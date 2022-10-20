ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

buzzfeednews.com

Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online

Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
RadarOnline

CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hypebae

Social Media Is Divided Over Kim Kardashian’s Controversial Skincare Advice

When it comes to celebrity skincare lines, I’m quite suspicious of all of the information they know about the products they produce. Social media queen Kim Kardashian has been the face of many beauty brands and while we know she is a makeup goddess, does she hold the same reign over skin routines? Social media begs to differ.
Hypebae

Adele Shares a Teaser for Her "I Drink Wine" Music Video

Adele has taken to social media to share a preview of her music video for “I Drink Wine” off her 30 album, released in November 2021. “The ‘I Drink Wine’ video was the first one I shot for this album,” she captioned an Instagram post. “And it’s finally coming out tomorrow!! I’m excited for you to see it and I can’t wait to see some of you tonight!”
Hypebae

Shakira Teases a Possible Collaboration With Bad Bunny

Shakira‘s next dream artist to work with is Bad Bunny. The Colombian singer revealed she’s waiting to collab with him, teasing the possibility. After Shakira dropped the music video for her latest single, “Monotonía” featuring Ozuna, many fans and content creators took to YouTube to upload reaction videos as this song garnered lots of attention for its various references to her ex Gerard Piqué and their recent breakup.
Hypebae

Taylor Swift Expected to Confirm 'Midnights' Tour Soon

This one’s for the Swifties — Taylor Swift is expected to officially announce her Midnights tour on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The musician is the latest guest to star in the show in celebration of her 10th studio album, Midnights, which arrived with a surprise “3 a.m. Edition” three hours after the release. With a total of 20 fresh tracks, fans are now wondering whether Swift will be going on tour for her new album.

