Tucson, AZ

azdesertswarm.com

A look at Arizona women’s basketball’s 2022-23 depth chart

The offseason has flown by. Representatives of Arizona women’s basketball will head to Pac-12 Media Day on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Two days later, the Wildcats will take the court for their first exhibition game against Division II West Texas A&M. After a disappointing end to last season, the No....
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona football opens as 3-score underdog for Homecoming game against USC

The Arizona Wildcats will be heavy underdogs when they host No. 10. USC for Homecoming this Saturday. Arizona has opened as a 15.5-point underdog to the Trojans, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. No over/under has been listed. The game will air on Pac-12 Networks Saturday at 4 p.m. MST. This is...
TUCSON, AZ
arizonawildcats.com

Barnes Bolsters Staff with Two Additions

TUCSON - The Arizona women's basketball program has added Matt Herrera and Julian Mills to its staff, as announced by Head Coach Adia Barnes on Sunday. Herrera joins the program as Manager of Creative Media while Mills will serve as the Video Coordinator. MATT HERRERA. Herrera joins the Wildcats from...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Zyonna Fellows makes her last trip home as a member of Arizona volleyball

It’s a bit of deja vu for Zyonna Fellows. The fifth-year middle blocker from Seattle thought last season would be her last. She went through senior day festivities and what she thought would be her final time experiencing a number of things on the volleyball court. One of them was returning home to the state of Washington to play in front of friends and family.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona volleyball can’t find a way to win against Washington State

It was a tall order for the Arizona Wildcats. They were headed into Bohler Gym where Washington State had won 10 straight volleyball matches. Cougars head coach Jen Greeny was going for her 200th win. UA put everything into trying to spoil the party, but WSU was able to hold on for a five-set victory (22-25, 26-24, 23-25, 25-16, 16-14).
PULLMAN, WA
High School Football PRO

Tucson, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

There are 5 high school 🏈 games in Tucson. The Sunnyside High School football team will have a game with Mountain View High School - Marana on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00. The Williams Field High School football team will have a game with Salpointe Catholic High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Oracle State Park hosts a star viewing party to celebrate Arizona’s dark skies

Oracle State Park reopened in 2012, three years after the Great Recession shut it down. But the 4,000-acre park in the foothills north of Tucson was only open on Saturdays. In early 2014, amateur astronomer Mike Weasner held a community stargazing party to push for recognition of the park by the International Dark-Sky Association. More than 350 people showed up, Weasner said, creating a mile-long traffic jam to get into the park and proving how popular astrotourism could be in Arizona.
TUCSON, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Tucson wine industry continues fermenting

If you ever needed proof that, as F. Scott Fitzgerald once wrote, “the very rich, they are different from you and me,” you need look no further than the current state of the premium wine industry. While most of us have been fretting over the rising price of...
TUCSON, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Hub International expands its Arizona footprint

Jack Clements, and his two sons, Sean and Jim, wanted to take their Clements Agency, an insurance brokerage agency, to the next level. After several discussions between Clements Agency and Hub International, the fifth largest insurance broker in the world, Hub acquired the agency and its offices in Tucson, Scottsdale and Flagstaff in June 2020.
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting

Arizona ‘ground zero’ for extremist, anti-government sheriff movement

Susan Wortman, 79, recognized the voice of the man approaching her from behind as she attempted to slip out of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 3. Wearing a badge on his belt and gun on his hip, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s tone was different from the warm greeting he’d given Wortman before the meeting. He was “acting like a bully,” she said. He didn’t seem happy about her public comments, and he certainly didn’t appreciate her attire.
ARIZONA STATE
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Nest in the Desert fills a home décor niche

Robyn Halperin and Ivana Savu love home decor, so much so that they have opened a new store in Oro Valley’s Plaza Escondida, along Oracle Road. The business is called Nest in the Desert, and it features moderately priced quality items, including furniture, art, candles, lighting, mirrors, rugs, pillows and gift items.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pedestrian hit at Pima, Columbus in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was hit near Tucson Medical Center late Friday, Oct. 21. The Tucson Police Department said the crash happened near the intersection of Pima Street and Columbus Boulevard. The TPD said the pedestrian sustained serious injuries. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights...
TUCSON, AZ

