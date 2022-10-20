ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged with murder of girlfriend's toddler in Maplewood

By Tommy Wiita
 3 days ago
Tommy Wiita

A 26-year-old man has been charged with killing his girlfriend's 17-month-old daughter in Maplewood.

Terrance Valdez Leslie was taken into custody on Tuesday with the 18-year-old mother. However, police said they don't believe the mother was involved in her child's death, calling her a "victim of domestic abuse."

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner said the child died from "multiple traumatic injuries due to assault."

Maplewood Police Lt. Joe Steiner said, in his 20-plus-year law enforcement career, has never dealt with a case "more disturbing and more heinous than this murder."

Warning: The following contains upsetting details.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police went to an apartment on Tuesday on the 1400 block of County Road B E. in Maplewood on a report of a young girl suffering from serious burns.

Responders found the girl with "fresh burns on her right cheek, on each side of her neck, on her right forearm and shoulder." The girl was unable to open her eyes for emergency responders, as she was unresponsive.

Both Leslie and the mother – who called 911 – were at the apartment at the time. They told authorities Leslie watched the child while the mother was at work.

According to the charges, Leslie claimed he was preparing a bath for the child and needed to leave the bathroom to clean up a mess allegedly made by their dog. He said he heard a "thud" and found the child in the tub with the hot water. While drying the child off, Leslie said her skin was peeling off. Leslie told police he called the child's mother who came home from work shortly thereafter.

However, police found multiple things didn't add up. No towels were found wet and the water in the tub wasn't hot enough for the child to suffer burns she had.

Medics found dark bruises all over the child's back and abdomen. She was then taken to the hospital and went into cardiac arrest before she was pronounced dead.

An emergency room physician stated the injuries were old, with investigators believing they stemmed from ongoing physical abuse. The child also suffered a brain injury and injuries that are consistent with sexual assault, according to the complaint.

The mother told investigators she had been dating Leslie for "two to three months," adding they were living together for "several weeks." She initially denied that Leslie was abusing her, but then said he "physically abuses her, punching and kicking her." Leslie was accused by the mother of hitting her while she was holding the child recently, hitting the child at times.

Police found on Leslie's cellphone multiple videos of the abuse taking place and footage that showed the child's injuries. The videos were taken before the child suffered burn injuries.

Leslie has previously been charged with making threats of violence and two counts of illegal possession of a firearm.

According to the complaint, Leslie is charged with second-degree murder in the case. If convicted, he will serve a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

Comments / 29

Asmeret
3d ago

She only knew the man for two or three months how did she trust him with her baby so many babies are dying because of the mother’s boyfriend The mother should go to jail too

Reply(1)
30
afdc
3d ago

this sorry excuse for a human being. No one let alone a child should have to suffer such abuse. There very fact this was in toddler makes it more heinous! Absolutely no sympathy here.

Reply
23
T Tt
3d ago

I’m in tears… how can such evil exist? And the mother has some very serious self love issues to work on.

Reply
7
 

