Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
onfocus.news
Recent Marshfield Police Reports – October 2022
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – October 6. Complainant reported his 33 year old brother paid off credit card debt with his debit card. The 33 year-old stated he did not want to make interest-only payments and paid off $1763.82 in credit card debt without his brother’s permission. Charges will be directed to the Wood County District Attorney’s Office.
merrillfotonews.com
Merrill Police Department: A look at 22 months of change
Retirements, new hires, new roles reflect an evolving MPD. The Merrill Police Department (MPD) experienced significant staff changes in the last couple of years. Many of Merrill’s finest officers in blue had been with the Department long-term, so it was bound to happen. Long-familiar officers began to retire, and new names and faces took their place. “It’s a normal, anticipated cycle but still a little bittersweet,” Merrill Police Chief Corey Bennett said back in early 2021.
merrillfotonews.com
Man and woman found dead in Merrill apartment
Authorities responded to a multi-family apartment building on N. Memorial Dr. in Merrill on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, for a 911 call indicating two individuals at the residence were not breathing. Per the Merrill Fire Department, Medic 62 and 63 of the Merrill Fire Department, along with law enforcement, responded....
merrillfotonews.com
Raasch death ruled accident
PORTAGE COUNTY – The 1984 death of UW-Stevens Point student, Janet M. Raasch of Merrill, has been ruled an accident. During an Oct. 11, 2022, press conference, Portage County Detective Dustin Kitzman, who had been working on the case for two years, released evidence that was used to determine the ruling in the nearly four-decade-old case.
merrillfotonews.com
CENTRAL WI NARCOTICS TASK FORCE MAJOR CASE YIELDS NUMEROUS FEDERAL CONVICTIONS
WAUSAU, Wis. – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin issued a press release yesterday (shown below) detailing the conviction and sentencing of Levi Bagne. This conviction was one of several as part of an investigation led by the FBI’s Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force (CWNTF).
Marathon County Felony Mugshots for Oct. 20, 2022
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
WSAW
Complaints lead to drug investigation and 4 arrests in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Four people were arrested and remain in the Portage County Jail following an investigation into drug trafficking the city of Stevens Point. On Friday, Oct. 14, members of the Stevens Point Police Department, Portage County Sheriff’s Department, Plover Police Department and Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force, conducted an investigation based on recent complaints within the city.
Pulaski bonfire investigation: New details, timeline released
This is an update to the ongoing investigation of the Pulaski Bonfire Incident as the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this matter.
spashmirror.com
Stevens Point Crimes
In every city whether its as small as Plover or as big as Milwaukee there are always going to be crimes. Whether the crime is small as knocking over a trash can to violent assault over groceries, its a crime. Crimes are illegal activies and actions towards one another or ones property. Crimes can form a cities public status and how its viewed. Stevens Point is sitting at a pretty good place here in Wisconsin compared to other cities. Here in Stevens Point we too have committed crimes, although its less then you think.
Phillips man investigating Shelly Hansen cold case is also running for sheriff as a write-in candidate
Amy & John Brylski, investigating Shelly Hansen cold case and running for Price County Sheriff as a registered write-in candidatePhoto Credit: www.JohnBrylski.com. John Brylski has investigating in his blood. Whether it be exploring and climbing trees as a young boy with his childhood best friend; exploring along the river with his brother, David, as a teenager; investigating during his 28 years in law enforcement with Outagamie County; finding cougar tracks in Phillips in 2019; or working to solve the Shelly Hansen missing person mystery, John puts a whole-hearted effort into it all.
FBI’s Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force investigation leads to multiple federal convictions
Six of eight people charged following an investigation by the FBI’s Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force have received federal prison sentences related to a major drug trafficking scheme that brought pounds of methamphetamine into the area, officials say. According to a news release issued Wednesday by the Marathon County...
wearegreenbay.com
More details released on Shawano County bonfire incident, victims & witnesses asked to come forward
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – Additional details regarding a Shawano County bonfire incident that left multiple people injured over the weekend have been released. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office released more information about the bonfire incident that happened on October 15. The incident reportedly happened in the early morning hours of October 15.
wearegreenbay.com
Aerial enforcement scheduled for local Wisconsin counties
(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be keeping an eye out for traffic violations in two northeast Wisconsin counties this week. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will patrol areas in Waushara and Waupaca County on October 20-21. The...
WBAY Green Bay
“No one called 911.” Detectives want witnesses, victims of explosion to come forward
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Shawano County officials are asking people to come forward with information about a bonfire explosion that injured dozens of young people from the Pulaski area as the school district makes people aware of counseling and grief services. The sheriff’s office says multiple detectives have been...
seehafernews.com
Woman Pleads Guilty to Lesser Charges in Shawano County Attempted Homicide Case
A Menasha woman who was accused of attempting to kill her estranged husband in Shawano County has pleaded guilty to lesser charges. Tina L. McCandless was initially charged with Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, but according to her attorney, Bradley J. Jansen, she has pleaded guilty to a charge of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety with Use of a Dangerous Weapon and a Domestic Violence Enhancer.
wearegreenbay.com
Shawano County teen dies at hospital, crashed on Saturday evening but not found until Sunday morning
BARTELME, Wis. (WFRV) – A teenager from Shawano County died from his injuries in a crash that happened Saturday night, but wasn’t found until Sunday morning. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, on October 16 around 8:30 a.m. authorities were sent to a single-vehicle crash near Mill Road and Stony Curve Road. The vehicle was reportedly a significant distance down in the ditch.
6 teens sent to Milwaukee burn center after Pulaski homecoming bonfire explosion
A celebratory bonfire in Pulaski following the homecoming football game on Friday left dozens injured. Between 30 and 40 people were injured after the bonfire exploded.
onfocus.news
Wood County Man Found Dead
PORT EDWARDS, WI (OnFocus) – On October 15, 2022 the Wood County Sheriffs Department responded to the Town of Port Edwards, Wood County, Wisconsin where an 80 year-old man was found deceased outside of his residence near a shed. The Wood County Sheriffs Department along with the Wood County...
actionnews5.com
VIDEO: Students show off their rides on ‘Drive your Tractor to School Day’
WITTENBERG, Wis. (Gray News) - Have you ever driven a tractor? How about taking one to school legally?. Dozens of high school students in Wisconsin got a chance to drive their tractors to school on Thursday. The Wittenberg-Birnamwood School District shared a video of the impressive lineup of tractors as...
95.5 FM WIFC
Friends Mourn Marshfield Teen After OD Death
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Community members are mourning the loss of 16-year-old Cameron Kirschbaum of Marshfield, who suffered a fatal overdose Tuesday morning. Friends and family gathered at the Marshfield Skate Park for a memorial this week, saying he was a true friend. “He always knew when someone was...
Comments / 0