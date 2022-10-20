Read full article on original website
whopam.com
Rosie Wright
(Age84, of Cadiz) Memorial service will be Saturday October 29th at 1pm at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Princeton. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
whopam.com
Tina Faye Dixon
(Age 68, of Hopkinsville) Graveside service will be Monday October 24th at 2pm at Riverside Cemetery. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
whopam.com
Jacob Deason
(41, Hopkinsville) The family has chosen cremation with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home has been entrusted by the family to handle the arrangements.
WBKO
Hundreds of tires dumped in Jennings Creek
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -More than 250 tires have been dumped in and around the Jennings Creek at Glen Lily Road. Dumping in the waters of the Commonwealth may be considered a felony under Kentucky Law according to the Warren County KY Gov Facebook page. The area is under video...
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Oak Grove Interstate 24 Crash
A woman was injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 just before the Pembroke Oak Grove Road exit Sunday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say just after 1 pm two westbound SUVs collided in the construction zone injuring a woman inside one of the vehicles. The woman was taken by...
No shortage of Halloween events happening in Hopkinsville
A few days ago I saw a video that a friend posted on Facebook offering her opinion about Hopkinsville’s social life. If you think there’s nothing to do, you aren’t looking hard enough, she said. I agree. It’s especially true during the Halloween season. With that in mind, here are several events happening in the coming week. There’s something for young people, older folks and even your dog.
whvoradio.com
More Than 400 Compete In Fourth Annual Hoptown Half & 5K
More than 430 runners from 18 different states took part in Saturday morning’s 4th Annual Hoptown Half Marathon & 5K, with perfect weather and strong times on display. Sponsored by Planters Bank and Jennie Stuart Health, News Edge’s Eddie Owen got to visit with Parks & Recreation Director Tab Brockman shortly after the race:
14news.com
Cemetery headstones vandalized in Muhlenberg Co.
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Muhlenberg County, Greenville police are looking for the people responsible for damaging some headstones at an old cemetery. It happened recently at the Old Greenville cemetery. Officers say several headstones were damaged. Police are hoping the public might have information on who is responsible.
whopam.com
Cadiz man injured in Boulevard crash
A rear-end collision Thursday night on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville injured a Cadiz man. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 25-year old Ryan Jones of Cadiz was coming to a stop at a red light when his car was rear-ended by a northbound Jeep operated by 57-year old Sherry Curtis of Hopkinsville.
wevv.com
More than 1,300 positions available at upcoming job fair in Madisonville
There's a "Supersized Job Fair" happening in Madisonville, Kentucky on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Officials with the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation say they'll be hosting the event at the Ballard Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. More than 40 employers offering over 1,350 jobs will be at the...
whvoradio.com
Combine Damaged In Pembroke Fire
A combine was damaged in a fire on Pembroke Road Saturday morning. Pembroke Fire Department Chief Nick Belair says the fire started with a mechanical issue with a combine and led to about 15 acres burning. Belair says they were able to quickly extinguish the combine saving it from being...
whopam.com
Twelve-year old flown to Vandy after accident
A 12-year old boy was flown to a Nashville hospital after his scooter was struck by a vehicle Sunday on East Seventh Street. Hopkinsville Police Captain Tony Sierra says the boy entered the path of a westbound vehicle just before 2 pm in the 1800 block of East Seventh. He...
wkdzradio.com
Man Revived After Hopkinsville Crash
A man was injured in a wreck on Kentucky 1682 at the intersection of North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car was eastbound when it hit a truck in front of it that was stopped at the intersection. The driver of the car was reportedly...
whopam.com
UHA Wins District 8 Tournament
For the third time this season we witnessed the Lady Blazers and the Lady Colonels. For the first time on a neutral court. At Christian County it was a 3-0 UHA victory. At UHA it was a 3-1 Lady Blazer win. Then came Thursday night on post at Fort Campbell....
whopam.com
Peggy Hyde
(70, Elkton) Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Lamb Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 3 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
mainstreetclarksville.com
TOSHA issues citation, fine against Clarksville’s Nyrstar
The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) has issued a citation and a penalty against the Nyrstar plant, located at 1800 Zinc Plant Road in Clarksville, after an employee was burned on the job in July. The state’s Dept. of Labor and Workforce Development notified the zinc plant of...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Oct. 21, 2022
Allie M. Byram, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died at her home Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. She was born in Murray, Kentucky, Jan. 27, 1936, to Troy Vance and Elaine (Walker) Vance. Mrs. Byram retired from Bell South in 1994, and after her retirement later was employed at Walmart in Murray. She was a member of Sugar Creek Baptist Church.
theloganjournal.com
Varners offer more goodies at Logan Farmers' Market
A great addition to the Logan County Farmers’ Market has been two vendors featuring sweet stuff. Kris Partlow, “the Bread Lady,” has been a fixture at the market for several years, offering a wide variety of specialty breads to her loyal customers. Kelly Hardison of Lewisburg was...
westkentuckystar.com
A pair of bodies discovered in Kentucky Lake this week
This week, a pair of bodies were discovered in the waters of Kentucky Lake in separate incidents. Friday in the Twin Lakes Mooring area near Jonathan Creek, two men working reported seeing a small craft in the water. Upon further investigation, they discovered a body with it. Chief Kenny Pratt of the Marshall County Rescue Squad said they responded to recover the body. No other information could be released, yet, as it is very early in the investigation.
clarksvillenow.com
Microvast gets $200 million federal grant to build second battery plant in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Hundreds of millions of federal dollars will be funneled into battery manufacturing nationwide, and Microvast in Clarksville is among the select group receiving funding. The Biden-Harris administration, through the U.S. Department of Energy, announced this week the first set of projects to expand domestic...
