John Marshall HS students walk out to demand safety after 2 students stabbed

 5 days ago

Dozens of students at John Marshall High School in Los Feliz walked out of class Thursday morning to protest safety protocols after two stabbings were reported on campus.

According to police, two students were stabbed Wednesday at the high school, located in the 3900 block of Tracy Street, around 3:30 p.m.

School police told Eyewitness News a fight broke out at the end of the school day that reportedly resulted in the stabbings.

Both students were transported to a hospital, but their condition remains unknown.

A third person may have also been stabbed, according to school police, though details on that person were not immediately released.

Meanwhile, students flooded the school's campus on Thursday in a widespread protest, saying they fear for their safety. Some were seen holding signs during the demonstration that read, "This the new normal?"

Police say a person was detained for a short time and then released.

School officials said there are cameras on campus that will be used as part of the investigation.

¿Quieres leer este artículo en español? Haz clic aquí

