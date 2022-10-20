ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

freightwaves.com

Covenant Logistics announces leadership change

Within its third-quarter earnings report, Covenant Logistics (NASDAQ: CVLG) Thursday announced the next steps in an ongoing management transition. Paul Bunn, who had been senior executive vice president and COO at the truckload carrier, will be promoted to president on Jan. 1, 2023, while continuing to hold his COO title.
PYMNTS

Dump Truck Drivers Get Payments Boost from Digital Shift

There maybe only one driver, but it takes a lot of people to move an 80,000-pound truck loaded with concrete, scrap metal and other materials from a producer to a construction site — and a lot of information too -- 90% of which is being transmitted on paper. However,...
PYMNTS

Small Truckers, Truck Stops Pool Buying Clout to Take on Industry Giants

Smaller players in both the trucking industry and the truck stop industry are challenged to match the efficiencies of their larger competitors. Trucking companies with fleets of 20 or fewer vehicles can’t negotiate the same discounts as larger firms when it comes to their greatest expense — fuel — which accounts for 40% of their costs.
geekwire.com

Interview: Charter Communications, Senior Director of Spectrum Mobile Product Delivery, Tana Rucker, and how communication through technology can elevate brands

If we could use one word to describe Tana Rucker, the Senior Director of Spectrum Mobile Product Delivery at Charter Communications, we would say passionate. She delights in solving complex business problems and is devoted to executing her work with purpose, energy, and positivity. In the six years she has been at Charter, Rucker has grown the team at Spectrum from three employees to thousands.
Sourcing Journal

Higg, Bluesign and ZDHC Partner to Improve Textile-Chemical Management

Higg, Bluesign and ZDHC (Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals) have discovered the power of three in their shared quest to promote the use of environmentally safe chemicals in global textile and apparel production. Higg, a three-year-old public-benefit corporation and sustainability insights platform that helps companies measure their environmental, sustainability and governance success, announced this week that it is partnering with Bluesign and ZDHC, two leaders in sustainable chemical management. The partnerships will further expand the available data on Higg’s platform. This additional information will help textile manufacturers improve chemical management, reduce the risk of water toxicity, better analyze and address human...
freightwaves.com

California trucking company shuts down, files for bankruptcy

Navarro Trucking Group, a California-based trucking company that pulled intermodal containers out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, has folded and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Bellflower, California-based Navarro had 15 power units and the same number of drivers, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s...
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
TheStreet

Ford Delivers Very Bad News to EV Buyers

Ford (F) has just hit consumers and buyers of electric vehicles in particular with a sort of uppercut. The blow is so powerful that it will take several minutes for consumers to recover. Last month the automaker warned that it had been unable to deliver between 40,000 and 45,000 vehicles...
freightwaves.com

GXO Logistics to close 2 Texas facilities, lay off 262 workers

Connecticut-based GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) is laying off 262 employees from two warehouse operations in the Dallas area, according to recent notices sent to Texas officials. The 262 employees will be terminated by Dec. 10. The logistics provider said the layoffs were needed because client Pepsi decided to end its operations at the two warehouses.
