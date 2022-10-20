ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adorable Little Boy Has Trouble Picking Up Pumpkins

By Jacqueline Burt Cote
What was that he said?

Pumpkins are so much fun for kids to play with. Even before they're old enough to carve pumpkins, little ones love to play with and be around pumpkins . They're so festive and colorful and round, and they look as much like toys as a lot of actual toys. Why not play with them? The only problem is that they're kinda heavy.

In this unbelievably cute video from @iii.and.me , a little boy really wants to play with some pumpkins. Or he at least wants to carry them around. But phew! Those are some heavy gourds.

Now, was he saying "sheesh," or what? It doesn't really matter, of course. He's totally justified in saying the other word, because that's just something you say when you're trying to pick up something really heavy and you can't do it. What are you gonna do?

Commenters thought this little boy was so hilarious...
"Too cute!!!!! The little glasses!!!!"
"Now nephew where you learn that at?"
"He said what he said"
"I remember this was kindergarten and I couldn’t carry the pumpkin I wanted because I was weak. I still remember that."
"I don’t think he is saying sheesh lmao"
"Lmfao I mean, if he's not, I can understand."

Tis the season for playing with pumpkins that are almost as big as you! Maybe he'll figure out that sitting on a pumpkin might be a better bet for him right now. And those pajamas just make the whole thing that much cuter.

Little Girl Belts Out Disney Tune So Well, You’re Going to Weep

As parents, from the time our kids are little, we try to guess what their interests, talents, and even future jobs might be. Of course, that's all up to our kids themselves, but it's fun to spot their strengths as they get older and share more of their personality with us. And some parents even get to discover a natural talent their child has, which is the best.
Toddler Is Less Than Thrilled to Meet New Sibling

It's one of the most potentially loaded scenarios ever in the course of a family's lfe: Introducing a newborn baby to their big sibling. In large part, the age of the child will determine how this premiere meeting goes: Older kids might understand the gravity of the situation and get a little emotional, or get so excited that they can barely contain themselves. Younger kids might get a little too enthusiastic and want to hold the baby with no help (when they're not quite ready for that step). Still younger kids might have a completely different take on the newborn joining their household.
Seriously Unimpressed Baby Has No Time for Mom’s Silly Games

Babies are so pure. Their reactions are always 100 percent genuine and honest, right?They never act a certain way just to be polite or because they don't want to hurt someone's feelings. Right?. Maybe not. In this video from @mirandapygottt, a mom is trying to entertain her baby with a...
Mom Comes Out to Son For the First Time and His Reaction Is So Sweet

We often hear stories about kids being nervous about coming out to their parents, but it's rare we hear about it happening the other way around. Some people may realize that it's time to come out later in life as they get older and learn more about themselves. And sometimes, that means a parent telling their kids some big news they definitely weren't expecting.
