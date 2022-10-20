ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 7 high school football: Big games on tap for Bloomfield and Hartford Public, Southington and Windsor, Hall and Wethersfield

By Lori Riley, Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

Many local teams had a bye week last week and now it’s back into the thick of the season.

Bloomfield, Ellington, Southington all have big games this week and Cheshire is looking to rebound from its first loss last week against Notre Dame-West Haven in an SCC Tier 1 game, while Hall, which picked up its first win last week, will try to keep it going against 4-1 Wethersfield.

Here are some of the top Week 7 football games:

Bloomfield (3-2) at Hartford Public (4-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

Bloomfield righted itself after two straight losses with a 66-3 win over Farmington on Oct. 6 and after a bye week, will face another team this week that is fired up to play the Warhawks. Hartford Public quarterback Jansyn Booth was a backup quarterback at Bloomfield last year and running back/linebacker Zyon Himes is also a Bloomfield transfer and last week, both were looking forward to playing their former team. The Owls shut out Tolland last week 26-0.

Ellington (4-1) at Stafford/East Windsor/Somers (3-2), Friday, 6:30 p.m.

The Stafford co-op, which was hamstrung by injuries in the early going, has won two straight after losing two, including an overtime loss to North Branford but will face a tough test in Ellington, whose only loss came to undefeated SMSA, in this Pequot Uncas game.

Windsor (3-2) at Southington (5-0), Friday 6:30 p.m.

Windsor’s two losses are by a total of two points and the Warriors won two straight before taking a bye week. Southington will be a tough opponent in this CCC interdivisional game with quarterback C.J. DiBenedetto (12 touchdowns, averaging 236 yards passing per game) and running back Lincoln Cardillo (11 touchdowns, 150 yards rushing per game). Windsor counters on offense with senior running back Chilli White (10 touchdowns, 134 rushing yards per game).

Notre Dame-West Haven (4-1) at Cheshire (4-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame is 3-0 in SCC Tier 1, Cheshire is 1-1 in the conference standings. The Rams lost their first game, 33-10 to Fairfield Prep last week. Notre Dame lost its season opener to West Haven and has won four straight, including a 34-7 victory over Hand last week.

Wethersfield (4-1) at Hall (1-4), Friday, 7 p.m.

The Hall Titans got their first win last week over previously unbeaten Glastonbury 21-3 and got a shoutout from New York Jets coach Robert Saleh, who wore a Titans shirt to a press conference and named Hall coach Frank Robinson III the “Jets High School Coach of the Week.” Wethersfield’s only loss is to Joel Barlow and the Eagles have wins over Windsor, New Britain, Enfield and Manchester.

Lori Riley can be reached at lriley@courant.com .

The North Haven High School football team will have a game with Xavier High School on October 22, 2022, 07:00:00.
The Bloomfield High School football team will have a game with Hartford Public High School on October 22, 2022, 07:00:00.
The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States.

