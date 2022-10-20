ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
cohaitungchi.com

10 Chill Romantic Getaways in Massachusetts

From the scenic coastlines of the Cape to the panoramic hills of the Berkshires, Massachusetts’ romantic landscapes don’t disappoint. You are reading: Places to go in massachusetts for couples | 10 Chill Romantic Getaways in Massachusetts. The diversity of Massachusetts’ lands makes for an interesting mix of couples’...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
country1025.com

TOP Employers IN Massachusetts

As the holidays approach, a natural event in our lives occur. We evaluate the year that’s about to pass. How did we do? Was it a great year? Not so great? With the New Year about sixty days away, I found a list of the top employers in Massachusetts. For many, the new year could bring a positive change.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
manchesterinklink.com

Kamen: With $44M grant, NH will become the epicenter of a new industry ‘like none other created in our lifetime’

MANCHESTER, NH – When Dean Kamen gives you homework, you should probably get to it – especially when an emergent global industry hangs in the balance. Kamen, who is Executive Director and board chair of Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute/BioFabUSA was the featured speaker during Friday’s Build Back Manchester Community Celebration, acknowledging the game-changing $44 million investment in the city’s biomanufacturing future.
MANCHESTER, NH
commonwealthmagazine.org

For safety and fairness, vote yes on Question 4

OPPONENTS OF DRIVER’S licenses for undocumented immigrants are hammering one message – fear. Yet, every day we all drive safely next to undocumented workers who legally travel to Massachusetts from neighboring states. Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York have all passed laws giving their undocumented residents the ability to pass a driving test and earn a driver’s license.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Cranberry bog tours now open in southeastern Massachusetts

ROCHESTER - If you've ever wanted to tour a cranberry bog, now's the time!For the next few weekends, you can take tours in southeastern Massachusetts to learn about the wet harvest.You'll see workers growing and picking the berries as they prepare to corral them and pump them into a truck.For more information on the tours, visit cranberries.org
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

COVID Risk Rising in New England as US Prepares for Possible Winter Surge

The COVID-19 risk is rising across New England as national data appears to show the virus is digging in ahead of winter. This week's Massachusetts coronavirus case numbers actually saw a slight decrease from the previous week, and wastewater data is not showing any increase at this time. But the COVID risk levels assessed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have seen an uptick across the region in recent weeks.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

Did You Know That Massachusetts Has Its Own State Dinosaur?

There are plenty of things that Massachusetts can claim for its own as a state. We have our own state bird, the chickadee. The Bay State has its own state flower, which is the Mayflower (duh). Massachusetts even has its own state drink, which is cranberry juice. But did you know that the Bay State also has its own dinosaur? How many states can say that?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

WNAW 94.7

Pittsfield, MA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNAW 94.7 is your source for all things local to the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wnaw.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy