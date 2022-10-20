Whether Weston McKennie is having a good game or a bad game, he will always be a dangerous weapon in the air. So it proved once again on Friday, as the Juventus midfielder scored his side’s second goal against Empoli off a corner kick. With Juve up a goal 10 minutes into the second half, the USMNT midfielder muscled off his defender and rose well to power home a header from the top of the six-yard box. It was the second goal of the season for McKennie, whose first came, unsurprisingly, when he out-jumped a PSG defender to score off a corner kick in the Champions League. McKennie has now scored 12 goals in his Juventus career, half of which have come off his head. The USMNT will be hoping to see the 24-year-old’s scoring form translate to the international stage when they kick off their World Cup campaign in Qatar next month. Watch McKennie’s goal vs. Empoli WESTON MCKENNIE LOVES A HEADER! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/uKVxdHbbvm — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 21, 2022 RelatedU.S. Soccer won't release USMNT provisional World Cup rosterLeeds winless run hits seven as Jesse Marsch's side falls flat at LeicesterJoe Scally says he 'felt free' during USMNT September camp

2 DAYS AGO