Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph plays role in Malachi Coleman commitmentThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football offers 2023 edge rusher Nikko TaylorThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Grass fires in rural area south of Lincoln prompt evacuation
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Residents in a rural area south of Lincoln were ordered to evacuate their homes Sunday afternoon because of wind-driven grass fires in the area. Anyone living in an area between Cortland and Firth in southern Lancaster and northern Gage counties was urged to evacuate because of the fires.
News Channel Nebraska
Rural fires torch hundreds of acres across three SE Nebraska Counties
BEATRICE - It was a dangerous scenario in southeast Nebraska Sunday, with field fires raging out of control. Firefighters in Gage, Saline and Lancaster Counties spent much of Sunday afternoon fighting field fires that raged out-of-control, pushed by south winds gusting above 40-miles-per-hour. One of the fires that started in northern Gage County pushed into Lancaster and Saline Counties, prompting evacuations in Lancaster County, according to Gage County Emergency Management Coordinator Lisa Wiegand.
klkntv.com
Evacuation center set up for people affected by Lancaster County wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An evacuation center is now set up for people who are affected by the wildfires in southwest Lancaster County. The Lincoln-Lancaster Emergency Management Agency says the evacuation center is at Lincoln Southwest High School at 7001 S. 14th St. The American Red Cross is at...
KETV.com
Wind-swept wildfires force evacuations across Eastern Nebraska, Western Iowa
LINCOLN, Neb. — Ferocious winds turned small fires into large ones across Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa Sunday, damaging homes and pushing hundreds of volunteer and professional firefighters to their limits. Farmers and law enforcement took stands along county roads and in farm fields parched by weeks of little...
1011now.com
Emergency Management asks part of southern Lancaster Co. to evacuate due to wildfires
CORTLAND, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management reported on Sunday that there are multiple large grass fires just south of the county that are creating smoky conditions in the southern portion of the county. An Evacuation Center has been set up at Lincoln Southwest High School at 7001. S...
KSNB Local4
Multiple fire departments respond to grass fire east of Cortland
CORTLAND, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management reported on Sunday that there are at least two large grass fires just south of the county that are creating smoky conditions in the southern portion of the county. According to a reporter on the scene, the fire is just east of...
klin.com
UPDATE: Evacuations Ordered in SW Lincoln and Lancaster County Due to Vegetation Fire
Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency: -EMERGENCY MESSAGE If you are between 54th and 38th Firth to Olive Creek, please Evacuate now to the north and east. Nebraska State Patrol: Troopers are assisting emergency management with evacuations of some areas in southern Lancaster County and northern Gage County due to a large fire.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln Southwest High School opens to evacuees
LINCOLN, Neb. -- With thousands needing a place to go following wildfires in southeast Nebraska, a capital city school has opened its doors. Lincoln Southwest High School was used as an evacuation center for the many forced from their homes due to wildfires. The American Red Cross and Salvation Army...
News Channel Nebraska
Record holder offers giant pumpkin growing tips
NEBRASKA CITY – An Otoe man, who claims a new world’s record by paddling his giant pumpkin down the Missouri River this summer, shared the tip of the Styrofoam cup and other growing secrets at Grimm’s Gardens Thursday. Before Duane Hansen could hollow out his pumpkin, climb...
UPDATE: SW Lancaster County 'under control' but avoid area
Due to a fire threat in Lancaster County, evacuations are in order for Southwest Lancaster County. More details to come.
klkntv.com
Several roads closed because of Nebraska wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation is asking people to avoid roads impacted by the wildfires on Sunday. U.S. Highway 275 is closed in both directions between Nebraska Highway 15 and M Road near Wisner because of the fires. U.S. Highway 136 is closed in both...
klkntv.com
Streets across Lincoln will temporarily close Sunday for For Good Life Halfsy
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several streets across Lincoln will temporarily close on Sunday for the Good Life Halfsy half-marathon. About 6,000 in-person and virtual runners will participate in the race, which begins at 8:30 a.m. at Seacrest Field. The race will end in the Railyard on Canopy Street. Residents...
1011now.com
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responds to south Lincoln fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near the 1500 block of F Street on Sunday at 12:50 p.m. According to LFR, when they arrived, black smoke was billowing from a second-story window. One person jumped from a window on the second-floor and was taken to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown.
norfolkneradio.com
Trout restocking happening this weekend in Norfolk, Columbus
If you’re looking for something to do Saturday morning, head out to Ta-Ha Zouka Park in Norfolk for the fall stocking of trout. Jeff Shuckman, Northeast District Supervisor of Fisheries with Nebraska Game and Parks, says a lot of these fish have been in the system for a while, so they’ll be bigger and more enjoyable for fishers to catch.
1011now.com
Lincoln non-profit helps pack over 23,000 meals
ROCA, Neb. (KOLN) - More than 34 million people across the globe are food insecure. Saturday, the Radebaugh family of Roca gathered their friends and family today to spend their Saturday packing meals that will make their way to all corners of the world. “It just takes a little bit...
1011now.com
Nebraska Community Blood Bank issues fourth blood emergency of the year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every two seconds someone in our state needs blood. Once again, the Nebraska Community Blood Bank has declared a blood emergency. That means they have just three days of blood on hand, they prefer to have a seven-day supply of blood. This emergency comes on top of the typical dip in donations this time of year.
Daily Nebraskan
GALLERY: Night of the Living Drag Show
About a dozen drag performers took the stage inside the Centennial Room of the Nebraska Union for the annual Night of the Living Drag Show on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Night of the Living Drag is a Halloween-themed drag show put on by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's LGBTQA+ Center and Spectrum UNL.
3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
1011now.com
Traffic Alert: Runners taking over the streets of Lincoln for the Good Life Halfsy
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Good Life Halfsy is Sunday October 23rd. The half marathon will have a major impact on roads in Lincoln. Organizers said roads will close to traffic approximately thirty minutes before the first participant and will re-open approximately thirty minutes after the last participant. Road closures...
WOWT
Nebraska community steps up to help family with harvest
If you're in downtown Omaha and drive up Farnam Street this weekend, you'll notice something is missing in the midtown skyline. A man from rural Cass County was arrested for operating a marijuana grow operation. 6 News On Your Side: MCC teaching high schoolers about manufacturing. Updated: 10 hours ago.
Comments / 0