Ohio State

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you love going to new restaurants every once in a while, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-ingredients only.
newsnet5

Alleging continual pollution, advocates ask U.S. EPA to take over Ohio injection well permitting

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. Appalachian Ohio is a primary dumping ground for natural gas fracking waste. Nearly half of it is coming from neighboring states. A battle is underway to try to strip the Ohio Department of Natural Resources from its hold on the permitting process for these injection wells.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Brawl, Slam back, LEWT to launch in 2023: NE Ohio fishing report

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The cheating scandal that surfaced in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship held on Lake Erie in Cleveland on Friday, Sept. 30, was the weigh-in heard around the fishing world. Two anglers, fishing partners Jake Runyan and Chase Cominsky, allegedly got caught cheating, stuffing lead weights into the bellies of their walleye.
CLEVELAND, OH
WHIZ

Ohio Outdoor Fire Law Burn Ban

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s important to be aware of your surroundings when you’re outside, and the South Zanesville Fire Department wants to make sure that no one is burning materials that could be considered dangerous to the public and could cause property damage. In the state of Ohio...
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio: Wondering when trick-or-treating is near you?

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Wondering when treat-or-treating will be in your area? 19 News put together a master list of dates and times found below (plus a few extras!):. Akron - Saruday, Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m. Alliance - Monday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. Amherst - Monday, Oct. 31...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

When Ohio organizations have failed to tell the public about drinking water issues

The ability to trust that our basic needs are met is the foundation of a healthy psyche, according to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. These needs include access to food, water, shelter, and other physiological necessities. When we cannot fulfill those needs, items and tasks that appear higher on the hierarchy, like freedom, friendship, self-esteem, and self-actualization, […]
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Here Comes “the Boom” Night Flying Over Southern Ohio

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying tonight, so expect some unusual sights and booms. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
SWANTON, OH
sent-trib.com

COVID vaccine not required for Ohio students

COLUMBUS — Ohio will not be changing its required vaccine schedule for school children despite updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a Friday release by the Ohio Department of Health. On Thursday, a CDC advisory committee voted to recommend the agency update its...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio consumers are seeing more zero- and low-sugar beverages for a reason

Your local beverage aisle looks very different today than it did a few years ago. That’s because Ohio’s beverage makers are working to provide more choices with less sugar. These choices come in many varieties, from flavored, enhanced and sparkling waters to zero-sugar sports drinks, teas and sodas. In fact, today nearly 60% of beverages sold have zero sugar.
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Tri State marching championship results 2022

(WOWK) — The annual Marshall University Tri-State Marching Championships were held at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday with 19 bands from Ohio and West Virginia in competition. Results are as follows: CLASS A: Best General Effect: Sissonville Best Visual: Sissonville Best Color Guard: Nicholas County Best Percussion: Sissonville Best Drum Major: Riverside Band Award […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
hometownstations.com

Chained Eagles of Ohio replaces MIA-POW sign and puts up flagpole on Conant Road

The Chained Eagles of Ohio help preserve a sign that serves as a constant reminder to never forget the military personnel that still haven't returned home from war. The organization was approached to see if they could help restore a POW and MIA sign on Conant Road between State Routes 81 and 117. After examining the sign, they decided to replace the whole thing and put up a flagpole beside it. Thanks to the help of local businesses and individuals, they finished the project in nine months. The Chained Eagles were involved when the original sign was put up around 30 years ago, and they are glad they can continue the tradition to keep the messages alive for now and in the future.
