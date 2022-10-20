Read full article on original website
‘Inside the NBA’ is the best TV show in sports and deserves every penny of their massive contracts
The last few months, like all NBA seasons, were defined by money. Free agent contracts here, extensions there. Hundreds of millions for proven stars like Nikola Jokić and Damian Lillard, and for rising youngsters like Tyler Herro and Jordan Poole. And then, at the last minute, came a different...
LeBron James bricked a logo 3 so badly people are calling it the worst shot of his career
If there’s one thing to know about the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2022-2023 season, it’s that they absolutely cannot shoot. This is a cardinal sin when building a team around LeBron James. While James has been otherwise incredible to start season No. 20, he’s also struggling to shoot the ball from deep. Maybe his teammates are rubbing off on him in a bad way.
College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Morning
Sunday morning has reportedly brought us a college football head coach firing. According to reports out of Charlotte, the 49ers have fired head coach Will Healy following a 1-7 start to the season. Will Kunkel of FOX first reported the news. "Will Healy will be fired as Charlotte head football...
The Yankees are drawing inspiration from ... the Red Sox?
Trailing three games to none in the ALCS, the New York Yankees will need to win four-straight games against the Houston Astros to advance to the World Series. Facing those seemingly insurmountable odds, the Yankees have turned to the most unlikely of sources for inspiration. Their rivals, the Boston Red...
The Commanders have had a terrible week, and are trying to stop it from getting worse
If you know a Washington Commanders fan, check in on them, and let them know you care. Because they, and their franchise, have had a terrible, horrible week. We can begin with the status of their starting quarterback. After the Commanders lost to the Tennessee Titans over a week ago, head coach Ron Rivera was asked what sets the other teams in the NFC East apart from the Commanders. His response was quick and to the point.
The last play of Packers-Commanders summed up a stinky NFL Sunday early slate
Did the early slate of games this Sunday make sense to you? Did you predict some of these shocking results?. The early slate of games in Week 7 of the NFL season offered some true stunners, and made absolutely no sense whatsoever. We know the NFL is an “any given...
Bryce Harper’s heroics send Phillies to World Series
Had MLB continued using their previous playoff format, the Phillies would not have even made the 2022 playoffs. They finished third place in their own division, and third place in the Wild Card standings. They were the final of the 12 teams to officially clinch their playoff spot. With a defense and bullpen known for not being the best, they were seen as a somewhat flawed team.
Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers is perfect for everyone involved
The San Francisco 49ers made a colossal upgrade on Thursday night, trading with the Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey. It’s a move that pushes in the Niners’ chips in and tells the league they’re ready to make a run in the NFC, but it also helps this team in the future. Meanwhile, the Panthers amass draft assets the team needs to address its myriad issues, and expedite the organization’s rebuilding effort.
Establish the Fun: Quinnen Williams is destroying the NFL and making the Jets relevant
Welcome back to Establish the Fun: TRENCH WARFARE EDITION. No, not that kind of trench warfare. In last week’s Establish the Fun, I talked about the offensive side of the ball, highlighting a few teams that caught my eye with some real fun aspects of their game. This week, we’re flipping riverside to the defense, as defenses start to turn the tide on teams.
Jean Segura’s wild night helps Phillies take lead in NLCS
Game 3 of the National League Championship Series was set to be an important one. The Phillies and Padres split the first two games of the series in San Diego, before the series shifted to Philadelphia on Friday night. At stake was a crucial series lead and a chance to get within two games of the World Series.
The Lakers can’t shoot, and even they know it
It does not take a genius to build an elite team around LeBron James. There have been multiple connecting themes behind every championship run of James’ career, with some components easier to accomplish than others. James’ best teams have always had at least one other superstar teammate next him,...
