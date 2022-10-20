If you know a Washington Commanders fan, check in on them, and let them know you care. Because they, and their franchise, have had a terrible, horrible week. We can begin with the status of their starting quarterback. After the Commanders lost to the Tennessee Titans over a week ago, head coach Ron Rivera was asked what sets the other teams in the NFC East apart from the Commanders. His response was quick and to the point.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO