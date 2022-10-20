ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Klay Thompson says he wouldn't have four rings without Kevin Durant

By Josh Matthews
 5 days ago
While the Brooklyn Nets organization has had its share of ups and downs with superstar Kevin Durant, former teammate Klay Thompson praised Durant and credited him for being a big reason why he’s carrying four rings.

NBA champion Klay Thompson reflected on Golden State’s success and wanted to give credit to not only Durant but former coach Mark Jackson, who helped put the team on the right path. Thompson wanted to make sure that they got their credit in building up the Warriors franchise.

Thompson and the Warriors are the reigning champions after defeating the Celtics in last season’s Finals.

Durant left the Warriors in the 2019 offseason following a short but successful three-year tenure.

