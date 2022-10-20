Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Sabres' Craig Anderson: First off ice Saturday
Anderson was the first goaltender off the ice Saturday, reports Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News, indicating he will be in the road crease against Vancouver. Anderson has not played since Opening Night, when he turned aside 35 of 36 shots in a 4-1 win over Ottawa. The 41-year-old netminder looks to have been overtaken for the No. 1 job with the Sabres by Eric Comrie. He will face the Canucks in Vancouver's home opener Saturday. The Canucks have scored 15 goals in five games.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Four-game, seven-assist streak
Kucherov delivered an assist Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Islanders. It extended his point streak to four games (seven assists). Kucherov is still waiting to score his first goal of the season. He has eight apples in six contests so far.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Registers another two helpers
Kucherov earned a pair of assists Friday, leading the Lightning to a 3-2 overtime win over the Panthers. Kucherov, who has collected two assists in each of the Lightning's past three games, helped open the scoring Friday by passing to hot-scoring Steven Stamkos for a first-period, power-play goal. Kucherov also assisted on Brayden Point's third-period, game-tying tally. The 29-year-old Kucherov added a team-high five shots in 23:09 of ice time, the most among forwards. Kucherov's multi-assist effort Friday matched his performances against the Flyers on Tuesday and the Penguins on Oct. 15.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Unavailable Saturday
Atkinson (upper body) is not in Saturday's lineup against Nashville, Giana Han of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Despite head coach John Tortorella's early optimism that Atkinson could have made the Opening Night lineup, the 33-year-old will miss his fifth straight game to begin the 2022-23 campaign. The Flyers will be back home Sunday to face the Sharks but Atkinson can be considered out indefinitely until there's more information on his status.
CBS Sports
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Still week-to-week
Chychrun (wrist) is still week-to-week, according to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports. Chychrun has joined the Coyotes on their road trip through eastern Canada, but he's still recovering from offseason surgery and hasn't played at all in the 2022-23 season. Chychrun led all defensemen in 2020-21 with 18 goals, but injuries hampered him last season and he managed only seven goals and 21 points in 47 contests.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Earns early helper
Hedman was credited with a first-period assist Friday as the Lightning edged the Panthers, 3-2 in overtime. As the Lightning continue to struggle to score, Hedman is attempting to add offense from the back end. Entering Friday with just one win in four games, the Lightning were stymied with a meandering 2.5 goals per game average. Hedman, who was credited with an assist during his fourth straight outing Friday, gave the Lightning an early boost when Steven Stamkos opened the scoring by connecting on a power play. The 31-year-old defenseman added four shots during a team-high 26:34 of ice time against the Panthers.
CBS Sports
Sabres' Craig Anderson: Allows one goal in win
Anderson allowed a goal on 30 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks. Anderson drew a rare start Saturday and extended Vancouver's season-opening misery. This was his second start of the year, and he's allowed just two goals on 66 shots. Eric Comrie had started the last three games against a brutal stretch of opponents in Florida, Edmonton and Calgary, so it appears this could still be a timeshare situation in the Sabres' crease. They end a road trip Tuesday in Seattle, which is a solid matchup for whichever goalie draws the start.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Keeps on collecting tallies
Stamkos scored a goal and was credited with an assist for the low-scoring Lightning, who topped the Panthers 3-2 in overtime Friday. Stamkos, who notched seven of the Lightning's first 11 goals this season, opened the scoring Friday with a power-play marker. The 32-year-old center also helped cap the scoring with an assist on Brayden Point's overtime winner. Stamkos, who added four shots, has scored at least one goal in each of the Lightning's five games. Including his final eight appearances last season, he has compiled 17 goals in his past 13 games.
