Robert Pressler
3d ago
if he really wanted people back in the workforce he'd block employers from seeing certain criminal records. increasing the laughable minimum wage in his state would help a lot as well.
Kentucky Power grants to SOAR, HPCEDA support economic development plans
Kentucky Power grants to SOAR, HPCEDA support economic development plans in several eastern Kentucky counties. ASHLAND, Ky., October 21, 2022 – Kentucky Power recently presented two non-profit organizations grant awards for their plans to bolster economic development in several eastern Kentucky counties. Hazard-Perry County Economic Development Alliance (HPCEDA) was awarded $25,000 and Shaping Our Appalachian Region, Inc. (SOAR), received $100,000. The grants are funded through the Kentucky Power Economic Growth Grant (KPEGG) program.
Both sides ramp up pressure to get out to vote on Kentucky amendment deciding future of abortion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Kentucky's general election approaches, both sides are dialing up the pressure to get out the vote on a constitutional amendment deciding the future of abortion in the state. Signs across the commonwealth are reminding residents that just two weeks remain before Election Day. In the...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Why are there food shortages in Kentucky and nationwide?
As supplies dwindle the price of goods has surged.
COMMENTARY: Protect Kentucky from out-of-state activism
Protect Kentucky Access (PKA) is the largest organization opposed to Constitutional Amendment #2 and their goal, according to their website, is to "keep abortion safe and legal in Kentucky." Donor information reported in the latest Kentucky Registry of Election Finance Report (KREF) raises questions about whose interests KPA is protecting and what kind of access they're talking about.
Governor appoints 2 Hopkinsville residents to state boards
Two Hopkinsville residents are among dozens of Kentuckians recently appointed to state boards and commissions, according to a press release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office. Joseph Sisk, a farmer, was reappointed to the Agriculture Water Quality Authority. His term will expire Oct. 1, 2026. Kelli Pendleton, the executive director...
$24.4 Million in Funding for Economic Development Projects in Eastern Kentucky
Pikeville, Ky. (Oct. 19, 2022) – Today during the annual SOAR Summit, Gov. Andy Beshear and U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers (KY-05) announced $24.4 million in Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) Program funds for economic development projects in nine Eastern Kentucky counties. When completed, the projects...
Ky. Senate Republican leaders pushing Gov. Beshear to do more on high gas prices
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s Republican caucus is calling on Governor Beshear to change his stance on energy issues. They say it’s helping to keep gas prices high and keeping inflation from going down. Governor Beshear says a lot of that is out of his hands. This all...
Amendment 1 will be on Kentucky ballots. What would it do?
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's GOP state lawmakers were livid in 2020. They were upset Gov. Andy Beshear's COVID-19 restrictions closed many businesses and forced schools to offer remote instruction only. And they were frustrated there was little they could do until they convened in January 2021 for their regularly scheduled General Assembly.
What manufacturing workers make in Kentucky
Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Kentucky using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Candidate for Kentucky governor faces multiple charges
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — A Republican candidate for governor has been charged with menacing, harassment and criminal trespass after his underage nephew allegedly flipped him off. According to court documents, Eric Deters chased his nephew through Sugar Ridge Farm in Kenton County. Officers said Deters was retrieving mail when...
Biden: $74 million investment to create union jobs in Ky.
The Biden administration has announced a $74, 252,680 investment to create "good-paying" union jobs and reclaim abandoned mine lands (AML) in Kentucky.
Ascend Elements breaks ground on Kentucky facility
Ascend Elements has broken ground on a facility in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, it says will be the largest electric vehicle (EV) battery recycling and engineered materials manufacturing facility in the United States. Several regional and local government officials joined the company at its groundbreaking ceremony, including Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, as...
WATCH | Stopping the flow of drugs in Central Kentucky
WATCH | Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years. Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years. WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 16 hours ago. WATCH | Kentucky...
Kentucky Offers Extended Medicaid Coverage
Governor Andy Beshear on Thursday extended Medicaid coverage for dental, vision and hearing care to hundreds of thousands of Kentucky adults, saying the sweeping initiative will remove some of the health-related obstacles keeping people from getting jobs. The expansion will cover about 900,000 adults enrolled in the state’s Medicaid program....
National Kentucky Day is Oct. 19; what you may not know about the state
National Kentucky Day is celebrated annually on October 19. The holiday recognizes the moment in history when Kentucky was approved for statehood.
What is Amendment 2 and how could it impact Kentucky?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Election Day is three weeks away and Kentuckians heading to the polls will vote on two constitutional amendments. Many eyes are on Amendment 2 which addresses the right to abortion. Abortions aren’t currently being performed in Kentucky except for medical emergencies, under a state “trigger law”...
Ky Fish and Wildlife: Bear hunting regulations streamlined
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Simplified bear hunting regulations are now in place in Kentucky. Regulation changes proposed by the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission received final legislative approval on Oct. 20. Gone are the eight zones and harvest quotas that shut down a season once a set number of female...
County leaders say rural EMS services in Kentucky continue to face staffing challenges
County leaders in Kentucky say rural emergency medical services continue to struggle with staffing their ambulances. The Kentucky Cabinet of Health and Family Services’s Emergency Medical Service Task Force met earlier this week to discuss how best to assist EMS services in the state’s rural counties. Speaking to...
Republican candidate disqualified to run for Kentucky House seat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Republican candidate has been disqualified to run for a Kentucky House seat. Susan Tyler Witten was running in House District 31, which includes Douglas Hills, Plainview, and part of Jeffersontown. Democrat Sue Foster challenged her candidacy in a lawsuit arguing that Witten used voter signatures...
