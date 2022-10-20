ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Asian shares mixed; Chinese economy grew 3.9% in July-Sept

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly rose Monday, but benchmarks fell in Hong Kong and Shanghai after Beijing reported that the Chinese economy gained momentum in the last quarter. Market watchers are keeping a cautious eye on inflationary pressures and any signs of risk for regional slowdowns.
China's economic growth accelerates but weak amid shutdowns

BEIJING — (AP) — China's economic growth picked up in the latest quarter but still was among the weakest in decades as the ruling Communist Party tries to reverse a slump while enforcing anti-virus controls and a crackdown on debt in its vast real estate industry. The world's...

