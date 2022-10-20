ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilroy, CA

Comments / 0

 

Sidebar: Are Morgan Hill restaurant, Gilroy home haunted?

Couple claim to see, hear eerie things in Victorian. The South Valley has plenty of ghostly folklore passed down through generations. During Halloween, it’s fun to tell tales of specters from beyond. Good spirits seem to be afoot at a home near Gilroy’s downtown. J. Chris and Larry Mickartz...
GILROY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: San Jose State students, teammates gather to remember Camdan McWright

SAN JOSE -- Students and friends on Friday marched to the intersection where their friend and teammate died after being hit by a bus while riding a scooter early that morning. Camdan McWright, a San Jose State freshman football player, was killed Friday morning when his electric scooter collided with a school bus just blocks from campus. The university confirmed the 18-year-old's identity hours after he died in the 6:51 a.m. collision near South 10th and Reed streets.The accident occurred as the team was preparing for a trip to take on New Mexico State on Saturday. The 6-1 running back from...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

East Bay teacher on leave after inappropriate reading assigned

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A high school teacher has been placed on administrative leave after assigning reading material that some parents deemed sexually explicit. A parent says she notified school officials when she was first made aware of the assignment and said the topic should have been kept out of the classroom. “It was […]
UNION CITY, CA
gilroylife.com

Halloween story: Pioneer’s child may haunt Mt. Madonna Park

Sarah Alice Miller died instantly after thrown by her horse; her ghost is said to be seen by campers and hikers. Fog enshrouded apparitions dissolving into the mist. Shadows lurking in hallways after nightfall. During this bewitching time of year, it’s a tradition to recount local haunting stories to send shivers down our spines.
GILROY, CA
pajaronian.com

Mustangs lose heartbreaker to Scotts Valley | High school football

WATSONVILLE—The Monte Vista Christian football team had a chance Friday night to get back on course for a potential run into the Central Coast Section postseason. Instead, the Mustangs hit a major bump on the road in a 7-0 loss to Scotts Valley in Pacific Coast Athletic League Mission Division action.
SCOTTS VALLEY, CA
KSBW.com

Fight near Watsonville High School on Friday being investigated

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — A criminal investigation is underway after a fight broke out near Watsonville High School Friday morning. The School Resource Officer has been in contact with all parties involved. School officials are also conducting a parallel investigation. Due to minors being involved and that this is an...
WATSONVILLE, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Former San Jose Elementary Art Teacher Arrested for Molesting Two Students

Deputies in San Jose have arrested a suspect in a child molestation case at a San Jose elementary school. Stephen Eugene Thai, a former art teacher at an elementary school in San Jose, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of two counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14, contacting a minor to commit a sex crime and annoying and molesting a child, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.
SAN JOSE, CA
What Now San Francisco

Slater 50/50 Opening Soon in San Jose

The restaurant is scheduled to open on October 26th at 11 am at the Westfield Oakridge mall, with a "buy one get one free Original 50/50 Burger promotion for the first 100 customers in line." The post Slater 50/50 Opening Soon in San Jose appeared first on What Now SF: The Best Source For San Francisco News.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose hired firefighter accused of misconduct

San Jose this summer hired a firefighter recruit about three years after he lost his paramedic license for trying to initiate an inappropriate relationship with a patient, raising serious questions about the city’s hiring process for public safety workers. Brian Turner, 32, was hired by San Jose on June...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning

A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
SAN MARTIN, CA
KRON4

4 Fun Things: Here is what’s happening in the Bay Area

(KRON) — Need something fun to do this weekend? Here are four fun things you can do in the Bay Area this weekend. 1. Dogfest Bay Area — Oakland (11 a.m. on Saturday) 2. Howl-O-Ween Parade — San Francisco (10 a.m. on Saturday) 3. Alameda Arts Festival...

