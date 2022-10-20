Read full article on original website
IGN
New Tales from the Borderlands - Official Launch Trailer
New Tales from the Borderlands is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Epic Game Store). Check out the launch trailer to see the antics of Anu, Octavio, and Fran, learn more about the story and get ready to join them and fight back against exploitation and corporate greed in this narrative-driven adventure game.
IGN
Best New Anime to Watch (Fall Season 2022)
Battle royale soccer, chainsaws for hands, and a kickass Substitute Shinigami are just some of what you can expect this fall anime season. There's a new stacked season of anime to check out this Fall like the highly anticipated Chainsaw Man, My Hero Academia Season 6, and part 2 of the lovable Spy X Family. We're also seeing the return of Bleach after almost a decade with the final arc, The Thousand-Year Blood War. Across Crunchyroll, HIDIVE, and Netflix, as well as others, there are a lot of places to enjoy anime at the moment.
IGN
Tim Burton Shares Why Dumbo Was Probably His Last Film With Disney
Director Tim Burton has shared why his live-action remake of Dumbo will probably be the last film he will ever make for Disney. As reported by Deadline, Burton was speaking about this topic at a press conference at the Lumière Festival in Lyon, France, where he received the Prix Lumière award. For those unfamiliar, this award recognizes someone in the world of film for their contributions to the medium.
IGN
Puppet Master: Doktor Death - Official Trailer
The most malevolent marionette in Charles Band’s Iconic Puppet Master universe comes crawling out of his trunk in this shocking sidebar to Full Moon's most beloved franchise! The scalpel-wielding Doktor Death is unleashed in a ramshackle nursing home and once the terror begins it refuses to stop until the pint-sized psycho surgeon has spilled blood.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok: The Final Preview
In 2018, Sony Santa Monica Studio created one of the best mixes of combat and storytelling ever made: God of War. God of War Ragnarok has a lot to live up to and so far I’m happy to say that I’m loving the opening moments. I’ve had the opportunity to play through the first 5 or so hours and it has delivered an engaging, emotional story with portions of Kratos violently ripping things in half sprinkled in during the touching opening story beats.
IGN
Mario+Rabbids Sparks of Hope Sparks List and Where to Find All Sparks
At the start, a Spark can be equipped for each hero, and later up to two different Sparks can protect any one character. You'll also be able to level up Sparks just as Heroes themselves level up - by feeding them Star Bits earned from battles and missions, and exploration. Increasing a Spark's level will bolster their activated abilities to make them even more powerful.
IGN
An Amish Sin - Official Trailer
The Amish world has always fascinated outsiders with its insular community and 18th-century lifestyle that shuns the temptations of modernity. But all is not as wholesome as it seems. Inspired by true stories, AmishSin follows Rachel (Dylan Ratzlaff), an Amish teen who refuses to obey her parent’s command that she marry the man who abused her as a child. When she attempts to run away, she is caught and sent to a “rehab” for Amish girls who don’t follow the rules.
IGN
Neo: The World Ends With You - Steam Release Trailer
Neo: The World Ends With You is available now on Steam. Check out the latest trailer to meet the characters, and get ready to explore Tokyo as Rindo, leader of the Wicked Twisters, as you battle to survive and win the “Reapers’ Game.”
'House of the Dragon' finale: Queen Rhaenyra's fury over the cruelest death as dragons go rogue
HBO's "House of the Dragon" ended its first season with a finale that featured a world-changing death by dragon.
IGN
Atari Mania - Launch Trailer
Atari Mania is available now on PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, and Atari VCS. Check out the launch trailer for Atari Mania, where you play as the Caretaker of the Atari Vault and take on 'dead pixels,' agents of chaos who aim to corrupt beloved Atari titles of decades past.
IGN
The Silent Hill: Townfall Trailer Audio Is Hiding a Secret Message
There's more than meets the eye (and ear) to the already ominous Silent Hill: Townfall trailer, as NoCode and Annapurna have hidden a secret message within its audio. Following a tease from co-producer NoCode's creative director Jon McKellan that the trailer includes some secrets, Reddit user MilkmanEX extracted its audio and converted it to an MP3. When viewing the audio's spectrogram, at around 52 seconds in, the secret message appears.
IGN
English Localisation by <Redacted>
For all of the games – including its own sequels – that have come since, the opening moments of 1998’s Metal Gear Solid still loom large. After years of terrible pre-recorded ‘interactive movies’, here, at last, was a game that understood that having live actors on screen wasn’t the key ingredient in giving something a cinematic edge. Metal Gear Solid, if nothing else, understood how to create mood, even if the camera was panning around low-polygon character models. It aimed to feel like a movie, not look like one.
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Hands-On Preview - Everything We Know
Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are less than a month away, and I was lucky enough to go hands-on with a special demo build, specifically of Pokemon Scarlet. I could explore a large area and tackle three main story tasks in any order, and I opted to get a taste of as many things as I could in the hour I had, including the Let’s Go! feature, picnics, a Starfall Street challenge, a Gym Test and battle, plus, character customization. Here are my hands-on impressions of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with summaries of everything we know about the games so far.
IGN
All Genshin Future Star Locations - Star-Seeker's Sojourn Day 2
The Genshin Impact Star-Seeker's Sojourn event has begun! This limited-time Genshin Impact 3.1 event requires you to search for Future Star locations on behalf of NPC Banu, using a gadget to unveil where the star is hiding. After finding the star location, you must solve a puzzle to obtain the star itself.
IGN
No Man's Sky Nintendo Switch vs PS4 Performance Review
No Man's Sky Waypoint 4.0 has now released on Nintendo's Switch, porting the universe into your hands. The sheer scale of the game is a tight fit for the Switch's hardware specs as it offers multi-player, procedural world generation, and limitless planets to explore. Just how well does this monumental title translate to the mobile form factor? What has been sacrificed from the PS4 version? Graphics, performance, loading, and much more are covered here in our IGN performance review.
IGN
The Weird and Wonderful Fans Still Playing Fallout 76
The launch of Fallout 76 was a disaster. From unforgivable bugs and data breaches, to collector’s edition items that were the very definition of the words ‘false advertising’, the once lauded series went from controversy to controversy after the launch of its first MMO. Fallout 76, according to most, was dead on arrival.
IGN
Apex Legends Season 15: Catalyst Lore Explained
Apex Legends next season Eclipse revealed their new legend Catalyst. We got the lore trailer revealing Catalyst’s backstory and motivations for joining the Apex games. Just in case you missed it, here’s everything you need to know about Catalyst’s background. Catalyst comes from the planet Boreas. If...
IGN
No Man's Sky – Switch Performance Review
Creating an entire universe of stars and planets is no mean feat, but Hello Games did just that in the 2016 game No Man’s Sky. However, as monumental a challenge as that was, getting the same universe into the comparatively itty bitty memory and hardware budget of the Nintendo Switch is nothing short of galactic.
IGN
Gotham Knights - How to Unlock Co-op Multiplayer
One of the big draws of Gotham Knights is being able to play online co-op with another person. However, you will need to do a couple things in order to unlock multiplayer. For more on Gotham Knights, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/gotham-knights.
IGN
No Plans for a Resident Evil Code Veronica Remake Just Yet, Capcom Says
The Resident Evil series has experienced a huge REnaissance (or how about REvival?) in the last few years, with multiple new mainline entries and remakes. With modern remakes of 2, 3, and 4 on the books, some RE fans are hoping to see a remake of Resident Evil: Code Veronica. According to Capcom, however, there are currently no plans to remake the 2000 Dreamcast title.
