Lincoln, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Grass fires in rural area south of Lincoln prompt evacuation

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Residents in a rural area south of Lincoln were ordered to evacuate their homes Sunday afternoon because of wind-driven grass fires in the area. Anyone living in an area between Cortland and Firth in southern Lancaster and northern Gage counties was urged to evacuate because of the fires.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Rural fires torch hundreds of acres across three SE Nebraska Counties

BEATRICE - It was a dangerous scenario in southeast Nebraska Sunday, with field fires raging out of control. Firefighters in Gage, Saline and Lancaster Counties spent much of Sunday afternoon fighting field fires that raged out-of-control, pushed by south winds gusting above 40-miles-per-hour. One of the fires that started in northern Gage County pushed into Lancaster and Saline Counties, prompting evacuations in Lancaster County, according to Gage County Emergency Management Coordinator Lisa Wiegand.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Multiple fire departments respond to grass fire east of Cortland

CORTLAND, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management reported on Sunday that there are at least two large grass fires just south of the county that are creating smoky conditions in the southern portion of the county. According to a reporter on the scene, the fire is just east of...
CORTLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln Southwest High School opens to evacuees

LINCOLN, Neb. -- With thousands needing a place to go following wildfires in southeast Nebraska, a capital city school has opened its doors. Lincoln Southwest High School was used as an evacuation center for the many forced from their homes due to wildfires. The American Red Cross and Salvation Army...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Record holder offers giant pumpkin growing tips

NEBRASKA CITY – An Otoe man, who claims a new world’s record by paddling his giant pumpkin down the Missouri River this summer, shared the tip of the Styrofoam cup and other growing secrets at Grimm’s Gardens Thursday. Before Duane Hansen could hollow out his pumpkin, climb...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
klkntv.com

Several roads closed because of Nebraska wildfires

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation is asking people to avoid roads impacted by the wildfires on Sunday. U.S. Highway 275 is closed in both directions between Nebraska Highway 15 and M Road near Wisner because of the fires. U.S. Highway 136 is closed in both...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responds to south Lincoln fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near the 1500 block of F Street on Sunday at 12:50 p.m. According to LFR, when they arrived, black smoke was billowing from a second-story window. One person jumped from a window on the second-floor and was taken to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown.
LINCOLN, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Trout restocking happening this weekend in Norfolk, Columbus

If you’re looking for something to do Saturday morning, head out to Ta-Ha Zouka Park in Norfolk for the fall stocking of trout. Jeff Shuckman, Northeast District Supervisor of Fisheries with Nebraska Game and Parks, says a lot of these fish have been in the system for a while, so they’ll be bigger and more enjoyable for fishers to catch.
NORFOLK, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln non-profit helps pack over 23,000 meals

ROCA, Neb. (KOLN) - More than 34 million people across the globe are food insecure. Saturday, the Radebaugh family of Roca gathered their friends and family today to spend their Saturday packing meals that will make their way to all corners of the world. “It just takes a little bit...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska Community Blood Bank issues fourth blood emergency of the year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every two seconds someone in our state needs blood. Once again, the Nebraska Community Blood Bank has declared a blood emergency. That means they have just three days of blood on hand, they prefer to have a seven-day supply of blood. This emergency comes on top of the typical dip in donations this time of year.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

GALLERY: Night of the Living Drag Show

About a dozen drag performers took the stage inside the Centennial Room of the Nebraska Union for the annual Night of the Living Drag Show on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Night of the Living Drag is a Halloween-themed drag show put on by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's LGBTQA+ Center and Spectrum UNL.
LINCOLN, NE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska community steps up to help family with harvest

If you're in downtown Omaha and drive up Farnam Street this weekend, you'll notice something is missing in the midtown skyline. A man from rural Cass County was arrested for operating a marijuana grow operation. 6 News On Your Side: MCC teaching high schoolers about manufacturing. Updated: 10 hours ago.
OMAHA, NE

