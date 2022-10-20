Read full article on original website
Related
Where to find $10 and $15 lunch during San Francisco Restaurant Week
From Orens Humus to Starbelly and more.
Beloved bakery in Oakland set to close Sunday
OAKLAND -- An iconic Oakland bakery which first opened in 1929 will be closing after this weekend.It's the end of the line for A Taste of Denmark and heartbroken customers say when it leaves it will be taking a part of Oakland along with it.From the fruit Danish to the Scandanavian butter cookies to the German chocolate cakes, the old-fashioned feel of A Taste of Denmark has drawn loyal customers of all ages from all over the Bay Area. Wayne Young first started going there as a kid."I've been coming here since 1975. I was five years old," he...
Eater
Where Can I Find Tatami-Style Seating in San Francisco?
Welcome to Ask Eater, a column from Eater SF where the site’s editors answer difficult dining questions from readers and friends. Have a question for us? Submit it via this form. Dear Eater SF,. My daughter is obsessed with Japan and wants to go to a restaurant where you...
sftimes.com
San Francisco Bay Area’s Michelin-Star Restaurants
The Bay Area is home to some of the best Michelin-star restaurants in the country. If you’re looking for an amazing dining experience, you’ll definitely want to check out one (or more!) of these restaurants. In this blog post, we’ll introduce you to some of the top Michelin-starred restaurants in the Bay Area. We’ll tell you a little bit about each one, so you can decide which one is right for you. Ready to start planning your dining adventure? Let’s get started!
Bay Area bakery goes viral, catches celeb's eye for elaborate 'Star Wars' bread
"I will never forget seeing my mom so happy."
National Saving Senior Dogs Week: Meet the Bay Area dogs available for adoption
(KRON) — Alice Mayn with Lily’s Legacy Senior Dog Sanctuary in Petaluma joined KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin to introduce us to some lovable senior dogs looking for their FURever homes.
sfstandard.com
5 New Spots to Eat and Drink in SF: Malaysian Noodlery Damansara, Boozy Brunch at Hazie’s and More
Noodles are making news this week, and we’re not mad about it! After years of experimenting with dinner parties and pop-ups across the city, chef Tracy Goh has found a soft place for her Malaysian laksa noodle bar to land in Noe Valley. More noodles abound over in Union...
sfstandard.com
Seven Must-Do Fall Hikes in the SF Bay Area
Autumn is one of the best times of year to hike near San Francisco. What the region lacks in terms of extensive fall foliage, it makes up for in clear skies and pleasant—even warm— temperatures. Few people know the best hikes of the season as well as Jane...
KRON4
4 Fun Things: Here is what’s happening in the Bay Area
(KRON) — Need something fun to do this weekend? Here are four fun things you can do in the Bay Area this weekend. 1. Dogfest Bay Area — Oakland (11 a.m. on Saturday) 2. Howl-O-Ween Parade — San Francisco (10 a.m. on Saturday) 3. Alameda Arts Festival...
pioneerpublishers.com
Longport sails into Concord with fine seafood dining
CONCORD, CA (Oct. 21, 2022) — With the recent closing of Scott’s, Yankee Pier and EMC, local white tablecloth seafood restaurants have found themselves on the endangered species list. Thankfully, the long-standing Walnut Creek Yacht Club has a compatriot with the newly opened Longport Fish Co. in Concord.
Bob's Donuts is expanding outside of the foggy confines of San Francisco for the first time
"Everyone has lifted us up to become who we are."
KTVU FOX 2
Beloved Oakland bakery closing after 93 years
OAKLAND, Calif. - One of Oakland's oldest businesses, A Taste of Denmark bakery, announced that it's closing. The 93-year-old bakery on Telegraph Avenue told KTVU they are going out of business soon, and hope customers will come say goodbye. They are baking all of their favorites this weekend for customers to come grab for the last time.
SFist
13 Best Bay Area Haunted Houses, Pumpkin Patches, and Halloween Whatnot For 2022
Submitted for your approval… 13 spooky Halloween weekend attractions in SF and the grave beyond for haunted houses, fiendish drag queens, spooky nights out, and family-friendly pumpkin patch spirits. The Bay Area spooky Halloween event season is now Hell-a upon us. A blood feast of Halloween events swarms SF...
SFist
Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning
A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
Golden Hour in This Small San Francisco Rental Apartment Is Breathtaking
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Name: Mandy Shold, partner, Blake, and tiny apartment panther, Misty. Location: San Francisco, California. Type of home: Apartment. Size: 800 square feet. Years...
theeastcountygazette.com
The Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in the Most Popular City San Francisco
San Francisco is a fantastic metropolis that overflows with conveniences and entertainment options. People, restaurants, and nightlife spots come in all shapes and sizes. With every sizable metropolis, some locations are more secure than others. Dishonest people and bad actors indeed coexist in any community, but some regions seem to have a higher concentration of both, making it less safe to live in or visit.
People displaced after house fire in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Multiple people have been displaced after a house fire Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire happened at 1978 46th Ave. in the Outer Sunset neighborhood. It is unknown at this time how many people were displaced. The blaze was a 1-alarm fire. Black smoke was […]
californiaglobe.com
Snap Becomes Latest Company To Leave San Francisco Amid Office Pullout In City
Snap, the parent company to popular social media sites such as Snapchat, became the latest tech company to pull out of San Francisco this week due expensive San Francisco leasing prices and more workers in the company working at home. This week alone, San Francisco has seen more retail establishments...
7x7.com
37 Fun Things to Do This Week (10.24.22)
You’re in for a ghoulishly good time this week with Halloween thrills spanning the Bay Area. Dress up for car-free trick-or-treating experiences, costume parties, bar crawls, and spooky film screenings. Not in the spirit? Check out San Francisco's new outdoor roller rink, tour a chocolate factory, savor Eataly's Campania...
Eater
Apparently, Boba Guys Workers Aren’t Even Allowed to Talk About Unions
In summer 2020, allegations of racial discrimination and sexual harassment came to light surrounding San Francisco-born tea drink company Boba Guys. At the time, now-defunct alt-weekly SF Weekly spoke to 10 former employees about issues of anti-Blackness and repeated microaggressions toward Black workers. Now, according to a Twitter thread posted on October 19 by writer and activist Sasha Perigo, the company is union-busting at its Mission District location. The San Francisco Chronicle spoke to current and former employees who allege the company retaliated against them for sharing information about unionizing, going so far as to call the police on workers when they protested the company’s actions.
Comments / 0