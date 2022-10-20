Nevertheless, Love Is Blind persisted. If it seems like the second season just ended, that's because it basically did, but Love Is Blind Season 3 is already in full swing, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday. You can expect to see it falling on and off the TV chart for the next few weeks. Today it's at No. 3, with The Watcher and Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story taking the top 2 spots. Over on the Top 10 Movies list, the Charlize Theron-starring fantasy movie The School of Good and Evil comes in at No. 1.

