Schwarber went 0-for-1 with a stolen base, three walks and a run scored during Sunday's 4-3 win over the Padres in Game 5 of the NLCS. Schwarber was able to record his 12th steal of the season in the third inning off Yu Darvish, and he would go on to score after a Rhys Hoskins homer to give the Phillies a 2-0 lead. The 29-year-old did an amazing job as the leadoff man Sunday, drawing three walks in a single game for the fourth time this season. Schwarber came into Game 5 with a .529 OBP in the NLCS, and his three-walk performance raised his OBP to a stellar .571. He has set the tone on offense as the leadoff man in the Philadelphia lineup and will look to do the same in the World Series.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO