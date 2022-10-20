Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
El Halal Amigos Combines World Halal Day and Taco TuesdayThomas SmithSan Jose, CA
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
California Woman Selling Novelty Gifts Gets Scammed on Zelle, Scammer Taunts her and Wells Fargo Denies her ClaimZack LoveSan Jose, CA
Mountain View educator named 2023 California Teacher of the Year
(KRON) — Lauren Camarillo of Mountain View High School is one of five teachers recognized as California Teacher of the Year 2023. She joined KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin to discuss the joys and challenges of teaching and motivating students through the pandemic.
gilroylife.com
Sidebar: Are Morgan Hill restaurant, Gilroy home haunted?
Couple claim to see, hear eerie things in Victorian. The South Valley has plenty of ghostly folklore passed down through generations. During Halloween, it’s fun to tell tales of specters from beyond. Good spirits seem to be afoot at a home near Gilroy’s downtown. J. Chris and Larry Mickartz...
SJSU community heartbroken over loss of Camdan McWright, football player killed in school bus crash
"We lost a very bright, talented young man too soon": The San Jose State community is speaking out after an unbelievable tragedy took the life of a young football player, a beloved running back from Southern California.
Update: San Jose State students, teammates gather to remember Camdan McWright
SAN JOSE -- Students and friends on Friday marched to the intersection where their friend and teammate died after being hit by a bus while riding a scooter early that morning. Camdan McWright, a San Jose State freshman football player, was killed Friday morning when his electric scooter collided with a school bus just blocks from campus. The university confirmed the 18-year-old's identity hours after he died in the 6:51 a.m. collision near South 10th and Reed streets.The accident occurred as the team was preparing for a trip to take on New Mexico State on Saturday. The 6-1 running back from...
East Bay teacher on leave after inappropriate reading assigned
UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A high school teacher has been placed on administrative leave after assigning reading material that some parents deemed sexually explicit. A parent says she notified school officials when she was first made aware of the assignment and said the topic should have been kept out of the classroom. “It was […]
gilroylife.com
Halloween story: Pioneer’s child may haunt Mt. Madonna Park
Sarah Alice Miller died instantly after thrown by her horse; her ghost is said to be seen by campers and hikers. Fog enshrouded apparitions dissolving into the mist. Shadows lurking in hallways after nightfall. During this bewitching time of year, it’s a tradition to recount local haunting stories to send shivers down our spines.
pajaronian.com
Mustangs lose heartbreaker to Scotts Valley | High school football
WATSONVILLE—The Monte Vista Christian football team had a chance Friday night to get back on course for a potential run into the Central Coast Section postseason. Instead, the Mustangs hit a major bump on the road in a 7-0 loss to Scotts Valley in Pacific Coast Athletic League Mission Division action.
Morgan Hill school conflict leaves students in limbo
On the first day of classes at Live Oak High School in Morgan Hill, a PE teacher greeted Evan Myers’ seventh period construction management class. It was unusual, but the sophomore took it in stride. Then the class, which teaches construction skills like using tools, began skipping all of...
SJSU freshman football player killed in school bus crash while riding electric scooter: Police
A freshman SJSU football player was killed Friday morning after colliding into a school bus with students on board while riding an electric scooter, police say. No one else was injured in the accident.
KSBW.com
Pajaro Valley Unified School District cancels bus routes due to driver shortage
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Pajaro Valley Unified School District, the largest district in Santa Cruz County, was forced to cancel all of its general bus routes Friday. The district let parents know early Friday morning that all 28 of its regular routes were canceled and 26 of its special education routes were delayed.
The Bay Area Glass Institute's Annual Glass Pumpkin Patch sparks next generation of glassblowers
BAGI's Annual Glass Pumpkin Patch encourages visitors to stroll through unique art pieces--and make their own!
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose State football player dies after being struck by school bus
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A San Jose State University football player died Friday morning after he was struck by a school bus, the team confirmed. Camdan McWright, 18, was riding an electric scooter in the area of S 10th and Reed streets around 6:51 a.m. when he was fatally hit by the bus.
KSBW.com
Fight near Watsonville High School on Friday being investigated
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — A criminal investigation is underway after a fight broke out near Watsonville High School Friday morning. The School Resource Officer has been in contact with all parties involved. School officials are also conducting a parallel investigation. Due to minors being involved and that this is an...
sanjoseinside.com
Former San Jose Elementary Art Teacher Arrested for Molesting Two Students
Deputies in San Jose have arrested a suspect in a child molestation case at a San Jose elementary school. Stephen Eugene Thai, a former art teacher at an elementary school in San Jose, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of two counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14, contacting a minor to commit a sex crime and annoying and molesting a child, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.
KSBW.com
Watsonville glassblowing artist earns Santa Cruz County Artist of the Year
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Annie Morhauser, a glassblowing artist and Santa Cruz native, earned the title of Santa Cruz County Artist of the Year. Morhauser, founder of Annieglass, is best known for her tableware and developing her own glassblowing technique called slumped glass. Her love for glassblowing started at first sight.
Slater 50/50 Opening Soon in San Jose
The restaurant is scheduled to open on October 26th at 11 am at the Westfield Oakridge mall, with a "buy one get one free Original 50/50 Burger promotion for the first 100 customers in line." The post Slater 50/50 Opening Soon in San Jose appeared first on What Now SF: The Best Source For San Francisco News.
San Jose hired firefighter accused of misconduct
San Jose this summer hired a firefighter recruit about three years after he lost his paramedic license for trying to initiate an inappropriate relationship with a patient, raising serious questions about the city’s hiring process for public safety workers. Brian Turner, 32, was hired by San Jose on June...
SFist
Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning
A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
KRON4
4 Fun Things: Here is what’s happening in the Bay Area
(KRON) — Need something fun to do this weekend? Here are four fun things you can do in the Bay Area this weekend. 1. Dogfest Bay Area — Oakland (11 a.m. on Saturday) 2. Howl-O-Ween Parade — San Francisco (10 a.m. on Saturday) 3. Alameda Arts Festival...
