Yellowstone Season 5 to Preview Two Weeks Early — How to Rope a Ticket
Yellowstone aficionados, your fanship is about to be rewarded. On Thursday, the mega-popular Western drama announced that its Season 5 premiere, which won’t hit the Paramount Network until Sunday, Nov. 13, when two episodes start unspooling at 8/7c, will get a sneak-peek preview at 100+ AMC Theaters locations on Saturday, Oct. 29. Tickets to the event are $15 and go on sale… well, today, at AMCTheatres.com and on the AMC Mobile App. In addition to whetting viewers’ appetites for the next chapter in the Dutton family’s blood-soaked story, screenings will include a preview of Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s Tulsa King, the...
ETOnline.com
'House of the Dragon' Finale: Fans React to That Shocking Death That Ended Season 1
After a lengthy battle of succession that involved massive time jumps, unexpected twists, surprise changes from George R.R. Martin's source material Fire & Blood and, of course, dragons, incest and death, season 1 of House of the Dragon has come to a dramatic and satisfying close. And like it has done in the first nine episodes, the finale for the Game of Thrones prequel series had fans talking, with some taking to social media to post the most wild and accurate responses to a final hour filled with even more dragons and deaths.
'1899' will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 17
The new series "1899," from the creators of "Dark" will premiere Nov. 13 on Netflix.
HBO Announces Perry Mason Season 2 Premiere Date After Lengthy Hiatus
Perry Mason is back on the case. After a two-year hiatus, HBO announced on Twitter today that the reboot was currently in production. Perry Mason Season 2 is set to arrive on HBO Max in February 2023, nearly three years after the series premiere. Matthew Rhys (The Americans) is set...
Get a year of streaming for just $2 per month with this Paramount Plus deal
Until November 3rd, you can sign up for Paramount Plus and get half off your first year of streaming AND a free streaming stick.
Netflix fans are calling new mystery thriller 'the best film they've seen all year'
Content warning: This article includes discussion of sexual assault. In need of some good viewing this weekend? Then look no further, as there's a new mystery thriller and viewers are calling it 'the best film they've seen all year'. You can watch the trailer here:. Netflix's Luckiest Girl Alive, directed...
ohmymag.co.uk
Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss
It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
The 8 new Netflix releases everyone will be streaming next week
October is an important month for Netflix, with the streaming giant set to report its latest quarterly earnings just over a week from now. Analysts, of course, will be watching for signs of, among other things, growth or a slowdown in the company’s subscriber base — which depends, in turn, on the quality of the ongoing Netflix releases that debut on the service each week.
Katie Maloney Is Dating 25-Year-Old Actor Satchel Clendenin After Tom Schwartz Divorce
Moving on! Katie Maloney is dating actor Satchel Clendenin after finalizing her divorce from Tom Schwartz, Us Weekly exclusively confirms. The 35-year-old Vanderpump Rules star’s beau — an L.A. resident who is 10 years her junior — has “met some of” her costars and “hung out with some of her friends” since sparking their romance, a source tells Us.
House of the Dragon: ‘Harrowing’ episode 10 scene leaves viewers feeling traumatised
House of the Dragon featured yet another “traumatising” birth scene in its season one finale.When the series began, the showrunners. Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, said they would not “shy away” from several births that take place in George RR Martin’s source material, Fire & Blood.One such scene featured in the opening episode, and ended in the death of Queen Aemma (Sian Brooke). A second followed in episode six, when Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) gives birth to Joffrey. *Spoilers follow – you have been warned*In episode 10, Rhaenyra, shortly after learning her father King Viserys (Paddy Considine) has died, goes...
Streaming services are getting expensive. Here are the ones that get you the most bang for your buck.
Prime Video gets subscribers the most movies per dollar, followed by Peacock and Netflix. Discovery+ is the best deal for TV.
ETOnline.com
'House of the Dragon' Season 2: Everything We Know About the 'GOT' Prequel Series' Return
Early during season 1 of House of the Dragon, HBO renewed the Game of Thrones prequel, confirming that the series would return for a second season. Based on George R.R. Martin’s novel, Fire & Blood, which is a history book recounting notable events in Westeros in the 200 years before the original series, HOTD will continue to explore the in-fighting and intrigue surrounding House Targaryen.
