In every city whether its as small as Plover or as big as Milwaukee there are always going to be crimes. Whether the crime is small as knocking over a trash can to violent assault over groceries, its a crime. Crimes are illegal activies and actions towards one another or ones property. Crimes can form a cities public status and how its viewed. Stevens Point is sitting at a pretty good place here in Wisconsin compared to other cities. Here in Stevens Point we too have committed crimes, although its less then you think.

STEVENS POINT, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO