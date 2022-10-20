ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Amarie M.

Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) needs people to adopt pets or will begin euthanizing soon

I adopted these two adorable kitties this past weekend from LMAS. Waffles & Muffin (Author's own image) The tan and striped tabby is Waffles and the black and white short hair is Muffin. They are both playful, affectionate, rambunctious 10-week-old males. They love playing with their toys, gazing out the window, wrestling each other, bouncing off the walls, cuddling with me, eating, and sleeping.
Herd of cattle caught moo-ving through Louisville's Cherokee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some park goers in Louisville were udder-ly astonished Friday morning when nearly a dozen beef cattle were spotted wandering through Cherokee Park. A herd of cattle wandered through the Cherokee Park Golf Course on Friday. Police found that a cattle truck and another vehicle were involved...
Firefighters respond to major brush fire in Shepherdsville

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Several area fire departments were called in to battle a brush fire in Bullitt County. Just before 5 p.m. Sunday evening, firefighters responded to a fire on Pryor Valley Road in Shepherdsville. Smoke could be seen well above the trees before the blaze was controlled. Departments...
Cattle Get Loose in Kentucky Park, Two Bulls Square Off: VIDEO

It was a wild scene in Kentucky recently as a group of cattle was found wandering loose in a local park. Those visiting Cherokee Park near Dog Hill in Louisville Kentucky were no doubt eager to enjoy the great outdoors. However, some had no clue exactly how unique the experience would end up being as they entered the popular area. People witnessing the wild moment even got a glimpse of a cow’s nature, too. This comes as two bulls within the group of cattle start to have issues. Squaring off while officials begin attempting to reign in the wayward herd.
Crystal Rogers: FBI concludes search on Bardstown farm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Federal agents have finished searching the farm in Bardstown belonging to the family of Brooks Houck, the only suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. The FBI Louisville Field Office announced on Friday that this concluded after executing a search warrant on the farm property on...
'Every position is critical' | JCPS working to fill more than 700 job openings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools needs to fill hundreds of open positions, from teachers, to bus drivers and everything in between. The district held a job fair on Friday in an effort to put a dent in the more than 700 job openings it currently has. Many prospective employees at the fair stuck around to fill out applications.
Walgreens to close several Louisville locations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Several Walgreens locations are set to close across Louisville,according to Louisville Business First. Four Walgreens in Louisville will be closing in November, Kris Lathan, senior PR strategist at Walgreens confirmed Friday. The pharmacies and closing dates are:. 200 E. Broadway on Nov. 17;. 700...
VIDEO: Herd of cows loose on golf course in Kentucky

There's a herd of them running around Cherokee Park in Louisville on Friday. WLKY Chopper HD flew over and spotted several steer milling around the Cherokee Golf Course, with some golfers still just chipping away. MetroSafe said that around 9 a.m., a cattle truck and another truck were involved in...
Sara B

The Creepy Story of The Lakeland Mental Asylum and Haunted Sauerkraut Cave

Exterior of Lakeland Asylum, or Central State HospitalExterior of Lakeland Asylum, or Central State Hospital | Image credits: Historic Louisville Weebly. E.P. Tom Sawyer Park was once the home to The Lakeland Mental Asylum. The park is now like any park, a significant 550-acre outside of Louisville. The perfect place to go for a walk, play with your kids, and enjoy the warm summer days. However, this park was not always a pleasant place to visit, and still, many report hearing voices, seeing apparitions, or the feeling of being watched.
LOUISVILLE, KY

