Read full article on original website
Related
Cold front to move through West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky overnight on Tuesday
(WOWK) — We are seeing a sting of warm and sunny days, but changes are on the way for next week. A cold front will move through Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. After this front passes, we will see significant changes in our weather conditions compared to the weekend. Rain […]
Will Sunday’s high temps break records in NE Ohio or west Pa.?
High pressure over the Valley Sunday will lead to even warmer temperatures into Monday. Will there be any high temperature records broken in northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania?
Excellent weekend weather continues in the West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) — We are seeing clear skies and phenomenal weather to start our weekend, and these beautiful conditions will continue into tomorrow. High pressure east of the Appalachians will keep rain chances out of the picture as our warming trend persists. Clear skies and dry weather will stick around for tomorrow. Morning temperatures will still […]
Record fish and where they were caught in Ohio
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch.
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you love going to new restaurants every once in a while, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-ingredients only.
newsnet5
Alleging continual pollution, advocates ask U.S. EPA to take over Ohio injection well permitting
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. Appalachian Ohio is a primary dumping ground for natural gas fracking waste. Nearly half of it is coming from neighboring states. A battle is underway to try to strip the Ohio Department of Natural Resources from its hold on the permitting process for these injection wells.
Brawl, Slam back, LEWT to launch in 2023: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The cheating scandal that surfaced in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship held on Lake Erie in Cleveland on Friday, Sept. 30, was the weigh-in heard around the fishing world. Two anglers, fishing partners Jake Runyan and Chase Cominsky, allegedly got caught cheating, stuffing lead weights into the bellies of their walleye.
WHIZ
Ohio Outdoor Fire Law Burn Ban
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s important to be aware of your surroundings when you’re outside, and the South Zanesville Fire Department wants to make sure that no one is burning materials that could be considered dangerous to the public and could cause property damage. In the state of Ohio...
alleghenyfront.org
Wind energy has divided one rural Ohio county. Now, voters get to decide its fate
As the push to avoid the worst impacts of climate change heats up, some rural communities find themselves on the front lines of clean energy developments. There have been bitter fights in Ohio over industrial wind farm proposals in recent years. Just ask retired school teacher Anne Fry. She lives...
Here's What Winter In Ohio Is Predicted To Look Like This Year
The NOAA released their annual report on Winter weather conditions across the country.
When do we fall back?
Ready or not, here it comes. The time to turn back your clocks an hour is right around the corner.
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio: Wondering when trick-or-treating is near you?
NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Wondering when treat-or-treating will be in your area? 19 News put together a master list of dates and times found below (plus a few extras!):. Akron - Saruday, Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m. Alliance - Monday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. Amherst - Monday, Oct. 31...
When Ohio organizations have failed to tell the public about drinking water issues
The ability to trust that our basic needs are met is the foundation of a healthy psyche, according to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. These needs include access to food, water, shelter, and other physiological necessities. When we cannot fulfill those needs, items and tasks that appear higher on the hierarchy, like freedom, friendship, self-esteem, and self-actualization, […]
These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in Ohio
From small towns to big cities, the Buckeye State isn't immune to crime. A look through the FBI's most recent crime statistics reveals which communities are the most unsafe, keep reading to learn more about Ohio's top 10 most dangerous places.
sciotopost.com
Here Comes “the Boom” Night Flying Over Southern Ohio
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying tonight, so expect some unusual sights and booms. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
sent-trib.com
COVID vaccine not required for Ohio students
COLUMBUS — Ohio will not be changing its required vaccine schedule for school children despite updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a Friday release by the Ohio Department of Health. On Thursday, a CDC advisory committee voted to recommend the agency update its...
Ohio consumers are seeing more zero- and low-sugar beverages for a reason
Your local beverage aisle looks very different today than it did a few years ago. That’s because Ohio’s beverage makers are working to provide more choices with less sugar. These choices come in many varieties, from flavored, enhanced and sparkling waters to zero-sugar sports drinks, teas and sodas. In fact, today nearly 60% of beverages sold have zero sugar.
Plane crash sends father, son to hospital
Ohio State Highway Patrol are on scene for an aircraft crash.
Tri State marching championship results 2022
(WOWK) — The annual Marshall University Tri-State Marching Championships were held at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday with 19 bands from Ohio and West Virginia in competition. Results are as follows: CLASS A: Best General Effect: Sissonville Best Visual: Sissonville Best Color Guard: Nicholas County Best Percussion: Sissonville Best Drum Major: Riverside Band Award […]
hometownstations.com
Chained Eagles of Ohio replaces MIA-POW sign and puts up flagpole on Conant Road
The Chained Eagles of Ohio help preserve a sign that serves as a constant reminder to never forget the military personnel that still haven't returned home from war. The organization was approached to see if they could help restore a POW and MIA sign on Conant Road between State Routes 81 and 117. After examining the sign, they decided to replace the whole thing and put up a flagpole beside it. Thanks to the help of local businesses and individuals, they finished the project in nine months. The Chained Eagles were involved when the original sign was put up around 30 years ago, and they are glad they can continue the tradition to keep the messages alive for now and in the future.
Comments / 0