CBS Sports
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Deposits empty-netter
Girgensons scored an empty-net goal and blocked four shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks. Girgensons has tallied twice in five games this year, though he's been limited to fourth-line usage. The 28-year-old center has added six shots on net, a plus-3 rating and seven blocked shots. His defensive skills should keep him in the lineup, but long gone are the days of the Latvian challenging for top-six minutes since the Sabres appear to be significantly deeper up the middle than in past years.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Brett Rypien: Will start Week 7
Rypien is set to start the Broncos' Week 7 matchup against the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. With Russell Wilson (hamstring) sidelined, Rypien will get the starting nod for Denver. He last saw action in Week 16 of the 2021 season for the Broncos, but this will mark his first meaningful time on the field.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Swipes second bag of NLCS in win
Schwarber went 0-for-1 with a stolen base, three walks and a run scored during Sunday's 4-3 win over the Padres in Game 5 of the NLCS. Schwarber was able to record his 12th steal of the season in the third inning off Yu Darvish, and he would go on to score after a Rhys Hoskins homer to give the Phillies a 2-0 lead. The 29-year-old did an amazing job as the leadoff man Sunday, drawing three walks in a single game for the fourth time this season. Schwarber came into Game 5 with a .529 OBP in the NLCS, and his three-walk performance raised his OBP to a stellar .571. He has set the tone on offense as the leadoff man in the Philadelphia lineup and will look to do the same in the World Series.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Targeted 10 times in defeat
Johnson secured five of 10 targets for 42 yards during the Steelers' 16-10 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. Johnson led the Steelers in targets during Sunday's defeat, and he drew double-digit targets for the fifth time over the fist seven games of the season. However, he only managed to secure half of his targets and was held under 50 receiving yards for the third time in the last four weeks. He'll face a slightly tougher matchup against Philadelphia in Week 8.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Out Sunday
Wilson (hamstring) will not play in the Broncos' Week 7 matchup with the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Denver will opt to err on the side of caution with Wilson and allow him time to heal and prevent a lingering injury. As a result, Brett Rypien will ge the start against the Jets. Wilson's next chance to suit up will come in Week 8 versus the Jaguars.
CBS Sports
Chase Claypool trade rumors: Teams expect Steelers receiver to be available at deadline, per report
With the NFL trade deadline just over a week away, teams are beginning to pick up the phone and inquire about players who may be available. One big name that could potentially be on the move is Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool. Per ESPN, Claypool is one of the...
CBS Sports
Lions' Josh Reynolds: Low usage despite St. Brown's exit
Reynolds caught one of two targets for eight yards during Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Cowboys. After seeing 28 targets over the previous three games, Reynolds was curiously unused on a day that Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion) left early to join DJ Chark (ankle) on the sidelines. Instead, Kalif Raymond led the way among Lions receivers as Jared Goff slowly worked his way into scoring position before turning the ball over on four occasions. If St. Brown needs to miss time, Reynolds would slot in as the Detroit's clear No. 1 option at wideout in Week 8 against Miami.
CBS Sports
Bengals' La'el Collins: Leaves with injury
Collins (ankle) has exited Sunday's game against the Falcons, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports. Collins entered the team's medical tent after suffering the injury, but he has since exited and is now standing on the sidelines. Hakeem Adeniji has taken over for Collins at right tackle.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Kyle Pitts: Disappears in loss
Pitts recorded three receptions on five targets for nine yards in Sunday's 35-17 loss to the Bengals. Pitts led the Falcons in targets, though he was still limited as Atlanta stuck to an extremely run-heavy offensive gameplan despite trailing the entire game. That's been a problem for the entire season, as Pitts has at least five targets in only three of his six games this season and has topped 25 receiving yards in a game only once. His struggles can't all be pinned to volume however, as he's also averaged only 5.9 yards per target. The end result has been a very disappointing sophomore campaign for Pitts.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jamaal Williams: Fumbles at goal line
Williams rushed 15 times for 79 yards while fumbling twice (losing one) and securing his only target for four yards during Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Cowboys. In possibly his last game before the return of D'Andre Swift (shoulder), Williams was relatively efficient on the ground but frustratingly fumbled at the one-yard line on his way into the end zone. That miscue, combined with Jared Goff's four turnovers, ruined Detroit's chances of pulling off the upset. While an offensive rebound can likely be expected in Week 8 against the Dolphins given the continued health of the Lions' talented offensive line, Williams could see a downtick in offensive responsibilities with Swift potentially back in the fold.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Steven Sims: Unavailable Week 7
Sims (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. Sims worked as Pittsburgh's return man the past two weeks but will sit out this weekend due to the hamstring issue. Gunner Olszewski handled return duties earlier this season and could reclaim the role Sunday.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Bryson Stott: Two doubles in Game 3 win
Stott went 2-for-3 with two doubles and a run scored during Friday's 4-2 win over the Padres in Game 3 of the NLCS. Stott entered Game 3 only 2-for-19 in the postseason with one extra-base hit, but he was able to smack two doubles in his first two at bats against Joe Musgrove. After his double in the fourth inning, he was plated by a Jean Segura single to give the Phillies a 3-1 lead, and they would hold on for the crucial victory. Stott, a 25-year-old rookie, played in 127 games during the regular season, and he is gaining valuable experience in the postseason while being able to contribute for his team.
