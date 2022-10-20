Read full article on original website
KCBD
Gov. Abbott to host event in Lubbock prior to election
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Gov. Greg Abbott will host an event on Tuesday in Lubbock, hoping to hear the concerns of voters prior to the midterm elections. The event will be at Table 82 near 82nd and Quaker starting at 11 a.m. The event is open to the public. Early...
KCBD
Texas Tech to provide safe Trick-or-Treat opportunities during Halloween week
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - Three opportunities for safe trick-or-treating are available at Texas Tech University starting Tuesday, Oct. 25. Student Union & Activities will host Tech-or-Treat from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 25) in the Student Union Building (SUB). Attendees are asked to park in lots R-3, R-11 or R-13. Overflow parking will be available in the parking garage at 18th Street and Flint Avenue. Please use this parking map for directions.
KCBD
Sunday morning top stories: 1 person injured in overnight shooting in Plainview
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. One person was injured in a late night shooting at a Plainview bar. Plainview police stated the person was shot multiple times. The person was taken directly to a Lubbock hospital. More details here: 1 person ‘shot multiple times’ at Plainview bar...
KCBD
Texas Tech opens personal financial planning clinic
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech held a ribbon-cutting for a new financial planning clinic that is part of Tech’s School of Financial Planning. The Charles Schwab Foundation’s personal financial clinic will provide state-of-the-art training resources by giving Lubbock residents the opportunity to meet with personal financial planning students for one-on-one financial coaching sessions.
KCBD
One moderately injured in north Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a crash in north Lubbock. The crash occurred on the westbound access lane of Clovis Road near North Loop 289 just before 2:30 p.m. Two vehicles crashed on the access road, leaving one person moderately injured. Police are still...
KCBD
Raider Red statue unveiled, 30 years in the works
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From paper mache and chicken wire to bronze, the new Raider Red statue was unveiled Saturday morning. Raider Red has been spreading school spirit for 50 years. “He’s an icon, he’s a two-time national champion, and he is the embodiment of what it is to be...
KCBD
End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 21
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday, Oct. 21. Midland Holy Cross vs. Kingdom Prep (Saturday, Oct. 22)
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: 1 person dead after overnight shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. One person is dead after a late night shooting on Friday. A federal complaint has revealed details of an O’Donnell staff member’s alleged inappropriate communication with a student. Nicholas Dominique Bueno was charged with enticement of a child and is...
KCBD
1 dead after Friday night shooting in 200 block of N. Ave. R
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police were called to the 200 block of North Avenue R for a shots-fired call around 11 p.m. Police say the man who got shot has now died from his injuries. LPD’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating. We’ll continue to update this story as...
KCBD
Traffic delays expected due to W Loop motorcycle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is responding to a motorcycle crash on the southbound access road of W Loop 289. The crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. on the access road in front of Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux. One person was left with minor injuries. Traffic delays are...
KCBD
‘Where the fun will continue:’ Joyland to remain open under new ownership
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former owner David Dean says, “We knew that we had found the right new owners for Joyland.”. David Dean has owned and operated Joyland for five decades, but after years of financial struggles, David and his wife decided to sell the beloved amusement park. The news of the park closing was devastating for many West Texans.
KCBD
Wind and warmth through the weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures continue to rise with highs about 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year. Plenty of sunshine and dry conditions on tap for your Friday afternoon, a high of 84 in Lubbock. Winds will be breezy today from the southwest around 15 mph. A...
KCBD
Fans encouraged to wear black for Baylor game
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – Texas Tech will look to protect its undefeated record at home this season Saturday when the Red Raiders welcome Baylor to a sold-out crowd inside Jones AT&T Stadium. The athletics department is asking fans to wear black for the 6:30 p.m. kickoff. Baylor represents...
KCBD
Great football weather Friday into Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some great football weather for the region Friday night and again on Saturday, except for some wind on Saturday. Temperatures will be mild for October Friday night and more like spring on Saturday. As temps fall into 60s late Friday evening, the morning low will still be cool as lows will fall to the mid 50s from Lubbock north into the Panhandle.
KCBD
Texas Tech wins Homecoming 48-10 over West Virginia
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders dominated on homecoming Saturday as they get the win 48-10. Aggressive play on offense was a story from the beginning. Early in the game, Texas Tech was 4/4 on fourth down conversions while West Virginia had only three first downs. Tech ended the day 6/7 on fourth down with a grand total of 33 first downs.
KCBD
Police identify man who died in Friday night shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police were called to the 200 block of North Avenue R for a shots-fired call just after 11 p.m. Police stated they found 55-year-old Severo Loyosa with a gunshot wound to the head. Loyosa was taken to UMC to treat his serious injuries, but later died at the hospital.
KCBD
Widespread, light showers overnight with cooler temps tomorrow
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front moving through early Monday will bring us rain chances overnight and into Monday along with much cooler temperatures through the workweek. Breezy winds and cloud cover will persist through the night. Temperatures cool down into the upper 40s to 50s. Rain showers will begin to develop in eastern NM and push into the South Plains late tonight and early into tomorrow morning. Widespread showers lasting through the early morning, but overall rainfall totals will be light.
KCBD
End Zone Team of the Week: Shallowater Mustangs
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Shallowater Mustangs are the End Zone Team of the Week! Shallowater, now 7-1 on the season, visited No. 2 in the state Bushland. Bushland, undefeated at 8-0, posed as a huge threat to Shallowater as now the two clash in District with the new realignment. The Mustangs never wavered, and would quickly get out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, and went up as much as 34-7. Bushland with a late push made the game close, but the Mustangs hung on to win 43-28 to improve to 2-0 in district play. Shallowater averages 45 points per game this season while giving up 25 points per game. With two games to play, Shallowater will look to wage the success of the season and end the season strong before another playoff run.
KCBD
Cold front brings changes late Sunday into Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Warm and windy again for Sunday with cooler temperatures and rain following Monday. Cloud cover has increased this afternoon and will hang around for the night. Clouds plus breezy winds from the southwest will keep our overnight lows much warmer tonight, with most of us only cooling down into the 60s.
