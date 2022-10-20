ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Vermont Woman Makes DIY Tapestry Framed Art To Cover Electric Panel and It's Stunning

By Shawna Davis
 3 days ago

...and honestly so easy to do

We all need electric panels in our homes to make the house function, but one of the worst things about electric panels is when they’re in the most obvious spots in your home. Rather than being tucked away in the garage if you have one, or hidden in a closet, electric panels are sometimes located in plain sight on a wall in your living room, making it an eye sore.

However, instead of accepting the location of the huge electronic panel, TikTok content creator @graceful_designs_diy created beautiful framed art using a tapestry and we’re in awe of how beautiful it is!

To create this DIY, she purchased some crown molding and created a picture frame after doing a little measuring and cutting. She then spray painted the DIY frame in a beautiful gold color before spray painting over that with a bronze color to give it that pretty antique look that also perfectly complemented her fabric tapestry. To finish off the DIY, she simply glued the frame together. laid the tapestry over the frame, pulled tight on the large fabric piece and stapled it into the frame before trimming off the access tapestry she didn’t use and hanging it on the wall covering the large electric panel.

We not only love how beautiful this DIY project turned out but also appreciate that she’s still able to easily access the electric panel. How innovative and renter-friendly !

