valley is steeped in history. From George Washington's headquarters in Newburgh, NY to the D&H Canal that runs through towns from Port Jervis to Kingston, there are signs of the past everywhere you look. Another centuries-old monument in New Paltz, NY is celebrating a milestone birthday. Record-Setting Bridges...
Hudson Valley Town Becomes a Literal ‘Flaming Pile of Garbage’
You know you're having a bad day when your town is transformed into a steaming pile of trash. Residents in Dutchess County may have noticed a peculiar smell in the air on Wednesday. No, you didn't imagine it. That was actually the distinct aroma of burning garbage. An enormous pile...
I Used to Be Here Every Weekend… Now Look at It
It’s just a simple yellow abandoned building on Route 44 in the Salt Point/ Millbrook area. To many people, just another eyesore. But to me, a cherished memory. I go from Poughkeepsie to Millbrook and back often, and I pass that old building every time I do. It makes me sad to see it sitting there empty and sad.
Homemade Scarecrows to be Displayed in Kingston, New York
Growing up I knew quite a few people who had working scarecrows and by that I mean they functioned in a field to ward off birds that would pester and eat what was growing. I always found them a bit odd. Of course, we all remember the fun-loving scarecrow from the Wizard of Oz who only wanted a brain.
Three Places to go Treasure Hunting this Weekend
Just in case you thought that the flea market season and outdoor antique fairs had ended let me remind you of the places you can visit this weekend. There are plenty of deals and treasures left to be found in the Fall of 2022. Just because the temperatures have fallen...
Unbelievably, Guy Fieri Has Only Ever Featured ONE HV Diner
It's a statistic so ridiculous, I had to double-check. Of all the amazing restaurants in our hometown, Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins and Dives has only been to the Hudson Valley ONCE in its 15-year history. Diners, Drive-ins and Dives in New York. It's not that Guy is a stranger to...
newyorkalmanack.com
Catskills History: The Hardenbergh Patent
The patent owners were heroes and anti-heroes, shaping that history, and the Hardenberghs were no different. A Hardenbergh rescued precious state records during the American Revolution, a Hardenbergh was part of the early days of the Anti-Rent Wars, a Hardenbergh designed some of the most iconic buildings in New York City, and a Hardenbergh was instrumental in the creation of the Catskill Park.
Town of Fishkill Announces Permanent Drug Disposal Receptacle Location
We know that the misuse of drugs, both recreational and prescription is a major concern both here in the Hudson Valley, and globally. When it comes to prescription drugs that you might have sitting in in the back of a closet, or taking up valuable space in the medicine cabinet, do you know of where to and how to safety dispose of unused mediations Another local town in our area has announced that beginning October 24th, they will open to the public, a permanent drug disposal receptacle for the safe disposal of medications.
