NBC Sports
Ever Wonder why Newcastle fans are called Geordies?
Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs. Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has...
BBC
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool: Head-to-head stats
This is the first league meeting between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool since a 2-2 draw in April 1999, though Liverpool won an FA Cup tie between the two at the City Ground last season. The City Ground is the only ground Liverpool have played at more than once in the...
Real Madrid star Karima Benzema in contention for top award in Dubai
The 34-year-old French international has been nominated in the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards' Best Men's Player of the Year category.
BBC
How long does a Premier League manager's job last on average?
"It seems every day a manager loses his job or their job is under threat. I think stability and patience seems to be running out." Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers, who has been under pressure for most of the season, probably spoke on behalf of all Premier League managers on Thursday after Aston Villa's Steven Gerrard became the fourth boss to be sacked this season.
Pep Guardiola apologises for Manchester City fans’ chants at Anfield
Pep Guardiola has apologised for chants about the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters from Manchester City supporters during their loss to Liverpool
BBC
West Ham United v Bournemouth
West Ham pair Maxwel Cornet and Craig Dawson have an outside chance of featuring on Monday. Cornet is training after a calf problem and Dawson is hoping to recover in time from a dead leg. The game is likely to come too soon for Lucas Paqueta. Bournemouth have no fresh...
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland is unlikely hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man...
Report: Could Chelsea Move For Wilfried Zaha Next Summer?
Wilfried Zaha is a free agent next summer, which is something that could interest Chelsea.
SB Nation
Everton vs Crystal Palace: Opposition Analysis | All on Lampard now
On the back of a rough three-game run that has seen Everton garner (not James!) zero points, the team make a welcome return to Goodison Park this afternoon. That the points haul has been...well, non-existent is not all that surprising, considering Manchester United at home is probably a draw on paper, a visit to Tottenham Hotspur has been traditionally a wasteland for the Blues and Newcastle United are a much-improved outfit these days. Still, two or three points from those games would not have been entirely unrealistic given Everton’s form heading into the United match.
SB Nation
Opposition Lowdown: Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City
Bristol City finished in 17th place in The Championship last season, in their seventh straight season in the second tier. They currently sit in 12th position with six wins, three draws and seven losses. Four of those wins have come at home, however they have recorded two away wins so far this season, beating Blackburn Rovers and West Bromwich Albion on their travels.
BBC
Sunday's gossip: Dalot, Cristiano, Kvaratskhelia, Jhon, Gerrard, Trossard, Bastoni
Manchester United's Portuguese right-back Diogo Dalot, 23, is a transfer target for Real Madrid. (Mirror) Chelsea are interested in making a January move for Manchester United's 37-year-old Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who is prepared to take a pay cut to move away from Old Trafford. (Sunday World) Former Manchester United...
BBC
Man City 3-1 Brighton: Analysis
Taken in isolation, this was a routine win for Manchester City. But looking at the bigger picture, it could end up being a significant one. Brighton are finding their feet under Roberto De Zerbi but evidently are an effective unit, which is how Graham Potter got them up to fourth.
FOX Sports
Haaland's scoring streak leaves Guardiola speechless
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola has coached arguably the greatest-ever soccer player in Lionel Messi, so it speaks volumes when he admits he has run out of words to describe Erling Haaland's start to life at Manchester City. "My English language is not big enough,” the City manager...
BBC
Wilfried Zaha: Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says club will do 'everything we can' to keep forward
Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira says the Eagles will do "everything we can" to keep Wilfried Zaha, but admits they have to match his ambition. The Ivory Coast forward is out of contract at Selhurst Park next summer. The 29-year-old is Palace's top-scorer this season with five goals, including the...
It won’t surprise you to learn Weston McKennie scored another header
Whether Weston McKennie is having a good game or a bad game, he will always be a dangerous weapon in the air. So it proved once again on Friday, as the Juventus midfielder scored his side’s second goal against Empoli off a corner kick. With Juve up a goal 10 minutes into the second half, the USMNT midfielder muscled off his defender and rose well to power home a header from the top of the six-yard box. It was the second goal of the season for McKennie, whose first came, unsurprisingly, when he out-jumped a PSG defender to score off a corner kick in the Champions League. McKennie has now scored 12 goals in his Juventus career, half of which have come off his head. The USMNT will be hoping to see the 24-year-old’s scoring form translate to the international stage when they kick off their World Cup campaign in Qatar next month. Watch McKennie’s goal vs. Empoli WESTON MCKENNIE LOVES A HEADER! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/uKVxdHbbvm — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 21, 2022 RelatedU.S. Soccer won't release USMNT provisional World Cup rosterLeeds winless run hits seven as Jesse Marsch's side falls flat at LeicesterJoe Scally says he 'felt free' during USMNT September camp
SB Nation
Gut Feelings for Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester City are back in the friendly confines of The City of Manchester Stadium to face off against Brighton & Hove Albion and new manager Roberto De Zerbi. Our group of Man City content creators are here once again to give their predictions for the match against the Seagulls. Manc...
FOX Sports
Osimhen scores late, Napoli beats Roma for 11th straight win
ROME (AP) — José Mourinho’s physical Roma squad came closer than most teams have to keeping high-scoring Napoli out of the net. In the end, though, Napoli’s vast array of talented forwards again proved too much to handle. Victor Osimhen scored 10 minutes from time and...
BBC
Giovanni van Bronckhorst: Rangers manager says "I can still turn it around'
Giovanni van Bronckhorst believes he "can still turn it around" as Rangers manager and "my players are still behind me" amid "a difficult moment". Rangers fans booed their players off the Ibrox pitch for a second time in three days after Saturday's 1-1 top-flight draw with Livingston. That followed a...
BBC
Anderlecht fined over crowd trouble during Conference League match at West Ham
Anderlecht have been fined 50,000 euros (£43,900) and banned from selling tickets to their travelling fans for two European matches following crowd trouble at West Ham last week. European governing body Uefa imposed the sanctions for the "lighting of fireworks, throwing of objects, acts of damage and crowd disturbances".
Erling Haaland Is Worth £1 Billion, Says Agent Rafaela Pimenta
Haaland has been represented by Pimenta since former agent Mino Raiola died earlier this year.
