Oz Warns Of Worsening Inflation Crisis If Fetterman Is Elected
(Undated) -- Pennsylvania's Republican U.S. Senate nominee is warning about continuing inflation. Dr. Mehmet Oz said today that over 70 percent of Americans hold President Biden responsible for inflation. Oz said sending Democrat John Fetterman to Washington will only make the inflation crisis worse due to reckless spending. The only scheduled debate between Oz and Fetterman is scheduled for next Tuesday night in Harrisburg.
RSV cases on the rise in West Michigan
West Michigan hospital are seeing an increase in RSV cases. RSV, respiratory syncytial virus infection, usually infects children under five years old and peaks in December. Officials say this is the second year in a row that cases have risen earlier than expected. Dr. Andrea Hadley of Helen DeVos Children's...
This Nebraska Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Carbs are good for the soul, and nothing satisfies carb cravings quite like a hearty loaf of bread. Bread is universal and is served in great variety. Restaurants often serve bread in small quantities with oils and vinegars as a starter, but bakeries serve entire loaves of bread that you can take home. From white, wheat, rye, pumpernickel, and everything in between, bread has stood the test of time. Regardless of your favorite, there is one bakery in the state of Nebraska that serves it better than the rest.
"Historic" Fentanyl Seizure in Polk County
Three people have been arrested in what Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is calling an "historic" seizure of fentanyl---11 pounds, which he says is enough to kill 2.7 million people in Florida. He says the drug came into Bradenton from Mexico, and from there to Polk County. The sheriff is...
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Arizona
Today is the perfect day to hit up a drive through and pick up your favorite fast foods for dinner. Why not try out the most historic fast food restaurant in the entire state?. LoveFOOD compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in each state. The website states, "America loves its fast food. While chains like McDonald's and KFC are available nationwide, each state has its own regional specialties. Read on to discover some of the oldest fast food joints in the country, serving up classic Americana alongside their hot dogs and burgers."
This Is The Coziest Restaurant In Arizona
With fall in full swing, there's nothing better than enjoying a nice, cozy evening. Cheapism compiled a list of the coziest restaurants in America. The website states, "Dining out is a treat in itself, but when you find a restaurant that really makes you feel like lingering, it's especially satisfying. Whether you're searching for a truly beautiful spot for a date night, a homey country café for a family lunch, or a lodgelike restaurant that can help stave off winter's chill, we've got you covered (and so do many of these restaurants). Here are some of the coziest restaurants across America."
Buffalo Judge Blocks Church Gun Ban in New York State
A federal judge in Buffalo is blocking the state from banning guns in church. The judge yesterday issued a temporary restraining order against the law that forbids guns in places of worship. Last week, two church leaders sued the state, saying the law ran counter to the gun rights spelled...
Crist Campaign Boss Quits After Domestic Violence Arrest
ST. PETERSBURG -- It's a moment of disarray for Florida Democrats. Their candidate for Florida governor has lost his campaign manager, to a domestic violence arrest. NBC News reports that police in Maryland arrested Charlie Crist's campaign manager Wednesday. Austin Durrer faces a misdemeanor assault charge after his live in girlfriend reported marks on her face after an argument.
This Is The Spookiest Graveyard In Florida
Spooky season is the perfect time to drop by a haunted place and see if those scary legends are true. Infamous sites for paranormal activity are graveyards and cemeteries -- the final resting place for all kinds of people. People often report chilling instances of weird noises, strange sensations, and even sightings of real spirits.
New York State DOT Issues Weekend Travel Advisory For Northway
The New York State Department of Transportation has issued a travel advisory that'll impact drivers who need to travel in Saratoga County over the next few days. Starting Friday night at 7:00 pm, the northbound Northway off-ramp at Exit 17 in Moreau is going to be shut down until Monday at 6:00 am. Crews are going to be working on a bridge replacement and interchange reconfiguration project. The on-ramp from northbound Route Nine to the northbound Northway will also be closed during this same time period. For the latest travel information, dial 511, go to 511ny.org or download the 511NY mobile app.
This Louisiana Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Nachos In The State
Whether you prefer nachos topped with shredded chicken, pico de gallo, cheese sauce or barbecue, the crunchy snack is always a hit. Mashed searched around the country to find the best nachos served in each state, from traditional takes on the classic snack to unique flavors paired together for a one-of-a-kind bite. According to the site:
Drivers suffer critical injuries in Holland Township crash
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Three people are hospitalized after a head-on crash in Holland Township. Sheriff's deputies in Ottawa County say an 18-year-old driver crossed the Douglas Avenue center line after 5 p.m. That person was flown to a hospital with critical injuries. The driver's 18-year-old passenger suffered moderate injuries.
