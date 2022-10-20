ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County Memorial Library System gains new director

The Montgomery County Commissioners Court named Rhea Young the director of the county library system this spring. (Courtesy Rhea Young) Following the retirement of Jerrilyn Williams this spring, the Montgomery County Commissioners Court named Rhea Young the director of the county library system. Young formerly worked as the district librarian for Splendora ISD. In an interview with Community Impact, Young said she wants to improve the library’s community resources and hopes to establish connections between school libraries and the county system. Answers have been edited for length and clarity.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress receives cancer accreditations

HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress received two accreditations from national organizations for its excellence in cancer care. (Courtesy HCA Houston North Cypress) HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress announced in an Oct. 20 news release the hospital received cancer care accreditations from The National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers and The Commission on Cancer, both of which are administered by the American College of Surgeons.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Blooming Idea celebrates 20 years in The Woodlands area

Mary McCarthy has owned The Blooming Idea for 20 years. (Courtesy The Blooming Idea) The Blooming Idea is celebrating its 20th anniversary this fall. The florist at 25915 Budde Road, Spring, will mark 20 years under the ownership of Mary McCarthy on Nov. 2. The business has occupied its current location since 2013 and was previously on FM 1488 and on Ashlane Way. 281-465-4288. www.thebloomingidea.com.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Read more details on an upcoming transportation project in Richmond Plaza

Construction is set to start in early 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Construction is expected to start in early 2023 on a $20.2 million paving and drainage project in the Richmond Plaza community near the city of Bellaire. Work will include the design and construction of stormwater drainage and paving improvements and necessary utility upgrades on parts of Alder Drive and Jessamine, Aspen, Huisache, Evergreen, Grand Lakes and Mapleridge streets.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Lone Star College-Tomball decreases pharmacy technology admission requirements

Lone Star College-Tomball has decreased the preadmission requirements necessary to obtain a certificate in pharmacy technology. (Courtesy Lone Star College-Tomball) Lone Star College-Tomball has decreased the preadmission requirements necessary to obtain a certificate in pharmacy technology, according to a press release. “Fewer admission requirements allow more students to enter the...
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital announces anonymous $10M gift will be used to expand academic program

Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital received a $10 million donation, the hospital announced Oct. 21. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Houston Methodist announced Oct. 21 it received an anonymous $10 million philanthropic commitment it will use for the expansion of its academic medical program into The Woodlands. The expansion marks the first...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Legends Boxing now open in Cypress

Legends Boxing now open in Cypress

Legends Boxing offers high-intensity fitness classes that also teach self-defense skills. (Courtesy Pexels) Boxing gym franchise Legends Boxing opened its newest location on Sept. 12 at 15103 Mason Road, Ste. C3, Cypress. The gym offers USA technique boxing classes, providing high-intensity workouts and self-defense skills at the same time. There are approximately 19 Legends Boxing locations nationwide with five in Texas and three in Houston. 346-432-6678. www.legendsboxing.com.
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston-based luxury home builder announces rebrand, new name

A contemporary home at 3 W. Rivercrest Drive in Houston is among the projects completed by Frankel Design Build. (Courtesy Frankel Design Build) Frankel Design Build, a 35-year-old firm with a showroom on Washington Avenue in Houston, announced a rebrand and a name change Oct. 20 to better align with the company's growth in architecture and interior design.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County changes 7 Election Day polling locations, sets canvass dates

Several Montgomery County polling locations have been changed for the Nov. 8 election. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Election Day voters in Montgomery County may have different voting locations for their assigned election precincts after county commissioners approved changes at an Oct. 25 Commissioners Court. Commissioners also set Nov. 17 as the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Panino's replaces Tony's Deli in Katy

New Katy restaurant concept Panino's menu includes salads, such as the Antipasto Deli, made with prosciutto, salami, shaved ham, provolone, olives, red onions, marinated artichoke hearts and balsamic vinaigrette. (Courtesy Panino's Katy) Panino’s, a Katy original concept, recently replaced Tony’s Deli at 6825 S. Fry Road, Ste. 500, Katy....
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen to open in Katy

Officials with Pei Wei Asian Kitchen plan for an opening in Katy after Thanksgiving. (Courtesy Pei Wei Asian Kitchen) Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is scheduled to open in Katy by early December. The eatery will be located at 6825 S. Fry Road, Katy. Its menu features Chinese, Malaysian and Thai...
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

League City Tesla dealership expected to be completed in spring 2023

This image shows the Round Rock Tesla service center. The Tesla dealership in League City will replace a previous BMW dealership. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Construction on the new Tesla dealership at 400 Gulf Freeway S., League City, is expected to be complete by spring 2023, according to city of League City officials. The dealership will replace a previous BMW dealership after some renovations and reconstruction. www.tesla.com.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Woodlands considers methods to refill drought-stricken ponds amid subsidence, flooding concerns

Chris Nunes, chief operating officer in The Woodlands Township (right) discusses options for filling several township ponds. Adam Vento, an engineer with Bleyl Engineering, presented a study on the proposal Oct. 20. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township officials are continuing to monitor the health of many township ponds at...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

Community Impact Houston

