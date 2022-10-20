Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Ted Cruz booed at baseball and heckled on TVAsh Jurberg
Moves The Yankees Need to Make Following ALCS SweepAnthony DiMoroHouston, TX
Be Someone Is Back - Hopefully For GoodBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Related
Montgomery County Memorial Library System gains new director
The Montgomery County Commissioners Court named Rhea Young the director of the county library system this spring. (Courtesy Rhea Young) Following the retirement of Jerrilyn Williams this spring, the Montgomery County Commissioners Court named Rhea Young the director of the county library system. Young formerly worked as the district librarian for Splendora ISD. In an interview with Community Impact, Young said she wants to improve the library’s community resources and hopes to establish connections between school libraries and the county system. Answers have been edited for length and clarity.
New tree-planting nonprofit sets sights on Fourth Ward for next project
Freedmen's Town is the target of a tree-planting initiative that will take place Oct. 26. (Community Impact staff) Two years after the city of Houston and Harris County released a heat report showing which parts of the county have the highest temperatures, a new nonprofit called Tree Peace is looking to provide a little more shade where it is needed most.
Clear Creek ISD honors League City Mayor Pat Hallisey ahead of his retirement
Superintendent Karen Engle shakes League City Mayor Pat Hallisey's hand as the board celebrates him ahead of his November retirement. (Community Impact staff) The Clear Creek ISD board of trustees recognized League City Mayor Pat Hallisey’s impact on the district ahead of his November retirement after serving in the role since 2016.
HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress receives cancer accreditations
HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress received two accreditations from national organizations for its excellence in cancer care. (Courtesy HCA Houston North Cypress) HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress announced in an Oct. 20 news release the hospital received cancer care accreditations from The National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers and The Commission on Cancer, both of which are administered by the American College of Surgeons.
The Blooming Idea celebrates 20 years in The Woodlands area
Mary McCarthy has owned The Blooming Idea for 20 years. (Courtesy The Blooming Idea) The Blooming Idea is celebrating its 20th anniversary this fall. The florist at 25915 Budde Road, Spring, will mark 20 years under the ownership of Mary McCarthy on Nov. 2. The business has occupied its current location since 2013 and was previously on FM 1488 and on Ashlane Way. 281-465-4288. www.thebloomingidea.com.
Q&A: Get to know League City City Council Position 2 candidates
Two candidates are vying for League City City Council Position 2 in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Two candidates are vying for League City City Council Position 2 in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Former City Council Member Tommy Cones and newcomer Bill Fregia will square off.
Read more details on an upcoming transportation project in Richmond Plaza
Construction is set to start in early 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Construction is expected to start in early 2023 on a $20.2 million paving and drainage project in the Richmond Plaza community near the city of Bellaire. Work will include the design and construction of stormwater drainage and paving improvements and necessary utility upgrades on parts of Alder Drive and Jessamine, Aspen, Huisache, Evergreen, Grand Lakes and Mapleridge streets.
Lone Star College-Tomball decreases pharmacy technology admission requirements
Lone Star College-Tomball has decreased the preadmission requirements necessary to obtain a certificate in pharmacy technology. (Courtesy Lone Star College-Tomball) Lone Star College-Tomball has decreased the preadmission requirements necessary to obtain a certificate in pharmacy technology, according to a press release. “Fewer admission requirements allow more students to enter the...
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital announces anonymous $10M gift will be used to expand academic program
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital received a $10 million donation, the hospital announced Oct. 21. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Houston Methodist announced Oct. 21 it received an anonymous $10 million philanthropic commitment it will use for the expansion of its academic medical program into The Woodlands. The expansion marks the first...
Legends Boxing now open in Cypress
Legends Boxing offers high-intensity fitness classes that also teach self-defense skills. (Courtesy Pexels) Boxing gym franchise Legends Boxing opened its newest location on Sept. 12 at 15103 Mason Road, Ste. C3, Cypress. The gym offers USA technique boxing classes, providing high-intensity workouts and self-defense skills at the same time. There are approximately 19 Legends Boxing locations nationwide with five in Texas and three in Houston. 346-432-6678. www.legendsboxing.com.
Houston-based luxury home builder announces rebrand, new name
A contemporary home at 3 W. Rivercrest Drive in Houston is among the projects completed by Frankel Design Build. (Courtesy Frankel Design Build) Frankel Design Build, a 35-year-old firm with a showroom on Washington Avenue in Houston, announced a rebrand and a name change Oct. 20 to better align with the company's growth in architecture and interior design.
Montgomery County Precinct 4 completes Community Drive expansion project
Montgomery County Precinct 4 finished construction in July on a project expanding Community Drive into two lanes with a continual turning lane between Hwy. 59 and Loop 494. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) Montgomery County Precinct 4 finished construction in July on a project expanding Community Drive into two lanes with a...
GUIDE: Times and locations for voting early in Brazoria County from Oct. 24-Nov. 4
Early voting began in Texas Oct. 24 and will end Nov. 4. (Courtesy Pexels) Early voting began in Texas Oct. 24 and will end Nov. 4. Here are the available early voting locations in Brazoria County. Early voting will be accessible at the following locations Oct. 24-28 from 8 a.m.-5...
Montgomery County changes 7 Election Day polling locations, sets canvass dates
Several Montgomery County polling locations have been changed for the Nov. 8 election. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Election Day voters in Montgomery County may have different voting locations for their assigned election precincts after county commissioners approved changes at an Oct. 25 Commissioners Court. Commissioners also set Nov. 17 as the...
Panino's replaces Tony's Deli in Katy
New Katy restaurant concept Panino's menu includes salads, such as the Antipasto Deli, made with prosciutto, salami, shaved ham, provolone, olives, red onions, marinated artichoke hearts and balsamic vinaigrette. (Courtesy Panino's Katy) Panino’s, a Katy original concept, recently replaced Tony’s Deli at 6825 S. Fry Road, Ste. 500, Katy....
Alvin Community College celebrates reopening with ribbon-cutting ceremony, campus tour
Community members tour the campus courtyard during a grand reopening ceremony for the college on Oct. 20. (Courtesy Alvin Community College) Alvin Community College hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 20 to mark the completion of the campus renovation project. The ceremony featured ACC officials, members of local chambers of commerce...
Harris County Commissioners Court preview: Final chance for tax rate vote
Harris County Commissioners Court will have two meetings on Oct. 25 in the final chance for commissioners to vote on the county's tax rates. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County commissioners have one last opportunity to vote to adopt tax rates before the deadline during two separate meetings on Oct. 25.
Pei Wei Asian Kitchen to open in Katy
Officials with Pei Wei Asian Kitchen plan for an opening in Katy after Thanksgiving. (Courtesy Pei Wei Asian Kitchen) Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is scheduled to open in Katy by early December. The eatery will be located at 6825 S. Fry Road, Katy. Its menu features Chinese, Malaysian and Thai...
League City Tesla dealership expected to be completed in spring 2023
This image shows the Round Rock Tesla service center. The Tesla dealership in League City will replace a previous BMW dealership. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Construction on the new Tesla dealership at 400 Gulf Freeway S., League City, is expected to be complete by spring 2023, according to city of League City officials. The dealership will replace a previous BMW dealership after some renovations and reconstruction. www.tesla.com.
The Woodlands considers methods to refill drought-stricken ponds amid subsidence, flooding concerns
Chris Nunes, chief operating officer in The Woodlands Township (right) discusses options for filling several township ponds. Adam Vento, an engineer with Bleyl Engineering, presented a study on the proposal Oct. 20. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township officials are continuing to monitor the health of many township ponds at...
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0