This Sparkling Idaho City Was Named One of America’s Prettiest in Winter
Earlier this month, Country Living Magazine posted a list titled “40 of the Prettiest American Towns to Visit During the Winter.” We fully expected one or more Idaho cities to appear on the list, but we were pretty shocked that THIS was the one that got picked!. In...
Caution, Idaho Prepares For Wild Winter Snowfall This Week
You don't have to be a rabid fan of the HBO series Game of Thrones to understand the phrase, 'winter is coming.' In some parts of our state, winter leaves for about a month or two. Multiple weather reports say it's time to ditch the lawnmower and break out the snow shovel.
Updated Boise Winter Weather Predictions Say It’s Going to Be a Wet One
Just a few weeks ago we shared the NOAA’s initial winter forecast for Boise and the surrounding area. As cooler temperatures settle in, that forecast has shifted a bit!. Honestly, the first forecast didn’t give us much to go on. When it came to if temperatures were going to be above or below normal, it was a toss-up for the Boise area. The forecast showed us “equal chances of temperatures above or below average.” It also showed equal chances of above or below-normal precipitation.
Idaho Botanical Garden hosts annual Fall Harvest
BOISE, Idaho — The annual Fall Harvest Days festival is currently underway at the Idaho Botanical Garden, and will run all month long. Eric Walle, the Event Director at the Idaho Botanical Garden, said the event runs every Saturday during the month of October, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
One of the Most Guarded Places in the World is Just 4 Hours from Boise
There are many heavily guarded and protected areas throughout the world, such as The White House, Area 51, and Fort Knox... but did you know one of the most heavily guarded places in the world is actually less than 5 hours away from Boise?. A recent article from MoneyWise shares...
The Best French Fries In Boise According To You
I went to an establishment last week for dinner and was looking forward to trying their fries and only after having a couple I couldn't eat anymore. They we're just overly seasoned and even the fry sauce couldn't help mask the seasoning, so as I was sitting there eating my burger, I started to ponder... who has the best fries in Boise? What better way to figure who has the best fries than ask you and that's exactly what I did.
St. Luke's Children's experiencing increase in patients
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — St. Luke’s Children’s has been experiencing an increase in patients for this time of year, partially due to continuing population growth in Idaho communities and also due to increased seasonal respiratory illnesses. While St. Luke’s Children’s hospital employs a number of strategies to...
New moratorium announced on Snake River Water Rights
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — New water use permits have been essentially cut off by the Idaho Department of Water Resources, says a new Snake River Water Rights Moratorium. The order, announced Friday, covers an area extending east of Boise, upstream from the Murphy Water-Flow Gage at Swan Falls...
Growing Idaho: Population explosion in Star
The population of Star, along the Ada-Canyon county line, is 30 times what it was 25 years ago. The mayor talks about the growing pains and opportunities.
Idaho Should Have Special Road Rules for Early-Morning Commuters
Back in April 2022, I confessed my desperate bout with the drive-around blues. What Fresh Hell Is This? My Daily Commute From Star to Boise in Gifs is a playful dramedy of sorts. It's a woe-is-me rant spiked with sarcasm and truth only local road warriors can understand. Since then...
Alligator Spotted & Captured Near Pacific Northwest Canal
A man was walking his dog last Thursday in a city on the Oregon and Idaho border when he spotted what he thought was an alligator. Yes, an American alligator. The man was walking near his hometown of New Plymouth in Idaho, right next to the Oregon border around 8:30 pm last Thursday night when he spotted the alligator. He was walking his dog off SE First Avenue just south of New Plymouth, when he spotted it moving in the bushes. After spotting the gator, he decided to capture it, load it into a horse trailer, and call the Idaho Fish and Game officials.
7's HERO: 37-year-old Boise mother facing stage four cancer shares her inspiring journey
BOISE, Idaho — Jenny Giese of Boise was just 37 years old when she discovered a lump in her breast. She had just had her second son and was breastfeeding, so, she was not overly concerned. "The lump went away. We assumed that it was related to breastfeeding, maybe...
One year later: the Boise Towne Square Mall shooting
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Today marks the one-year anniversary of the Boise Towne Square Mall shooting. A disturbed man killed two people, Jo Acker and Roberto Padilla Arguelles, and injured many others before taking his own life. In the days and weeks that followed the shooting the stories of...
The Boise Area Has Sadly Lost At Least 30 Businesses in 2022
For many local businesses, the last two years have been an absolute rollercoaster. One of the first lows came in the form of the Idaho Stay Home Order issued to prevent the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the Gem State. When it went into effect on March 25, 2020, some businesses that were considered "non-essential" had to close their doors completely. Others seriously had to alter the way they did business. Ultimately, the amount of revenue the businesses were making took a HUGE hit.
New Spirit of Flight Museum opens
The Spirit of Flight Foundation museum opened its new facility at Nampa Municipal Airport (KMAN) Oct. 1, 2022. Relocated from Colorado, the museum features a rotating collection of exhibits designed to inspire generations to explore aviation and aviation history, according to museum officials. Flying aircraft are on display to promote...
Idaho State Police searching for missing, endangered 75-year-old man
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) are asking for the public's help in locating a missing, endangered 75-year-old asian man. Bill Jonathan "John" Nishioka is described as being approximately 5'1", and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be in a location west of Wilder, at around 1:26 a.m. on Oct. 23, according to ISP.
Meridian moving forward with dangerous dog ordinance
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian is moving forward an ordinance that will bring Meridian’s “dangerous dog” classifications in line with Boise and other entities in the Treasure Valley. A spokesperson said a first reading of and public hearing on the ordinance is likely to happen on Nov....
