Reuters

German companies increasingly struggling to access credit - Ifo

BERLIN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Around one in four German companies currently seeking new loans are reporting restraint from lenders as high inflation and concerns over energy supply rattle Europe's largest economy, according to a survey published on Monday.
Reuters

Hyundai's bright profit view clouded by U.S. EV concerns

SEOUL, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) raised earnings guidance on Monday, buoyed by premium vehicle sales and a foreign exchange lift, but disappointing quarterly results and an uncertain U.S. electric vehicle (EV) sales outlook sent its shares down 3%.
CNBC

How ethereum's merge made crypto mining more sustainable

Finally implemented a major network upgrade that completely changes how the blockchain verifies transactions, mints new coins and secures its network. Called proof-of-stake, this system has reduced ethereum's energy consumption by more than 99%. Energy usage has been one of the cryptocurrency industry's biggest targets for critique. But it's not...
CNBC

Oil climbs on expectations of tight supply as Russia sanctions loom

Oil rose in early Asian trade on Monday as expectations of tighter supplies globally ahead of European Union sanctions on Russian oil underpinned prices. Brent crude futures climbed 54 cents, or 0.6%, to $94.04 a barrel by 0125 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $85.56 a barrel, up 51 cents, or 0.6%.
CNBC

The organization using A.I. to mitigate the impact of future pandemics

Community Jameel works alongside academic institutions to promote the use of science, data and technology to help solve what it describes as pressing human challenges and supports governments in evidence-based policy making. Speaking to CNBC's Dan Murphy in Dubai, Community Jameel's Director George Richards discusses the organisation's work in the health space.
Reuters

Dollar defies another suspected intervention from Japan

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - A blast of suspected intervention by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) on Monday to shore up the yen did little to tame the strength of the dollar, while the pound rose as former finance minister Rishi Sunak emerged as frontrunner to become Britain's prime minister.
CNBC

European markets open higher with stoxx up 1.3%; UK leadership contest nears deadline

European markets opened higher Monday, with U.K. politics expected to settle as the ruling Conservative Party picks a new prime minister following the resignation of Liz Truss last week. French President Emmanuel Macron and Italy's new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni held informal talks Sunday in their first meeting together, while...
CNBC

Instacart reportedly pulls IPO on volatile market conditions

Grocery delivery app Instacart is likely to postpone its plans to go public in 2022 amid market uncertainty that has left investors worried about growing volatility in capital markets, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters. Instacart has not completely ruled out the option to go public, a source...
CNBC

China GDP beats with a bounce in the third quarter, delayed data shows

BEIJING — China reported Monday that third-quarter gross domestic product grew by 3.9% from a year ago, beating expectations. The data was originally set for release on Oct. 18, but was delayed late on Oct. 17 with no explanation. China's Communist Party held its 20th National Congress from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22.
CNBC

Cramer: This bear market is getting long in the tooth — here's what is changing

Something's happening. You can feel it. The down days, as painful as they are, seem more muted. The up days show a dearth of supply. Most important: When we get through earnings, we will have plenty of companies buying back shares and, more than ever, it might matter. If there is not much "above," meaning not a lot for sale, the bulls could really romp.
CNBC

Walmart overhauls its intimates and sleepwear line to keep pace in a competitive market

Walmart is relaunching and renaming its best-selling intimates and sleepwear line. The new brand, Joyspun, debuts as the discounter gears up for the holidays and is attracting more shoppers with its low-priced groceries. Sales of intimates and sleepwear have grown significantly during the pandemic as retailers catered to consumers' desire...
CNBC

Markets close out a positive week ahead of Big Tech earnings

The traders discuss the Dow moving closer to its 50-day moving average for the first time since September 12th. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso, Guy Adami and Julie Biel.
CNBC

Chartmaster: Big move in vaccine names

Carter Worth of Worth Charting on what's next in the health care sector. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso, Guy Adami and Julie Biel.
CNBC

Gold steady as hopes of Fed slowdown counter firmer dollar

Gold prices were steady on Monday, having risen 1.8% in the previous session, as hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will adopt a less aggressive policy stance later in the year countered pressure from a firmer dollar. Spot gold held its ground at $1,656.09 per ounce, as of 0113 GMT.

