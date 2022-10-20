Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
azdesertswarm.com
A look at Arizona women’s basketball’s 2022-23 depth chart
The offseason has flown by. Representatives of Arizona women’s basketball will head to Pac-12 Media Day on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Two days later, the Wildcats will take the court for their first exhibition game against Division II West Texas A&M. After a disappointing end to last season, the No....
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football opens as 3-score underdog for Homecoming game against USC
The Arizona Wildcats will be heavy underdogs when they host No. 10. USC for Homecoming this Saturday. Arizona has opened as a 15.5-point underdog to the Trojans, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. No over/under has been listed. The game will air on Pac-12 Networks Saturday at 4 p.m. MST. This is...
azdesertswarm.com
Newcomers highlight Arizona baseball’s doubleheader sweep of UNLV to wrap up fall season
Arizona could have at least six regulars from last year’s team in the starting lineup when the 2023 season begins in February, with only a few spots in the batting order up for grabs. It’s going to be hard for Arizona not to give one of those slots to...
arizonawildcats.com
Barnes Bolsters Staff with Two Additions
TUCSON - The Arizona women's basketball program has added Matt Herrera and Julian Mills to its staff, as announced by Head Coach Adia Barnes on Sunday. Herrera joins the program as Manager of Creative Media while Mills will serve as the Video Coordinator. MATT HERRERA. Herrera joins the Wildcats from...
azdesertswarm.com
Zyonna Fellows makes her last trip home as a member of Arizona volleyball
It’s a bit of deja vu for Zyonna Fellows. The fifth-year middle blocker from Seattle thought last season would be her last. She went through senior day festivities and what she thought would be her final time experiencing a number of things on the volleyball court. One of them was returning home to the state of Washington to play in front of friends and family.
Eastern Progress
Arizona's Oumar Ballo, Kerr Kriisa, Kylan Boswell to make autograph signing appearance
Arizona players Oumar Ballo, Kerr Kriisa and Kylan Boswell are scheduled to make an appearance Sunday at Showtime Cards, where former Wildcats Bennedict Mathurin and Dalen Terry appeared last March. According to Showtime Cards' Instagram site, autographs are $50 for all three players. The appearance is the latest effort among...
azdesertswarm.com
Ortege Jenkins among 3 former Arizona football greats to be added to Ring of Honor
Arizona’s next football game isn’t just Homecoming, it will also be a trip down memory lane. Former Wildcats Ortege Jenkins, Vande Johnson and John ‘Button’ Salmon will be inducted into the Arizona Ring of Honor during halftime of the Oct. 29 contests against No. 12 USC.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona volleyball can’t find a way to win against Washington State
It was a tall order for the Arizona Wildcats. They were headed into Bohler Gym where Washington State had won 10 straight volleyball matches. Cougars head coach Jen Greeny was going for her 200th win. UA put everything into trying to spoil the party, but WSU was able to hold on for a five-set victory (22-25, 26-24, 23-25, 25-16, 16-14).
Tucson, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏈 games in Tucson. The Sunnyside High School football team will have a game with Mountain View High School - Marana on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00. The Williams Field High School football team will have a game with Salpointe Catholic High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
azbigmedia.com
Oracle State Park hosts a star viewing party to celebrate Arizona’s dark skies
Oracle State Park reopened in 2012, three years after the Great Recession shut it down. But the 4,000-acre park in the foothills north of Tucson was only open on Saturdays. In early 2014, amateur astronomer Mike Weasner held a community stargazing party to push for recognition of the park by the International Dark-Sky Association. More than 350 people showed up, Weasner said, creating a mile-long traffic jam to get into the park and proving how popular astrotourism could be in Arizona.
KGUN 9 named best local newscast in Tucson Weekly reader poll
KGUN 9 won the best newscast award in a Tucson Weekly reader vote. It was KGUN's fourth win in the category in the last five years.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Tucson wine industry continues fermenting
If you ever needed proof that, as F. Scott Fitzgerald once wrote, “the very rich, they are different from you and me,” you need look no further than the current state of the premium wine industry. While most of us have been fretting over the rising price of...
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Hub International expands its Arizona footprint
Jack Clements, and his two sons, Sean and Jim, wanted to take their Clements Agency, an insurance brokerage agency, to the next level. After several discussions between Clements Agency and Hub International, the fifth largest insurance broker in the world, Hub acquired the agency and its offices in Tucson, Scottsdale and Flagstaff in June 2020.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Authorities: Arizona teacher threatened to shoot up Trump store, kill state senator
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13/Gray News) - A Tucson middle school teacher is accused of sending a threatening and profane email to an Arizona store that sells merchandise of former President Donald Trump. Authorities said Donald Glenn Brown, 58, used a fake email address and name to send a message...
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in each state.
Arizona ‘ground zero’ for extremist, anti-government sheriff movement
Susan Wortman, 79, recognized the voice of the man approaching her from behind as she attempted to slip out of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 3. Wearing a badge on his belt and gun on his hip, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s tone was different from the warm greeting he’d given Wortman before the meeting. He was “acting like a bully,” she said. He didn’t seem happy about her public comments, and he certainly didn’t appreciate her attire.
The Wrap: Catholic priests, Tribal Border Summit and Sacheen Littlefeather
Indigenous headlines for Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Nest in the Desert fills a home décor niche
Robyn Halperin and Ivana Savu love home decor, so much so that they have opened a new store in Oro Valley’s Plaza Escondida, along Oracle Road. The business is called Nest in the Desert, and it features moderately priced quality items, including furniture, art, candles, lighting, mirrors, rugs, pillows and gift items.
2 Arizona Cities Among The Best For Vampires
These cities have plenty of warm bodies, blood centers, and vampire-friendly dwellings.
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian hit at Pima, Columbus in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was hit near Tucson Medical Center late Friday, Oct. 21. The Tucson Police Department said the crash happened near the intersection of Pima Street and Columbus Boulevard. The TPD said the pedestrian sustained serious injuries. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights...
