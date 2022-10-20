ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Trailer Highlights the Horrors of War in New Netflix Adaptation

By Charisma Madarang
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sXnQ9_0igguAjt00

The iconic anti-war novel, “All Quiet on the Western Front,” was written by Erich Maria Remarque, a German World War I veteran, in a newspaper in 1928, then later a book in 1929. The story follows the journey of German soldiers during the war and the mental and physical toll it takes on them both on and off the battlefield. While the novel was adapted into an Academy Award-winning film by Lewis Milestone in 1930 and celebrated in Hollywood, the book was eventually banned in Nazi Germany. Now, Netflix is bringing the adaptation back to the screen, this time helmed by German director Edward Berger – nearly 100 years after Milestone’s adaptation.

In the trailer, Berger envelopes the audience in the all-encompassing horrors of war, filling the screen with wide shots of stacked coffins next to dead soldiers juxtaposed with clips of young men eagerly marching into battle in crisp, clean uniforms. The scenes echo the opening words by Remarque: “We have so much to say, and we shall never say it.”

The new film tells the story of Paul Bäumer (played by  Felix Kammerer), a young German man on the Western Front of World War I. As leaders of his country dictate his fate, Bäumer and his comrades are shown on anything but a hero’s journey. The thrill and hope they felt for the war quickly descends into a bleak reality as they fight to survive in water-logged trenches. Berger also hints at war’s proximity to nature in the trailer, weaving in shots of the men in the countryside dreaming of home and dragging through charred trees.The film also stars Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch, Aaron Hilmer, and Moritz Klaus. “All Quiet on The Western Front” is set to release on Netflix on October 28, 2022.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 1

Related
Rolling Stone

Leaked Texts Reveal Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Private Push to Overturn 2020 Election

Marjorie Taylor Greene was privately pressuring former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler to get on board with the effort to overturn the 2020 election, text messages obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reveal. The leaked trove of texts show that before losing to current Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in a Jan. 5, 2021 runoff, Loeffler was repeatedly pressured by Republicans to join Trump’s efforts to manipulate the certification of Electoral College votes that would finalize President Joe Biden’s election. One of those Republicans was Greene. “Hey! I need to talk with you about a plan we are developing on how to vote on...
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

‘American Horror Story: NYC’ Introduces a Serial Killer You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

Warning: This story contains spoilers for the first two episodes of American Horror Story: NYC. American Horror Story: NYC seems a culmination of everything Ryan Murphy has made in the past: It’s like if Pose met Dahmer met the Rubber Man, the mysterious murderous figure that we first met in AHS season one. Over the first two episodes, which premiered Wednesday on FX and is now streaming on Hulu, we meet a cast of characters trying to survive New York in 1981, specifically a mysterious illness infecting both deer on Fire Island and LGBTQ people alike, and a serial...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ingram Atkinson

Who were the ancient giants in the Bible?

Did giants once roam the Earth or is it a figment of the imagination of people of ancient times?. In Genesis 6:4, the Bible tells us that there were giants in the days of Noah. This may seem like an odd statement to make considering that we know so little about them, but there are records from ancient times that can help shed light on this issue. The Bible describes them as giants and evil.
EW.com

The true story behind Netflix's The Watcher: Here's what really happened (and what didn't)

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Watcher. Moving is a drag. Getting letters from a stalker the moment you settle into your new home, however, is pure hell. The story at the center of Ryan Murphy's new Netflix series starring Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale might sound like a twisted work of fiction, but it's deeply rooted in the actual tale of a wealthy suburban family whose new life in an idyllic Westfield, N.J. home quickly turned into a nightmare after an anonymous person began dropping threatening notes into their mailbox shortly after their arrival.
VIRGINIA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
Daily Mail

The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction

Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Tyla

Netflix's new murder docu-series is going to be your new obsession

A new Netflix docuseries will examine the most notorious crimes in the world of bodybuilding. Watch the trailer below:. Killer Sally is the latest entry into the streamer’s ever-growing library of true crime series. The three-part series investigates the murder of national bodybuilding champion Ray McNeil, who was shot...
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

88K+
Followers
23K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy