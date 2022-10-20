ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

How to Setup Your Google Nest Smart Hubs as a Family Intercom

Google's smart hubs, like the Google Nest Mini and Google Nest Hub, are useful for controlling your smart home. But did you know that you can also use them for communicating in your house?. Here is how to set up and use your Google smart hubs as your home's intercom...
makeuseof.com

7 New Features Coming Soon to Google Apps and Services

When thinking of Google, most of us picture Google Search, but the way we search for things in real life is not limited to text but also includes voice, image, and ambient sound. At the Google Search On 2022 event, the company announced several key ways it is improving the...
SlashGear

Google Hit With $162 Million Fine For Restrictive Practices On The Android Platform

The competition regulator of India has slapped Google with a fine worth around $162 million for allegedly abusing its dominant market position in the smartphone market. During the course of its investigation, the agency targeted four key agreements that Google made its partners sign, which subsequently paved the way for restrictions and allowed the company undue leverage in the smartphone market.
TEXAS STATE
BBC

Google: India fines tech giant $161m for unfair practices

Indian authorities have fined Google 13bn rupees ($161m; £144m) for using its Android platform to dominate the market. The country's competition regulator has accused the tech giant of entering into "one-sided agreements" with smartphone makers to ensure the dominance of its apps. It has ordered Google to "cease and...
BGR.com

These 10 iPhone apps are actually adware, so delete them now

We often write about malicious Android apps on Google’s Play Store, but Apple’s App Store is typically more secure. Of course, that doesn’t mean that it’s impenetrable, as we’ve noted in the past. Dangerous apps do occasionally sneak through Apple’s app review process, and HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research team discovered ten such apps this month. Delete them ASAP if you’ve downloaded any iPhone apps on this list.
TechSpot

'Always-on VPN' feature on Android can leak unencrypted data

Why it matters: Virtual private networks (VPN) have long been a vital application for millions of people every day, allowing them and their data to stay secure from potential cyber threats or attacks. Unfortunately, a popular Swedish VPN provider revealed that Android users might not be as protected as we thought.
SlashGear

Check Your Android Phone For These 16 Apps Google Play Just Booted For Ad Fraud

There is no denying that Android is the most widely used smartphone operating system on the planet. However, the sheer ubiquity of Android smartphones has made them the target of various types of viruses and malware. In an attempt to curb this menace, Google introduced a feature known as Google Play Protect — a security feature that periodically analyzes apps installed on users' smartphones for malicious behavior.
Android Police

How to delete cookies on Android

Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
Jus4Net

Judge approves $100 million Google privacy deal in Illinois

Things are not looking so good for Google when it comes to making money and avoiding legal action targeted against the tech giant. Google is facing potential fines in India due to potential violations of some particular anti-competition laws, but residents in the state of Illinois filed a claim for a cut of Google's $100 million class-action settlement. Why did this settlement happen in the first place? Well, Google had allegedly violated state privacy laws and had to pay settlements out of court for it. Each o the people who are affected by this will receive a check of about one hundred fifty-four United States dollars each.
ILLINOIS STATE
makeuseof.com

How to Convert ProRAW Files to JPEG on iPhone

RAW files contain all the data the iPhone camera sensor can capture without compressions. This way, professional editors can tweak around with the additional data to bring the best out of the image. Apple's ProRAW format lets you capture RAW images from your iPhone's camera. This is perfect for photographers...
makeuseof.com

Is the Apple Card Really Worth It? Are There Better Options?

In 2019, rumors were buzzing about a new credit card designed not by a bank but by Apple. Many people were excited by the idea of a tech company like Apple entering the world of banking. And in the years since its launch, over 6.4 million people have become Apple...

Comments / 0

Community Policy