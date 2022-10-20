ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 1

Robert Pressler
3d ago

if he really wanted people back in the workforce he'd block employers from seeing certain criminal records. increasing the laughable minimum wage in his state would help a lot as well.

3
thelevisalazer.com

Kentucky Power grants to SOAR, HPCEDA support economic development plans

Kentucky Power grants to SOAR, HPCEDA support economic development plans in several eastern Kentucky counties. ASHLAND, Ky., October 21, 2022 – Kentucky Power recently presented two non-profit organizations grant awards for their plans to bolster economic development in several eastern Kentucky counties. Hazard-Perry County Economic Development Alliance (HPCEDA) was awarded $25,000 and Shaping Our Appalachian Region, Inc. (SOAR), received $100,000. The grants are funded through the Kentucky Power Economic Growth Grant (KPEGG) program.
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

COMMENTARY: Protect Kentucky from out-of-state activism

Protect Kentucky Access (PKA) is the largest organization opposed to Constitutional Amendment #2 and their goal, according to their website, is to "keep abortion safe and legal in Kentucky." Donor information reported in the latest Kentucky Registry of Election Finance Report (KREF) raises questions about whose interests KPA is protecting and what kind of access they're talking about.
KENTUCKY STATE
salyersvilleindependent.com

$24.4 Million in Funding for Economic Development Projects in Eastern Kentucky

Pikeville, Ky. (Oct. 19, 2022) – Today during the annual SOAR Summit, Gov. Andy Beshear and U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers (KY-05) announced $24.4 million in Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) Program funds for economic development projects in nine Eastern Kentucky counties. When completed, the projects...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Amendment 1 will be on Kentucky ballots. What would it do?

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's GOP state lawmakers were livid in 2020. They were upset Gov. Andy Beshear's COVID-19 restrictions closed many businesses and forced schools to offer remote instruction only. And they were frustrated there was little they could do until they convened in January 2021 for their regularly scheduled General Assembly.
KENTUCKY STATE
Eastern Progress

What manufacturing workers make in Kentucky

Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Kentucky using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Candidate for Kentucky governor faces multiple charges

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — A Republican candidate for governor has been charged with menacing, harassment and criminal trespass after his underage nephew allegedly flipped him off. According to court documents, Eric Deters chased his nephew through Sugar Ridge Farm in Kenton County. Officers said Deters was retrieving mail when...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
Recycling Today

Ascend Elements breaks ground on Kentucky facility

Ascend Elements has broken ground on a facility in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, it says will be the largest electric vehicle (EV) battery recycling and engineered materials manufacturing facility in the United States. Several regional and local government officials joined the company at its groundbreaking ceremony, including Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, as...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Stopping the flow of drugs in Central Kentucky

WATCH | Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years. Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years. WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 16 hours ago. WATCH | Kentucky...
KENTUCKY STATE
wvih.com

Kentucky Offers Extended Medicaid Coverage

Governor Andy Beshear on Thursday extended Medicaid coverage for dental, vision and hearing care to hundreds of thousands of Kentucky adults, saying the sweeping initiative will remove some of the health-related obstacles keeping people from getting jobs. The expansion will cover about 900,000 adults enrolled in the state’s Medicaid program....
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

What is Amendment 2 and how could it impact Kentucky?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Election Day is three weeks away and Kentuckians heading to the polls will vote on two constitutional amendments. Many eyes are on Amendment 2 which addresses the right to abortion. Abortions aren’t currently being performed in Kentucky except for medical emergencies, under a state “trigger law”...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Ky Fish and Wildlife: Bear hunting regulations streamlined

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Simplified bear hunting regulations are now in place in Kentucky. Regulation changes proposed by the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission received final legislative approval on Oct. 20. Gone are the eight zones and harvest quotas that shut down a season once a set number of female...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Republican candidate disqualified to run for Kentucky House seat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Republican candidate has been disqualified to run for a Kentucky House seat. Susan Tyler Witten was running in House District 31, which includes Douglas Hills, Plainview, and part of Jeffersontown. Democrat Sue Foster challenged her candidacy in a lawsuit arguing that Witten used voter signatures...
KENTUCKY STATE

