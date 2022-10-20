ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

KIDO Talk Radio

Updated Boise Winter Weather Predictions Say It’s Going to Be a Wet One

Just a few weeks ago we shared the NOAA’s initial winter forecast for Boise and the surrounding area. As cooler temperatures settle in, that forecast has shifted a bit!. Honestly, the first forecast didn’t give us much to go on. When it came to if temperatures were going to be above or below normal, it was a toss-up for the Boise area. The forecast showed us “equal chances of temperatures above or below average.” It also showed equal chances of above or below-normal precipitation.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

The Best French Fries In Boise According To You

I went to an establishment last week for dinner and was looking forward to trying their fries and only after having a couple I couldn't eat anymore. They we're just overly seasoned and even the fry sauce couldn't help mask the seasoning, so as I was sitting there eating my burger, I started to ponder... who has the best fries in Boise? What better way to figure who has the best fries than ask you and that's exactly what I did.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

St. Luke's Children's experiencing increase in patients

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — St. Luke’s Children’s has been experiencing an increase in patients for this time of year, partially due to continuing population growth in Idaho communities and also due to increased seasonal respiratory illnesses. While St. Luke’s Children’s hospital employs a number of strategies to...
BOISE, ID
kmvt

New moratorium announced on Snake River Water Rights

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — New water use permits have been essentially cut off by the Idaho Department of Water Resources, says a new Snake River Water Rights Moratorium. The order, announced Friday, covers an area extending east of Boise, upstream from the Murphy Water-Flow Gage at Swan Falls...
BOISE, ID
98.3 The KEY

Alligator Spotted & Captured Near Pacific Northwest Canal

A man was walking his dog last Thursday in a city on the Oregon and Idaho border when he spotted what he thought was an alligator. Yes, an American alligator. The man was walking near his hometown of New Plymouth in Idaho, right next to the Oregon border around 8:30 pm last Thursday night when he spotted the alligator. He was walking his dog off SE First Avenue just south of New Plymouth, when he spotted it moving in the bushes. After spotting the gator, he decided to capture it, load it into a horse trailer, and call the Idaho Fish and Game officials.
NEW PLYMOUTH, ID
KIVI-TV

Alligator caught in New Plymouth Thursday

An alligator was caught in New Plymouth and taken in by Idaho Fish and Game on Friday morning, according to a press release from Idaho Fish and Game. Thursday night, a resident was walking their dog on Southeast First Avenue south of New Plymouth when they saw something moving in the brush. After identifying the animal as a 3.5-foot alligator, the resident caught the animal, loaded it into a nearby horse trailer and called Fish and Game. The alligator is currently being housed at a Fish and Game facility.
NEW PLYMOUTH, ID
Post Register

One year later: the Boise Towne Square Mall shooting

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Today marks the one-year anniversary of the Boise Towne Square Mall shooting. A disturbed man killed two people, Jo Acker and Roberto Padilla Arguelles, and injured many others before taking his own life. In the days and weeks that followed the shooting the stories of...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

The Boise Area Has Sadly Lost At Least 30 Businesses in 2022

For many local businesses, the last two years have been an absolute rollercoaster. One of the first lows came in the form of the Idaho Stay Home Order issued to prevent the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the Gem State. When it went into effect on March 25, 2020, some businesses that were considered "non-essential" had to close their doors completely. Others seriously had to alter the way they did business. Ultimately, the amount of revenue the businesses were making took a HUGE hit.
BOISE, ID
generalaviationnews.com

New Spirit of Flight Museum opens

The Spirit of Flight Foundation museum opened its new facility at Nampa Municipal Airport (KMAN) Oct. 1, 2022. Relocated from Colorado, the museum features a rotating collection of exhibits designed to inspire generations to explore aviation and aviation history, according to museum officials. Flying aircraft are on display to promote...
NAMPA, ID
107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho.

