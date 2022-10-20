ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

5 Lesser-Known Dutchess County Towns You Should Visit

I consider myself lucky to live in the Hudson valley. The river, the mountains, the greenery in the spring, the fall foliage, and even the Norman Rockwell type winters (until you gotta shovel). And I also love all the cool towns. I especially love living in Dutchess County, where I can spend hours going from small town to small town, visiting local shops and restaurants.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Historic Hudson Valley Museum Finally Introduces Fascinating Expansion

Many residents have waited for this notable moment to happen. What exactly is causing all of the buzz around Hopewell Junction, NY?. Hopewell Junction offers a ton of cool things to its residents and to the Hudson Valley. There are great restaurants to eat at, cute stores to shop at, easy entrances to the rail trail and an awesome museum I just recently discovered on my walk. If you pick up the rail trail near Daddy O's restaurant, you'll notice there are a few buildings along the walking trail that have a pretty special meaning to the community.
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY
Meet The Ghosts Of Clermont State Historic Site

Spooky and historical? That's what the Hudson Valley is all about in October. The Hudson Valley is rich with history; those historical roots come with a haunting past. I know I can't be the only one who has looked at one of the many beautiful historic sites and said "Yup, that place is definitely haunted."
GERMANTOWN, NY
6 Incredibly Beautiful Dutchess County Buildings

There is no shortage of beautiful houses and buildings in Dutchess County. There are all of those mansions up and down the Hudson like the Roosevelt Estate, the Vanderbilt Estate, Mills Mansion and Olana just to name a few. And no doubt those are exquisite structures. But those are actual sites where you go specifically to get a tour of the building and the grounds. That’s not what I’m talking about in this case. I’m talking about beautiful buildings that we see on a daily basis, and use often.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Timeline for the New Paltz Halloween Celebration

In my opinion, no town does Halloween quite the way New Paltz does, I think it could give Salem, Massachusettes a run for its money. The annual parade is amazing, the night of 100 pumpkins is a must see and old of the oldest neighborhoods in America is back this year offering Trick or Treating. October 31st, 2022 in New Paltz New York is going to be the place to be.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Famous ‘Design Gurus’ Put Stunning Rhinebeck Home on Market

Founders of the world-renowned design studio Apparatus are selling their Hudson Valley home that's a modernist oasis. Gabriel Hendifar and Jeremy Anderson are the founders of Apparatus, a New York City-based design studio that "explores the relationship of lighting, furniture, objects and spaces." With locations in New York, L.A. and London, the duo has been called the "Pied Pipers of Design" and has famously held lavish parties attended by the most celebrated architects and designers.
RHINEBECK, NY
58 Year Old Hudson Valley Meat Company Opening New Location

Woodstock Meats has announced that they are opening a new location in Dutchess County. Woodstock Meats is a butcher, grocery, and deli that has been serving the Woodstock, New York area for over 50 years. They partner locally, to provide fresh, high-quality products to the community and they make their own products in-house like their bone broth, butter, beef jerky and dry rubs.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
I Used to Be Here Every Weekend… Now Look at It

It’s just a simple yellow abandoned building on Route 44 in the Salt Point/ Millbrook area. To many people, just another eyesore. But to me, a cherished memory. I go from Poughkeepsie to Millbrook and back often, and I pass that old building every time I do. It makes me sad to see it sitting there empty and sad.
MILLBROOK, NY
Catskills History: The Hardenbergh Patent

The patent owners were heroes and anti-heroes, shaping that history, and the Hardenberghs were no different. A Hardenbergh rescued precious state records during the American Revolution, a Hardenbergh was part of the early days of the Anti-Rent Wars, a Hardenbergh designed some of the most iconic buildings in New York City, and a Hardenbergh was instrumental in the creation of the Catskill Park.
GRAHAMSVILLE, NY
Town of Fishkill Announces Permanent Drug Disposal Receptacle Location

We know that the misuse of drugs, both recreational and prescription is a major concern both here in the Hudson Valley, and globally. When it comes to prescription drugs that you might have sitting in in the back of a closet, or taking up valuable space in the medicine cabinet, do you know of where to and how to safety dispose of unused mediations Another local town in our area has announced that beginning October 24th, they will open to the public, a permanent drug disposal receptacle for the safe disposal of medications.
FISHKILL, NY
