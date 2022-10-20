SIIR Team Investigating Officer Involved Shooting

Cpl. Nick Briggs, PIO

Initial SIIR release; Deputy involved shooting in Stevens County on 10-12-2022

On 10-12-2022, a little after 3PM, Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence in North Spokane County (42800 block of N Spotted Rd.) for the report of a shooting incident. Spokane County Deputies contacted an adult male victim who indicated an acquaintance had threatened him, brandished a firearm, and discharged it in close proximity to the victim.

Deputies established probable cause to arrest the suspect, who the victim was able to identify, for felony assault and felony harassment.

Shortly after the incident the suspect fled to a residence in Stevens County, near Loon Lake (4000 block St. Route 395). The suspect was acquainted with the occupants of the residence in Stevens Co, however the suspect’s behavior prompted at least one person to summon Stevens County Sheriff’s Office Deputies. Stevens County Deputies arrived at the residence and the suspect, who they believed to be armed, fled into the woods.

The Stevens County Sheriff’s Office asked for the assistance of Spokane County Sheriff’s Office specialty teams. SCSOs SWAT team along with negotiators, the air support unit, and members of the fire department’s rescue task force responded. During this time Deputies learned the suspect in Stevens County was the same person suspected of the shooting in North Spokane County a couple hours prior.

Shortly after 7PM, deputies utilizing a drone (UAS) were able to locate the suspect who was secreting himself in the heavily wooded area. Over the next approximately three hours, multiple attempts were made to communicate with the suspect in order to facilitate a peaceful resolution. The suspect was heard yelling, but would not cooperate with deputies or surrender. The suspect discharged a firearm multiple times during the attempted negotiations.

Members of SCSO’s SWAT team had moved into the wooded area in order to contain the suspect as communication attempts continued. At about 10:15PM, it was reported that the suspect was mobile and moving towards members of the SWAT team. Shortly thereafter a deputy-involved shooting occurred in which two deputies fired their weapons and the suspect was struck. Medical aid was rendered at the scene, however the suspect succumbed to their injuries.

A firearm was recovered from the location where the suspect was shot, along with body armor (bullet-resistant-vest) the suspect was wearing at the time of the shooting.

The identity of the deceased will be released by the Stevens County Coroner.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages. More information will be released as appropriate.

The SIIR Team is comprised of multiple agencies in eastern Washington, including the Spokane Police Department, Washington State Patrol, Spokane Valley Police Department and the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. As an involved agency, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office/Spokane Valley Police personnel will not be involved in this investigation in compliance with WAC 139-12.