LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Shallowater Mustangs are the End Zone Team of the Week! Shallowater, now 7-1 on the season, visited No. 2 in the state Bushland. Bushland, undefeated at 8-0, posed as a huge threat to Shallowater as now the two clash in District with the new realignment. The Mustangs never wavered, and would quickly get out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, and went up as much as 34-7. Bushland with a late push made the game close, but the Mustangs hung on to win 43-28 to improve to 2-0 in district play. Shallowater averages 45 points per game this season while giving up 25 points per game. With two games to play, Shallowater will look to wage the success of the season and end the season strong before another playoff run.

SHALLOWATER, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO