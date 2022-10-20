ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Juvenile Suspect Jailed in Fatal Stabbing of Teen, 16, Justin Ferguson in Oceanside

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
Photo credit: Airman 1st Class Gustavo Castillo

An underage suspect was in custody Thursday on suspicion of fatally stabbing a teenage boy this week in Oceanside.

The alleged assailant was arrested Wednesday, said Jennifer Atenza, spokeswoman for the Oceanside Police Department. His name was withheld because he is a minor. Atenza said she could not provide his age.

The suspect allegedly stabbed 16-year-old Justin Ferguson of Oceanside in the chest shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday in a parking lot at Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Mesa Drive.

Following the assault, an acquaintance drove the victim away from the park, then pulled over a few blocks to the west. From there, paramedics took the boy to Tri-City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead late in the evening.

The circumstances that led to the stabbing remained unclear Thursday.

Updated at 12:05 p.m. Oct. 20, 2022

— City News Service

