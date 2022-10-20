ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

wtvy.com

Alabama students improve in math, reading scores on national report card

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The report cards are in, and Alabama’s students held their own in either improving or holding steady in math and reading scores against a backdrop of national decline. Alabama’s State Superintendent of Education, Dr. Eric Mackey says the state’s educators have been laying the groundwork...
ALABAMA STATE
Ala. 2022 General Election sample ballots by county

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Secretary of State’s office posted 2022 General Election sample ballots by county on their website. General Election Day will be Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
ALABAMA STATE
Prosecutors: Wisconsin parade suspect meant to hurt people

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Prosecutors have told jurors that a Wisconsin man intended to hurt people when he drove his SUV into a Christmas parade last year. Darrell Brooks faces six counts of homicide and 70 other counts. He would face mandatory life in prison if convicted of any of the homicide counts. Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper told jurors during closing arguments in Brooks’ trial Tuesday that his failure to stop after hitting the first person shows his actions were intentional. She added that he tried to elude police by abandoning the SUV and shedding his sweatshirt as he ran away.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Alleged Gulf Coast Walmart arson mastermind pleads guilty to conspiracy

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The alleged mastermind of a string of fires at Walmart locations along the Gulf Coast pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal charge. Jeffery Sikes pleaded guilty to conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire. Another defendant, Alexander Olson, pleaded guilty to the same charge. Arsonists set fire...
MOBILE, AL

