wdrb.com
Overcrowding means Louisville Metro Animal Services may have to start euthanizing animals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Animal Services said its shelter is running out of space, and leaders there are worried it may not be a "no-kill" shelter much longer. A "Wall of Fame" at the shelter highlights animals that have found homes. But in less than a week, more...
wdrb.com
Club K-9 Dog Bar offering free 1-year memberships to those adopting dogs from LMAS
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local business is stepping up to help with overcrowding at Louisville Metro Animal Services. Club K-9 Dog Park Bar is donating a free year membership to anyone who adopts a dog through Nov. 5. The move is an effort to help the shelter keep it's...
Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) needs people to adopt pets or will begin euthanizing soon
I adopted these two adorable kitties this past weekend from LMAS. Waffles & Muffin (Author's own image) The tan and striped tabby is Waffles and the black and white short hair is Muffin. They are both playful, affectionate, rambunctious 10-week-old males. They love playing with their toys, gazing out the window, wrestling each other, bouncing off the walls, cuddling with me, eating, and sleeping.
wdrb.com
Fashion Encore event in Louisville to fund projects helping children, families in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fashion event happening in Louisville will help support children and families in need. The 46th Fashion Encore event is happening Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Nearly New Shop, which is on the lower level of the Mid City Mall on Bardstown Road.
spectrumnews1.com
Herd of cattle caught moo-ving through Louisville's Cherokee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some park goers in Louisville were udder-ly astonished Friday morning when nearly a dozen beef cattle were spotted wandering through Cherokee Park. A herd of cattle wandered through the Cherokee Park Golf Course on Friday. Police found that a cattle truck and another vehicle were involved...
What Happened Inside Former Kentucky Asylum with Secret Tunnels Will Haunt Your Dreams
If you think that Waverly Hills Sanatorium, in Louisville, KY, is a scary place, you have yet to hear about the Lakeland Asylum. It used to be located in an area now known as E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park. The 550-acre park is on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky. The...
New App to Help the Homeless Launches in Louisville, Kentucky
A new mobile app that offers help to the homeless has made its way to Louisville, Kentucky, and it has made a significant impact already in the lives of some of the city's most marginalized.
Mercer Co. horse returns after missing for almost two weeks
A woman from Mercer County spent nearly two weeks looking for a 15-year-old horse named Pete. She says it wandered off after a back gate was unintentionally left open.
wkms.org
County leaders say rural EMS services in Kentucky continue to face staffing challenges
County leaders in Kentucky say rural emergency medical services continue to struggle with staffing their ambulances. The Kentucky Cabinet of Health and Family Services’s Emergency Medical Service Task Force met earlier this week to discuss how best to assist EMS services in the state’s rural counties. Speaking to...
WLKY.com
Firefighters respond to major brush fire in Shepherdsville
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Several area fire departments were called in to battle a brush fire in Bullitt County. Just before 5 p.m. Sunday evening, firefighters responded to a fire on Pryor Valley Road in Shepherdsville. Smoke could be seen well above the trees before the blaze was controlled. Departments...
Remains found in 2004 in Monroe County identified as Kentucky man
A turkey hunter found the remains in May 2004 and despite several attempts to identify the person, a match was never found — until last week.
wdrb.com
'A chaotic mess' | 4 arrested after fight inside Louisville courtroom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County judge said a scuffle inside her courtroom on Friday was "a chaotic mess." It happened at the end of a hearing for Paul Wade, who is accused of killing two people in the Russell neighborhood last month. Jefferson County District Court Judge Annie...
Cattle Get Loose in Kentucky Park, Two Bulls Square Off: VIDEO
It was a wild scene in Kentucky recently as a group of cattle was found wandering loose in a local park. Those visiting Cherokee Park near Dog Hill in Louisville Kentucky were no doubt eager to enjoy the great outdoors. However, some had no clue exactly how unique the experience would end up being as they entered the popular area. People witnessing the wild moment even got a glimpse of a cow’s nature, too. This comes as two bulls within the group of cattle start to have issues. Squaring off while officials begin attempting to reign in the wayward herd.
Wave 3
Crystal Rogers: FBI concludes search on Bardstown farm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Federal agents have finished searching the farm in Bardstown belonging to the family of Brooks Houck, the only suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. The FBI Louisville Field Office announced on Friday that this concluded after executing a search warrant on the farm property on...
leoweekly.com
As Winter Nears, Restaurant Stress Is About More Than COVID
Here comes another winter, the third since the global pandemic started early in 2020, and – talking mostly about the restaurant, food and drink scene here – where in the heck are we?. For a lot of us, things are feeling pretty good. Sure, quite a few of...
wdrb.com
'Every position is critical' | JCPS working to fill more than 700 job openings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools needs to fill hundreds of open positions, from teachers, to bus drivers and everything in between. The district held a job fair on Friday in an effort to put a dent in the more than 700 job openings it currently has. Many prospective employees at the fair stuck around to fill out applications.
WLKY.com
Walgreens to close several Louisville locations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Several Walgreens locations are set to close across Louisville,according to Louisville Business First. Four Walgreens in Louisville will be closing in November, Kris Lathan, senior PR strategist at Walgreens confirmed Friday. The pharmacies and closing dates are:. 200 E. Broadway on Nov. 17;. 700...
wpsdlocal6.com
State to officially acknowledge lynchings on historic Frankfort bridge, issue apologies to families
FRANKFORT, KY — This weekend in Frankfort, city officials will formally apologize to families of victims lynched at Frankfort's historic Singing Bridge. The event is being hosted by a Frankfort-based nonprofit organization called Focus on Race Relations, who aim to encourage open and honest conversations about race. The FORR...
WLWT 5
VIDEO: Herd of cows loose on golf course in Kentucky
There's a herd of them running around Cherokee Park in Louisville on Friday. WLKY Chopper HD flew over and spotted several steer milling around the Cherokee Golf Course, with some golfers still just chipping away. MetroSafe said that around 9 a.m., a cattle truck and another truck were involved in...
The Creepy Story of The Lakeland Mental Asylum and Haunted Sauerkraut Cave
Exterior of Lakeland Asylum, or Central State HospitalExterior of Lakeland Asylum, or Central State Hospital | Image credits: Historic Louisville Weebly. E.P. Tom Sawyer Park was once the home to The Lakeland Mental Asylum. The park is now like any park, a significant 550-acre outside of Louisville. The perfect place to go for a walk, play with your kids, and enjoy the warm summer days. However, this park was not always a pleasant place to visit, and still, many report hearing voices, seeing apparitions, or the feeling of being watched.