CNET
'House of the Dragon' Episode 9: The White Worm Explained
After a few House of the Dragon episodes without Mysaria, the character made a blink-and-you-miss-it comeback in episode 8. Now that we've seen the ninth installment, there's little doubt that she's the face behind the name "The White Worm." But her role on the show going forward remains unclear. Mysaria...
‘House of the Dragon’ Season Finale Leaks Online: HBO ‘Aggressively Monitoring’
The Season 1 finale of “House of the Dragon” leaked online this Friday, just days before the popular fantasy series was set to close out its freshman year. In a statement to IndieWire, HBO blamed the leak on a distribution partner in Europe, the Middle East, or the African region. The channel also stated that it is “aggressively” searching for and taking down copies of the leak on the internet. “We are aware that the tenth episode of ‘House of the Dragon’ has been posted on illegal torrent sites. It appears to have originated from a distribution partner in the EMEA region,”...
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, October 20
Nevertheless, Love Is Blind persisted. If it seems like the second season just ended, that's because it basically did, but Love Is Blind Season 3 is already in full swing, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday. You can expect to see it falling on and off the TV chart for the next few weeks. Today it's at No. 3, with The Watcher and Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story taking the top 2 spots. Over on the Top 10 Movies list, the Charlize Theron-starring fantasy movie The School of Good and Evil comes in at No. 1.
‘American Horror Story: NYC’ Introduces a Serial Killer You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
Warning: This story contains spoilers for the first two episodes of American Horror Story: NYC. American Horror Story: NYC seems a culmination of everything Ryan Murphy has made in the past: It’s like if Pose met Dahmer met the Rubber Man, the mysterious murderous figure that we first met in AHS season one. Over the first two episodes, which premiered Wednesday on FX and is now streaming on Hulu, we meet a cast of characters trying to survive New York in 1981, specifically a mysterious illness infecting both deer on Fire Island and LGBTQ people alike, and a serial...
Ellen DeGeneres Announces New Project 5 Months After Talk Show Ended
Ellen DeGeneres is returning to the small screen. The talk show host, whose series The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended five months ago in May, is returning to the world of television with her new docustyle series About Time For Yourself…with Ellen, which follows DeGeneres as she keeps herself occupied with new hobbies while unemployed.
Netflix's "The Watcher" is based on a true story. Here's the history of the house and its stalker
"The Watcher," a new horror show about a house being stalked by an anonymous tormenter, has hit Netflix – but it's not just a scary story, it's a real one. A house in Westfield, New Jersey has been notoriously stalked by someone who sends harassing letters – signed by "The Watcher" – to its inhabitants.After buying the house at 657 Boulevard in 2014, Derek and Maria Broaddus decided to renovate it before moving in. As they re-did the house, "The Watcher" began tormenting them, claiming in his anonymous letters that the house was his family's for decades and that he...
TVGuide.com
House of the Dragon Season 2: Release Date, Cast, and More
House of the Dragon's Season 1 finale is about to come in to your living room like a dragon busting through the floor of a king's coronation. The final episode of the first season airs Sunday night at 9/8c on HBO and HBO Max, but we're already looking ahead to Season 2, when the Targaryens and their kin fight among themselves for control of the Iron Throne and Westeros. (#TeamAlicent here!)
ETOnline.com
Channing Tatum Shares Steamy First Look at 'Magic Mike: Last Dance' With Salma Hayek -- Abs Included!
Will you have this (last) dance? Channing Tatum posted a sneak peek at the third Magic Mike installment to Instagram on Friday. "All good things begin in Miami," Tatum wrote beneath a photo of Salma Hayek touching his bare chest while seated at a dinner table. "#MagicMikesLastDance in theaters Valentine’s Day weekend. And #MagicMikeLive’s @mmltour is open now!" He also posted the same image to Twitter and Facebook, and.
