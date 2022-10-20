Read full article on original website
CNBC
Amazon hires Hawaiian Air to fly rented Airbus cargo jets to replace older freighters
Hawaiian said it will start flying Airbus A330 cargo jets for Amazon in 2023. Amazon could have up to a 15% stake in Hawaiian Airlines. Amazon said the planes will replace older jets. Hawaiian will fly at least 10 Airbus A330-300 converted freighters for Amazon, with the first ones starting...
CNBC
America's largest lithium mine ramps up production as the world moves to sustainable energy
CNBC’s Pippa Stevens got a look at the only active lithium mine in the entire U.S. She joins Tyler Mathisen and 'The News with Shepard Smith' to report on what she found.
German companies increasingly struggling to access credit - Ifo
BERLIN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Around one in four German companies currently seeking new loans are reporting restraint from lenders as high inflation and concerns over energy supply rattle Europe's largest economy, according to a survey published on Monday.
Hyundai's bright profit view clouded by U.S. EV concerns
SEOUL, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) raised earnings guidance on Monday, buoyed by premium vehicle sales and a foreign exchange lift, but disappointing quarterly results and an uncertain U.S. electric vehicle (EV) sales outlook sent its shares down 3%.
CNBC
How ethereum's merge made crypto mining more sustainable
Finally implemented a major network upgrade that completely changes how the blockchain verifies transactions, mints new coins and secures its network. Called proof-of-stake, this system has reduced ethereum's energy consumption by more than 99%. Energy usage has been one of the cryptocurrency industry's biggest targets for critique. But it's not...
CNBC
Oil climbs on expectations of tight supply as Russia sanctions loom
Oil rose in early Asian trade on Monday as expectations of tighter supplies globally ahead of European Union sanctions on Russian oil underpinned prices. Brent crude futures climbed 54 cents, or 0.6%, to $94.04 a barrel by 0125 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $85.56 a barrel, up 51 cents, or 0.6%.
CNBC
The organization using A.I. to mitigate the impact of future pandemics
Community Jameel works alongside academic institutions to promote the use of science, data and technology to help solve what it describes as pressing human challenges and supports governments in evidence-based policy making. Speaking to CNBC's Dan Murphy in Dubai, Community Jameel's Director George Richards discusses the organisation's work in the health space.
CNBC
China-owned TikTok denies it could use location information to track U.S. users
TikTok, owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, on Friday denied that it used specific location data to track certain U.S. individuals. It comes after a Forbes report alleged TikTok planned to use its app "to monitor the personal location of some specific American citizens," citing materials viewed by the publication. "TikTok...
Dollar defies another suspected intervention from Japan
LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - A blast of suspected intervention by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) on Monday to shore up the yen did little to tame the strength of the dollar, while the pound rose as former finance minister Rishi Sunak emerged as frontrunner to become Britain's prime minister.
CNBC
Japan reportedly intervened, buying yen in foreign exchange market late Friday
Japan intervened in the foreign exchange market on Friday to buy yen for the second time in a month after the currency hit a 32-year low near 152 to the dollar, a government official and another person familiar with the matter told Reuters. Japan has been attempting to shore up...
CNBC
European markets open higher with stoxx up 1.3%; UK leadership contest nears deadline
European markets opened higher Monday, with U.K. politics expected to settle as the ruling Conservative Party picks a new prime minister following the resignation of Liz Truss last week. French President Emmanuel Macron and Italy's new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni held informal talks Sunday in their first meeting together, while...
CNBC
Instacart reportedly pulls IPO on volatile market conditions
Grocery delivery app Instacart is likely to postpone its plans to go public in 2022 amid market uncertainty that has left investors worried about growing volatility in capital markets, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters. Instacart has not completely ruled out the option to go public, a source...
CNBC
China GDP beats with a bounce in the third quarter, delayed data shows
BEIJING — China reported Monday that third-quarter gross domestic product grew by 3.9% from a year ago, beating expectations. The data was originally set for release on Oct. 18, but was delayed late on Oct. 17 with no explanation. China's Communist Party held its 20th National Congress from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22.
CNBC
Cramer: This bear market is getting long in the tooth — here's what is changing
Something's happening. You can feel it. The down days, as painful as they are, seem more muted. The up days show a dearth of supply. Most important: When we get through earnings, we will have plenty of companies buying back shares and, more than ever, it might matter. If there is not much "above," meaning not a lot for sale, the bulls could really romp.
CNBC
Walmart overhauls its intimates and sleepwear line to keep pace in a competitive market
Walmart is relaunching and renaming its best-selling intimates and sleepwear line. The new brand, Joyspun, debuts as the discounter gears up for the holidays and is attracting more shoppers with its low-priced groceries. Sales of intimates and sleepwear have grown significantly during the pandemic as retailers catered to consumers' desire...
CNBC
Here’s how venture capital is helping to lift the next generation of Latinos in finance
There are more than 62 million Hispanic or Latino people in the U.S., according to the 2020 Census. That’s nearly 19% of the total population. Nevertheless, Latinos made up 4% of large U.S. companies’ most senior executives, according to the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility. Venture capital firms...
CNBC
Markets close out a positive week ahead of Big Tech earnings
The traders discuss the Dow moving closer to its 50-day moving average for the first time since September 12th. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso, Guy Adami and Julie Biel.
CNBC
San Francisco Fed's Daly: Next Fed hikes should be smaller than 75 BPS
CNBC's Steve Liesman joins the 'Halftime Report' to discuss San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly's latest statement on rate hikes. The investment committee weighs in.
CNBC
Chartmaster: Big move in vaccine names
Carter Worth of Worth Charting on what's next in the health care sector. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso, Guy Adami and Julie Biel.
CNBC
Gold steady as hopes of Fed slowdown counter firmer dollar
Gold prices were steady on Monday, having risen 1.8% in the previous session, as hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will adopt a less aggressive policy stance later in the year countered pressure from a firmer dollar. Spot gold held its ground at $1,656.09 per ounce, as of 0113 GMT.
